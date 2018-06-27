POWRi National Midget League Ready For Saturday Macon Speedway Event 

(Macon, IL) With the 2018 rain-shortened POWRi Illinois SPEED Week in the books, the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League and POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro League eye the weekend ahead. Saturday night, June 30, the Micro League will join up with the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League and head to the “Mighty Macon Speedway,” with teams itching to get down to business after Macon Speedway’s portion of POWRi Illinois SPEED Week succumbed to rain, early in the month.

In POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League competition, Californian Ryan Robinson holds the top position over Kansas driver, Tucker Klaasmeyer. Defending POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League champion and Rookie of the Year, Logan Seavey, sits in third. Zach Daum holds fourth, while Karter Sarff rounds out the top five. Sarff is also currently leading the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League Rookie of the Year standings.

In POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro League competition, Oklahoma driver Harley Hollan has taken the top position with Missouri’s Austin Schaeffer in tow. Defending POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro League champion Joe B. Miller is currently in third, while Jordan Howell holds fourth. Jackson Frisbie rounds out the top five.

Heading the list of regular divisions at Macon Speedway this weekend will be the Midwest Big Ten Series Street Stocks. It will be the fifth event of the year for the tour, with Monticello, IL driver, Darrell Dick, leading the standings. Dick has yet to win but has a pair of second place finishes at Jacksonville and Lincoln and a pair of fourths at Macon. Lincoln, IL driver, Justin Crowell, is second in points, while Decatur, IL’s Terry Reed, Lovington, IL’s Jeremy Nichols, and Chris Dick of Deland, IL round out the top five. Nichols has won three out of the four events but missed the most recent race at Macon, a race in which Timmy Dick claimed the victory.

Springfield, IL’s Guy Taylor will lead the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models to the 1/5-mile oval this Saturday night. Taylor has won two out of the eight features, while Dakota Ewing has been on a tear lately, trying to close that gap. Ewing has now won four features, including three out of the last four races he has start. Saturday night, Ewing came from the third row to win the Firecracker 40 event. Jake Little, Cody Maguire, and Kyle VanDorn are top five point guys.

Rounding out Saturday’s divisions are the DIRTcar Hornets. Originally not on the schedule, the Hornets were added thanks to strong car counts and really good racing this season. Springfield, IL driver, Mike Eskew, leads the points by 56 over Decatur, IL driver, Jeremy Reed. Reed has won a division leading four events, but Eskew has been a model of consistency, giving him the edge. Eskew has top five finishes in all eight features this season. Steve Stine, Matt Reed, and Marty Sullivan finished off the top five.

The first 100 fans through the gates on Saturday night will receive a small American flag in honor of the upcoming Independence Day holiday. Pit gates open at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League



POWRi Speedway Motors Micro League



Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models



Midwest Big Ten Series Street Stocks

Pos Car # Name City State Points Gap 1 22 Darrell Dick Monticello IL 224 0 2 24 Justin Crowell Lincoln IL 186 38 3 5 Terry Reed Decatur IL 186 38 4 J24 Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 180 44 5 22C Chris Dick Deland IL 162 62 6 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 120 104 7 1 Robert Cottom Galesburg IL 112 112 8 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 108 116 9 122 Timmy Dick Monticello IL 106 118 10 23Z Shawn Ziemer Boody IL 86 138



DIRTcar Hornets