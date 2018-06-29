Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Brian Shirley takes LaSalle Speedway UMP Summer Nationals win!

Brian Shirley takes LaSalle Speedway UMP Summer Nationals win!

Brian Shirley

Late Models Heat 1

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Brent Larson (B1)
Lake Elmo, Mn.
2. 5. Bobby Pierce (32)
Oakwood, Il.
3. 2. Mike Mataragas (1m)
Sycamore, Il.
4. 7. Kolby Vandenbergh (15v)
Ashland, Il.
5. 8. Brian Diveley (11D)
Springfield, Il.
6. 4. Mike Spatola (89)
Manhattan, Il.
7. 6. Freddie Carpenter (K0)
Parkersburg, Wv.
8. 9. Nick Hoffman (2)
Mooresville, Nc.
9. 3. Chris Simpson (32s)
Oxford, Ia.

 

Late Models Heat 2

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Billy Moyer (21)
Batesville, Ar.
2. 4. Brian Shirley (3s)
Chatham, Il.
3. 2. Frank Heckenast Jr (99JR)
Frankfort, Il.
4. 8. Michael Kloos (6k)
Trenton, Il.
5. 7. Allen Weisser (61)
Peoria, Il.
6. 3. Billy Drake (75)
Bloomington, Il.
7. 5. Scott Schmitt (10S)
Tonica, Il.
8. 6. Kevin Weaver (12B)
Gibson City, Il.

 

Late Models Heat 3

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 2. Shannon Babb (18)
Moweaqua, Il.
2. 1. Tyler Erb (91)
New Waverly, Tx.
3. 5. Gordy Gundaker (11G)
St Charles, Mo.
4. 6. Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.
5. 3. Rusty Schlenk (CJ1)
Mcclure, Oh.
6. 4. Chase Junghans (18c)
Manhattan, Ks.
7. 7. Jonathan Brauns (22B)
Muscatine, Ia.
8. 8. Paul Parker (10P)
Depere, Wi.
9. 9. Dan Richardson (8R)
Macy, In.

 

Late Models Heat 4

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 3. Jason Feger (25)
Bloomington, Il.
2. 1. Tanner English (96)
Benton, Ky.
3. 5. Ryan Unzicker (24)
El Paso, Il.
4. 6. Dennis Erb Jr (28)
Carpentersville, Il.
5. 4. Timothy Culp (C8)
Prattsville, Ar.
6. 2. Allen Murray (2m)
San Antonio, Tx.
7. 7. Paul Stubber (31AUS)
Bunbury, Ar.
8. 8. Charles Hummer (25H)
Lyons, Oh.

 

Late Models B-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 2. Allen Weisser (61)
Peoria, Il.
2. 7. Chase Junghans (18c)
Manhattan, Ks.
3. 13. Nick Hoffman (2)
Mooresville, Nc.		 29
4. 5. Mike Spatola (89)
Manhattan, Il.		 0
5. 4. Timothy Culp (C8)
Prattsville, Ar.		 0
6. 8. Allen Murray (2m)
San Antonio, Tx.		 28
7. 10. Scott Schmitt (10S)
Tonica, Il.		 27
8. 9. Freddie Carpenter (K0)
Parkersburg, Wv.		 26
9. 12. Paul Stubber (31AUS)
Bunbury, Ar.		 25
10. 15. Paul Parker (10P)
Depere, Wi.		 24
11. 3. Rusty Schlenk (CJ1)
Mcclure, Oh.		 0
12. 1. Brian Diveley (11D)
Springfield, Il.		 23
13. 16. Charles Hummer (25H)
Lyons, Oh.		 22
14. 11. Jonathan Brauns (22B)
Muscatine, Ia.		 21
15. 6. Billy Drake (75)
Bloomington, Il.		 20
16. 18. Dan Richardson (8R)
Macy, In.		 19
17. 14. Kevin Weaver (12B)
Gibson City, Il.		 10
18. 17. Chris Simpson (32s)
Oxford, Ia.		 0

 

Late Models A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 6. Brian Shirley (3s)
Chatham, Il.		 80
2. 16. Dennis Erb Jr (28)
Carpentersville, Il.		 75
3. 3. Shannon Babb (18)
Moweaqua, Il.		 70
4. 12. Ryan Unzicker (24)
El Paso, Il.		 65
5. 8. Tanner English (96)
Benton, Ky.		 60
6. 21. Chris Simpson (32s)
Oxford, Ia.		 55
7. 4. Jason Feger (25)
Bloomington, Il.		 50
8. 7. Tyler Erb (91)
New Waverly, Tx.		 48
9. 18. Chase Junghans (18c)
Manhattan, Ks.		 46
10. 11. Gordy Gundaker (11G)
St Charles, Mo.		 44
11. 17. Allen Weisser (61)
Peoria, Il.		 42
12. 10. Frank Heckenast Jr (99JR)
Frankfort, Il.		 40
13. 13. Kolby Vandenbergh (15v)
Ashland, Il.		 39
14. 20. Mike Spatola (89)
Manhattan, Il.		 38
15. 15. Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.		 37
16. 5. Bobby Pierce (32)
Oakwood, Il.		 36
17. 1. Brent Larson (B1)
Lake Elmo, Mn.		 35
18. 19. Rusty Schlenk (CJ1)
Mcclure, Oh.		 34
19. 2. Billy Moyer (21)
Batesville, Ar.		 33
20. 9. Mike Mataragas (1m)
Sycamore, Il.		 32
21. 22. Timothy Culp (C8)
Prattsville, Ar.		 31
22. 14. Michael Kloos (6k)
Trenton, Il.		 30
