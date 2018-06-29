Brian Shirley takes LaSalle Speedway UMP Summer Nationals win!

Late Models Heat 1
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Brent Larson (B1)
Lake Elmo, Mn.
|2.
|5.
|Bobby Pierce (32)
Oakwood, Il.
|3.
|2.
|Mike Mataragas (1m)
Sycamore, Il.
|4.
|7.
|Kolby Vandenbergh (15v)
Ashland, Il.
|5.
|8.
|Brian Diveley (11D)
Springfield, Il.
|6.
|4.
|Mike Spatola (89)
Manhattan, Il.
|7.
|6.
|Freddie Carpenter (K0)
Parkersburg, Wv.
|8.
|9.
|Nick Hoffman (2)
Mooresville, Nc.
|9.
|3.
|Chris Simpson (32s)
Oxford, Ia.
Late Models Heat 2
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Billy Moyer (21)
Batesville, Ar.
|2.
|4.
|Brian Shirley (3s)
Chatham, Il.
|3.
|2.
|Frank Heckenast Jr (99JR)
Frankfort, Il.
|4.
|8.
|Michael Kloos (6k)
Trenton, Il.
|5.
|7.
|Allen Weisser (61)
Peoria, Il.
|6.
|3.
|Billy Drake (75)
Bloomington, Il.
|7.
|5.
|Scott Schmitt (10S)
Tonica, Il.
|8.
|6.
|Kevin Weaver (12B)
Gibson City, Il.
Late Models Heat 3
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|2.
|Shannon Babb (18)
Moweaqua, Il.
|2.
|1.
|Tyler Erb (91)
New Waverly, Tx.
|3.
|5.
|Gordy Gundaker (11G)
St Charles, Mo.
|4.
|6.
|Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.
|5.
|3.
|Rusty Schlenk (CJ1)
Mcclure, Oh.
|6.
|4.
|Chase Junghans (18c)
Manhattan, Ks.
|7.
|7.
|Jonathan Brauns (22B)
Muscatine, Ia.
|8.
|8.
|Paul Parker (10P)
Depere, Wi.
|9.
|9.
|Dan Richardson (8R)
Macy, In.
Late Models Heat 4
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|3.
|Jason Feger (25)
Bloomington, Il.
|2.
|1.
|Tanner English (96)
Benton, Ky.
|3.
|5.
|Ryan Unzicker (24)
El Paso, Il.
|4.
|6.
|Dennis Erb Jr (28)
Carpentersville, Il.
|5.
|4.
|Timothy Culp (C8)
Prattsville, Ar.
|6.
|2.
|Allen Murray (2m)
San Antonio, Tx.
|7.
|7.
|Paul Stubber (31AUS)
Bunbury, Ar.
|8.
|8.
|Charles Hummer (25H)
Lyons, Oh.
Late Models B-Feature
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|2.
|Allen Weisser (61)
Peoria, Il.
|2.
|7.
|Chase Junghans (18c)
Manhattan, Ks.
|3.
|13.
|Nick Hoffman (2)
Mooresville, Nc.
|29
|4.
|5.
|Mike Spatola (89)
Manhattan, Il.
|0
|5.
|4.
|Timothy Culp (C8)
Prattsville, Ar.
|0
|6.
|8.
|Allen Murray (2m)
San Antonio, Tx.
|28
|7.
|10.
|Scott Schmitt (10S)
Tonica, Il.
|27
|8.
|9.
|Freddie Carpenter (K0)
Parkersburg, Wv.
|26
|9.
|12.
|Paul Stubber (31AUS)
Bunbury, Ar.
|25
|10.
|15.
|Paul Parker (10P)
Depere, Wi.
|24
|11.
|3.
|Rusty Schlenk (CJ1)
Mcclure, Oh.
|0
|12.
|1.
|Brian Diveley (11D)
Springfield, Il.
|23
|13.
|16.
|Charles Hummer (25H)
Lyons, Oh.
|22
|14.
|11.
|Jonathan Brauns (22B)
Muscatine, Ia.
|21
|15.
|6.
|Billy Drake (75)
Bloomington, Il.
|20
|16.
|18.
|Dan Richardson (8R)
Macy, In.
|19
|17.
|14.
|Kevin Weaver (12B)
Gibson City, Il.
|10
|18.
|17.
|Chris Simpson (32s)
Oxford, Ia.
|0
Late Models A-Feature
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|6.
|Brian Shirley (3s)
Chatham, Il.
|80
|2.
|16.
|Dennis Erb Jr (28)
Carpentersville, Il.
|75
|3.
|3.
|Shannon Babb (18)
Moweaqua, Il.
|70
|4.
|12.
|Ryan Unzicker (24)
El Paso, Il.
|65
|5.
|8.
|Tanner English (96)
Benton, Ky.
|60
|6.
|21.
|Chris Simpson (32s)
Oxford, Ia.
|55
|7.
|4.
|Jason Feger (25)
Bloomington, Il.
|50
|8.
|7.
|Tyler Erb (91)
New Waverly, Tx.
|48
|9.
|18.
|Chase Junghans (18c)
Manhattan, Ks.
|46
|10.
|11.
|Gordy Gundaker (11G)
St Charles, Mo.
|44
|11.
|17.
|Allen Weisser (61)
Peoria, Il.
|42
|12.
|10.
|Frank Heckenast Jr (99JR)
Frankfort, Il.
|40
|13.
|13.
|Kolby Vandenbergh (15v)
Ashland, Il.
|39
|14.
|20.
|Mike Spatola (89)
Manhattan, Il.
|38
|15.
|15.
|Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.
|37
|16.
|5.
|Bobby Pierce (32)
Oakwood, Il.
|36
|17.
|1.
|Brent Larson (B1)
Lake Elmo, Mn.
|35
|18.
|19.
|Rusty Schlenk (CJ1)
Mcclure, Oh.
|34
|19.
|2.
|Billy Moyer (21)
Batesville, Ar.
|33
|20.
|9.
|Mike Mataragas (1m)
Sycamore, Il.
|32
|21.
|22.
|Timothy Culp (C8)
Prattsville, Ar.
|31
|22.
|14.
|Michael Kloos (6k)
Trenton, Il.
|30
