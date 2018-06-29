Midway Set For Busy Schedule

Lebanon Midway Prepares For Busy 2 Weeks.

Lebanon, Mo.-The Lebanon Midway Speedway is getting ready for the next 2 weeks of activities at the Dirt-track 6 Miles East Of Lebanon on Highway 32.

Friday Night June 29th will feature another round of The Spring/Summer Championship Series with action featuring The USRA S&S U-Pull It Auto Parts B Modifieds as Sam Petty will lead the point standings going into this week’s action while Lebanon’s Kris Jackson has won 8 of the 10 features, but is setting in 2nd place in the standings while leading the USRA National Standings. Lebanon’s Tyler ” Special K” Knudston holds 3rd place and keeps knocking on the door for a feature win while Brian Myers and B Mod rookie Rich Reynolds complete the top 5 in track standings. Racing action includes Street Stocks, The Exciting Hornets, Midwest Modifieds, Pure Stocks and Bombers with race time at 8PM along with an on track autograph session set at the break.

Saturday June 30th, The Speedway will host The Outlaw TT 4-wheeler competition.

Action then goes back on Tuesday Night with a full stock car program points event along with A Special Fireworks Show at intermission. Race time will be at 8PM and Adult Admission for The Tuesday Night program will be $12 for Adults in the Grandstands while kids 8-12 are only $5. Your 1st chance to see Area Fireworks and a full racing program.

Friday Night July 6th, The Speedway will hold a special paying feature for Pure Stocks with $333 to win. To make things ever more interesting, Bud’s Tire And Wheel will be giving away a Free Racing Tire to a Pure Stock driver with a special Lottery Draw position for those outside the top 3. This night will also feature a full racing program and track points awarded.

For more information visit the Facebook Page and visit The Website at WWW.MidwaySpeedway.Net