Race Track News --> Illinois --> Mike McKinney claims LaSalle Speedway's Summit Modified Nationals win!

Mike McKinney

Modifieds Heat 1

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 2. Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
2. 3. Nick Lueth (16)
Grand Ridge, Il.
3. 7. Dustin Johnson (18J)
Hampshire, Il.
4. 4. Donovan Lodge (32)
Andover, Il.
5. 6. Dustin Golden (14A)
Bedford, In.
6. 5. Travis Kohler (0)
Morris, Il.
7. 8. Shannon Mudro (0s)
Mt. Vernon, Il.
8. 1. Steven Brooks (5)
New Lenox, Il.

 

Modifieds Heat 2

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Mike McKinney (96m)
Plainfield, Il.
2. 3. Jamie Lomax (36L)
Lake Village, In.
3. 2. Josh Allen (292)
Trivoli, Il.
4. 5. Roger Rebholz (110)
Sparland, Il.
5. 6. Kyle Hammer (45)
Clinton, Il.
6. 4. Logan Rogers (61)
Freeport, Il.
7. 8. Andrew Hamburg (57a)
Amboy, Il.
8. 7. Chad Rockefeller (2R)
Monee, Il.

 

Modifieds Heat 3

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Kenny Wallace (36)
Imperial, Mo.
2. 2. Scott Heeren (07)
Forreston, Il.
3. 6. Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.
4. 5. Levi Kissinger (8K)
Mt Vernon, In.
5. 3. Jeffrey Ledford (18)
Pontiac, Il.
6. 7. Tim Hamburg (57)
Dixon, Il.
7. 4. Mike Harrison (24H)
Highland, Il.
8. 8. Mark Vervynck (19C)
Kewanee, Il.

 

Modifieds A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Mike McKinney (96m)
Plainfield, Il.		 75
2. 5. Jamie Lomax (36L)
Lake Village, In.		 70
3. 3. Kenny Wallace (36)
Imperial, Mo.		 65
4. 2. Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.		 60
5. 8. Josh Allen (292)
Trivoli, Il.		 55
6. 4. Nick Lueth (16)
Grand Ridge, Il.		 50
7. 9. Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.		 48
8. 11. Roger Rebholz (110)
Sparland, Il.		 46
9. 21. Mike Harrison (24H)
Highland, Il.		 44
10. 10. Donovan Lodge (32)
Andover, Il.		 42
11. 12. Levi Kissinger (8K)
Mt Vernon, In.		 40
12. 7. Dustin Johnson (18J)
Hampshire, Il.		 39
13. 18. Tim Hamburg (57)
Dixon, Il.		 38
14. 14. Kyle Hammer (45)
Clinton, Il.		 37
15. 6. Scott Heeren (07)
Forreston, Il.		 36
16. 15. Jeffrey Ledford (18)
Pontiac, Il.		 35
17. 24. Mark Vervynck (19C)
Kewanee, Il.		 34
18. 17. Logan Rogers (61)
Freeport, Il.		 33
19. 20. Andrew Hamburg (57a)
Amboy, Il.		 32
20. 19. Shannon Mudro (0s)
Mt. Vernon, Il.		 31
21. 13. Dustin Golden (14A)
Bedford, In.		 30
22. 23. Chad Rockefeller (2R)
Monee, Il.		 29
23. 16. Travis Kohler (0)
Morris, Il.		 28
24. 22. Steven Brooks (5)
New Lenox, Il.		 10
