Mike McKinney claims LaSalle Speedway’s Summit Modified Nationals win!

Modifieds Heat 1
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|2.
|Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
|2.
|3.
|Nick Lueth (16)
Grand Ridge, Il.
|3.
|7.
|Dustin Johnson (18J)
Hampshire, Il.
|4.
|4.
|Donovan Lodge (32)
Andover, Il.
|5.
|6.
|Dustin Golden (14A)
Bedford, In.
|6.
|5.
|Travis Kohler (0)
Morris, Il.
|7.
|8.
|Shannon Mudro (0s)
Mt. Vernon, Il.
|8.
|1.
|Steven Brooks (5)
New Lenox, Il.
Modifieds Heat 2
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Mike McKinney (96m)
Plainfield, Il.
|2.
|3.
|Jamie Lomax (36L)
Lake Village, In.
|3.
|2.
|Josh Allen (292)
Trivoli, Il.
|4.
|5.
|Roger Rebholz (110)
Sparland, Il.
|5.
|6.
|Kyle Hammer (45)
Clinton, Il.
|6.
|4.
|Logan Rogers (61)
Freeport, Il.
|7.
|8.
|Andrew Hamburg (57a)
Amboy, Il.
|8.
|7.
|Chad Rockefeller (2R)
Monee, Il.
Modifieds Heat 3
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Kenny Wallace (36)
Imperial, Mo.
|2.
|2.
|Scott Heeren (07)
Forreston, Il.
|3.
|6.
|Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.
|4.
|5.
|Levi Kissinger (8K)
Mt Vernon, In.
|5.
|3.
|Jeffrey Ledford (18)
Pontiac, Il.
|6.
|7.
|Tim Hamburg (57)
Dixon, Il.
|7.
|4.
|Mike Harrison (24H)
Highland, Il.
|8.
|8.
|Mark Vervynck (19C)
Kewanee, Il.
Modifieds A-Feature
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Mike McKinney (96m)
Plainfield, Il.
|75
|2.
|5.
|Jamie Lomax (36L)
Lake Village, In.
|70
|3.
|3.
|Kenny Wallace (36)
Imperial, Mo.
|65
|4.
|2.
|Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
|60
|5.
|8.
|Josh Allen (292)
Trivoli, Il.
|55
|6.
|4.
|Nick Lueth (16)
Grand Ridge, Il.
|50
|7.
|9.
|Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.
|48
|8.
|11.
|Roger Rebholz (110)
Sparland, Il.
|46
|9.
|21.
|Mike Harrison (24H)
Highland, Il.
|44
|10.
|10.
|Donovan Lodge (32)
Andover, Il.
|42
|11.
|12.
|Levi Kissinger (8K)
Mt Vernon, In.
|40
|12.
|7.
|Dustin Johnson (18J)
Hampshire, Il.
|39
|13.
|18.
|Tim Hamburg (57)
Dixon, Il.
|38
|14.
|14.
|Kyle Hammer (45)
Clinton, Il.
|37
|15.
|6.
|Scott Heeren (07)
Forreston, Il.
|36
|16.
|15.
|Jeffrey Ledford (18)
Pontiac, Il.
|35
|17.
|24.
|Mark Vervynck (19C)
Kewanee, Il.
|34
|18.
|17.
|Logan Rogers (61)
Freeport, Il.
|33
|19.
|20.
|Andrew Hamburg (57a)
Amboy, Il.
|32
|20.
|19.
|Shannon Mudro (0s)
Mt. Vernon, Il.
|31
|21.
|13.
|Dustin Golden (14A)
Bedford, In.
|30
|22.
|23.
|Chad Rockefeller (2R)
Monee, Il.
|29
|23.
|16.
|Travis Kohler (0)
Morris, Il.
|28
|24.
|22.
|Steven Brooks (5)
New Lenox, Il.
|10