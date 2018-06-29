Springfield Raceway Ready For Late Model Challenge Added Money For USRA Modified Classes

Latemodels top the card at Springfield Raceway Saturday June 30 with the Lucas Cattle Company ULMA Latemodel Series vs the Malvern Bank Cash Money Latemodel Series.The ULMA Triple crown event begins Thursday at Humboldt Speedway , Friday at Lake Ozarks Speedway & then the final night both series will battle head to head for $1,000 to win & $100 to start at Springfield Raceway.Dad & Mom bring the kids they are FREE 12 & under. The Family that brings the most kids get a FREE CASEYS PIZZA & if you have a lot of kids you get 2 FREE CASEYS PIZZAS….Fans will as well be treated to 4 other weekly classes of cars on this night.A Mods, B Mods , Midwest Modzs & Pure Stocks will all be running for added money in each class.

USRA A Mods – $600 to win $100 to start

USRA B Mods – $700 to win $100 to start – $30 entry fee

Midwest Modzs – $200 to win $40 to start

Pure Stock – $175 to win $40 to start

Pit Gate- 4:45

Hotlaps- 7:15

Racing – 7:45

For event updates watch our Springfield Raceway Facebook page.

Grandstands prices for this event will be adults $20, kids 12 & under FREE

Pit Pass – $35

Kids 6-12 -$15

5 & under – FREE