Tony Jackson Jr. Tops Tri-State Speedway CCSDS Action

Pocola, Oklahoma (06/28/18) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) made their lone appearance of the 2018 campaign at Oklahoma’s Tri-State Speedway on Thursday night, and it was Lebanon, Missouri’s Tony Jackson Jr. who pocketed the $3,000 top prize.

Jesse Stovall earned the New Vision Graphics Pole Position for the 40-lap affair, and he paced the first five laps before Jackson Jr. stormed to the lead on lap 6.

Jackson Jr. paced the field until lap 29, when a bobble in lapped traffic allowed Stovall to slip past. After just one circuit out front Stovall would relinquish the lead to Jackson Jr. who went on to score the win. It was his second series win of 2018 and the sixth of his career.

“I felt pretty comfortable, then when those lapped cars got me bottled up, I didn’t really know where he (Jesse Stovall) was,” winner Tony Jackson Jr. said. “Jesse, he’s a great racer. I knew he was there so when he got under me, he had to drive in hard obviously to get under me. Then he slipped up and that gave me the door to get back by him. I knew that once I got back by him I had to finish the race as fast as I could.”

Cade Dillard stole the runner-up spot from Stovall on the final lap. Stovall, Will Vaught and Jack Sullivan completed the Top-5 finishers.

David Payne earned the Larry Shaw Race Cars Hard Charger Award for advancing six spots to finish 13th. Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year leader Tanner Kellick received the Henryetta Ford Hard Luck Award after being collected in a lap-31 melee.

The CCSDS will co-sanction the 5th annual ARMI Freedom Classic with the Lucas Oil MLRA at Salina Highbanks Speedway (Pryor Creek, Oklahoma) on Friday and Saturday, June 29-30. Friday’s program will pay $3,000-to-win/ $400-to-start, while Saturday night’s finale will post a $5,000-to-win/ $500-to-start purse.

On Friday night B-Mods and Super Stocks will accompany the program, while Saturday will find Modifieds and Pure Stocks joining the card.

Friday grandstand admission is $15 for adults with kids (6-12) $5, Seniors (62+) $12, VIP $25, and Beer Garden $25. Pit passes are $35 with $5 off with a NASCAR license. Saturday adult grandstand admission is $20 with kids (6-12) $10, Seniors (62+) $17, VIP $30 and Beer Garden $30. Pit passes are $35 with $5 off with a NASCAR license.

On Friday the pit gate opens at 4:00 p.m. with grandstands opening at 6:00 p.m. Hot laps are at 7:30 p.m. with racing action at 8:00 p.m. On Saturday the pit age opens at 3:00 p.m. with the grandstands opening at 5:00 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. with racing action at 7:00 p.m.

For more information on the weekend’s events, please visit www.Tri-StateSpeedway.com and www.SalinaHighbanksSpeedway.com .

The tire rule for the weekend will be WRS55 or LM40 on all four corners.

For more information on the events, please visit www.salinahighbanksspeedway.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – June 28, 2018

Tri-State Speedway (Pocola, OK)

Feature Results (40 Laps)

1)Tony Jackson Jr. 2)Cade Dillard 3)Jesse Stovall 4)will Vaught 5)Jack Sullivan 6)Gavin Landers 7)B.J. Robinson 8)Jason Hughes 9)Billy Moyer Jr. 10)Raymond Merrill 11)Hunter Rasdon 12)Jake Davis 13)David Payne 14)Payton Looney 15)Tanner Kellick 16)Joe Gorby 17)Jeff Roth 18)Gary Gorby 19)Jon Mitchell

Entries: 19

MSR Mafia Fast Qualifier: Jesse Stovall (17.076 seconds)

Black Diamond Chassis Heat Race #1 Winner: B.J. Robinson

Allen Manufacturing Heat Race #2 Winner: Cade Dillard

ROCKHARD Powder Coating Heat Race #3 Winner: Tony Jackson Jr.

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Jesse Stovall

Henryetta Ford Hard Luck Award: Tanner Kellick

Larry Shaw Race Cars Hard Charger: David Payne (19th-13th)

COMP Cams Top Performer: Tony Jackson Jr.

Lap Leaders: Jesse Stovall (1-5, 29); Tony Jackson Jr. (6-28, 30-40)

Cautions: 1

Red Flag: 0

