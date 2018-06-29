Tripleheader Of Racing Set For Lincoln IL Speedway Sunday

Summer National Late Models, Modifieds, & National Midgets Coming To Lincoln Speedway Sunday

Graue Chevrolet Showdown Brought A Record Crowd In 2017

(Lincoln, IL) For the second year in-a-row, Lincoln Speedway, in Lincoln, IL will be the site of a huge Sunday evening show that will feature the best in Late Model, Modified, and Midget racing. The Graue Chevrolet Showdown will have a little bit of everything in the dirt track racing world, including Late Models, Modifieds, and Midgets. Much like last year’s event, Sunday is expected to bring in a large number of cars as well as fans in a very unique tripleheader show.

The first couple weeks of the 2018 Summer Nationals have seen Moweaqua, Illinois driver, Shannon Babb, dominate his way to a 50% win percentage and a series lead. Babb is expected to be strong at Lincoln, as it’s one of the tracks not too far from his Macon County home. Batesville, Arkansas hotshoe, Billy Moyer, has been strong as well, sitting in the second spot for much of the early going. Central Illinois drivers, Brian Shirley and Jason Feger, are third and fourth in the standings, while Rusty Schlenk completes the top five. Last year, 40 Super Late Models were on hand, looking for the $5,000 top prize.

In Summit Modified National competition, Mike McKinney has been off to a good start, holding a 100+ point lead on his nearest challenger. That said, no one is out of the race as the Modified championship race is determined by each driver’s best eight finishes. McKinney, though, has been very good with four wins already. Phil Dixon, perennial favorite Mike Harrison, Donovan Lodge, and Ray Bollinger complete the top five. NASCAR personality, Kenny Wallace, will also be in competition at Lincoln, a track where he is usually one of the favorites.

Rounding out Sunday’s action will be the quick and nimble national midgets, for the second year in-a-row. In POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League competition, Ryan Robinson holds the top position over Tucker Klaasmeyer. Defending POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League champion and Rookie of the Year, Logan Seavey, sits in third. Zach Daum holds fourth, while Karter Sarff rounds out the top five. Sarff is also currently leading the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League Rookie of the Year standings.

The event is set for this Sunday, July 1 with a potential raindate of Monday, July 2. A few days before the show, the forecast does show the chance for rain. That said, all efforts will be made to race on Sunday and the forecast is likely to change a couple of times before then. Monday would only be used if weather issues were persistent enough to keep cars from the track.

The tripleheader of racing is presented by Graue Chevrolet in Lincoln, Illinois.

Pit gates will open on Sunday at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps will begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $30, while kids 11 and under are $5.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.