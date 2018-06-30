Devin Moran takes Terre Haute Action Track’s WoO vs Summer Nationals win!

Devin Moran Maneuvers By Shannon Babb for First Win of Season

Terre Haute, IN– June 29, 2018 – Devin Moran claimed his first win of the 2018 season during the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Late Model Series first-ever appearance at Terre Haute Action Track for the first of two shootouts versus the DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models.

Moran charged to the lead ahead of current Summer Nationals point leader Shannon Babb after a restart from late race caution on lap 24 of the 30-lap Sears Craftsman Feature. Once claiming the lead, the young driver of Dresden, OH remained out front for the final five laps of the event.

“Man, I tell you, I thought that caution was going to kill us,” said Moran in Victory Lane. “That hurt us last week at Lernerville [Speedway] and I was like ‘man, this cannot be happening again.”

“I was really good on them restarts,” continued Moran. “I actually messed up on the bottom of one and two on that restart and I thought ‘man, that might have been our shot.’ I just got a really good run and I pulled the slider. It was kind of hard because I was pretty tight on entry but I just made sure I got clear and then got all the way to the wall and I just tried to stay in the traction.”

Babb led all but six laps of the feature event.

Moran stole the lead momentarily only three laps into the feature claiming the lead after a restart, but Babb was able to recover the top spot the following circuit. With a long green-flag run, Babb was able to stretch his lead to more than 2.5 seconds by lap 20. Prior to the caution flag waving on lap 24 (the second and final caution of the event), Moran was able to cut Babb’s lead down to 0.658 seconds.

“The track was excellent tonight,” said Babb. “I was up-on-the-wheel type of driving so congratulations to Devin Moran there. He’s always been really strong. It was a good race but I didn’t need that caution. At the same time, I messed myself up down there in turns one and two. I was running through the middle on the restart and I didn’t know where to go. Then I didn’t get a good restart down the back straightaway and cost myself speed and he was able to get by me.”

“Anyhow, all-in-all I was able to finish the race in second so I can’t thank the fans enough, Bob Sargent (track promoter) and all of the people that put on this race,” added Babb. “It was a big race track but it was pretty fun.”

Mike Marlar charged from a 12th starting spot to finish third. Based on Summer Nationals rules, Marlar who finished fourth in his qualifying group then started fourth in his respective heat race. Marlar was able to capitalize on both restarts in order to gain the much-needed momentum to make his way through the field.

“Tonight, we had a rough start,” said Marlar. “We had problems early in qualifying and it got me behind. I was able to get up there in the feature and the cautions worked out for me. Congratulations to Devin. He drove an awesome race it looked like there and was having a big time. We snuck up and got third.”

The World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series rejoins the DIRTcar Summer Nationals for the second and final match-off at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, MO on June 30.

Late Models Heat 1

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 1. Devin Moran (9m)

Dresden, Oh. 2. 2. Brian Shirley (3s)

Chatham, Il. 3. 3. Kent Robinson (7R)

Bloomington, In. 4. 5. Chris Ferguson (22)

Mt Holly, Nc. 5. 6. Rusty Schlenk (CJ1)

Mcclure, Oh. 6. 9. Morgan Bagley (14m)

Gladwater, Tx. 7. 7. Tyler Erb (91)

New Waverly, Tx. 8. 4. Dennis Erb Jr (28)

Carpentersville, Il. 9. 8. Shelby Miles (76)

Bloomington, In.

Late Models Heat 2

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 2. Shannon Babb (18)

Moweaqua, Il. 2. 1. Shane Clanton (25c)

Zebwlon, Ga. 3. 5. Rick Eckert (7E)

York, Pa. 4. 3. Frank Heckenast Jr (99JR)

Frankfort, Il. 5. 7. Nick Hoffman (2)

Mooresville, Nc. 6. 6. Jason Feger (25)

Bloomington, Il. 7. 4. Brent Larson (B1)

Lake Elmo, Mn. 8. 8. Duke Mounce (80)

Mitchell, In.

Late Models Heat 3

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 1. Chris Madden (44m)

Gaffney, Sc. 2. 2. Brandon Sheppard (1)

New Berlin, Il. 3. 3. David Breazeale (54)

Starknilk, Ms. 4. 4. Mike Marlar (157)

Winfield, Tn. 5. 5. Gordy Gundaker (11G)

St Charles, Mo. 6. 6. Chase Junghans (18c)

Manhattan, Ks. 7. 7. Paul Stubber (31AUS)

Bunbury, Ar. 8. 8. Charles Hummer (25H)

Lyons, Oh.

Late Models A-Feature