Kenny Wallace takes Terre Haute Action Track’s Summit Modified Nationals win!

Modifieds Heat 1

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
2. 3. Tyler Weiss (50)
Allendale, Il.
3. 2. Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.
4. 4. Kenny Carmichael (5L)
Terre Haute, In.
5. 6. Brent Hudson (2B)
Terre Haute, In.
6. 7. Rick Parley (CJ16)
Sumner, Il.
7. 5. Rj Pruitt (40)
Terre Haute, In.

 

Modifieds Heat 2

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Kenny Wallace (36)
Imperial, Mo.
2. 2. Richie Lex (7lex)
Morgantown, In.
3. 3. Brian Shaw (1s)
Robinson, Il.
4. 4. Dave Baldwin (6B)
Perrysville, In.
5. 7. Josh McDaniel (11M)
Terre Haute, In.
6. 6. Tres Mehler (3m)
Oblong, Il.
7. 5. Nate Zimmer (32Z)
Mattoon, Il.

 

Modifieds Heat 3

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Matt Cooper (18c)
Mckenzie, Tn.
2. 5. Rusty Griffaw (25)
Festus, Mo.
3. 3. Dustin Johnson (18J)
Hampshire, Il.
4. 2. Steve Stevenson (1)
St Jacob, Il.
5. 6. Daren Krockenberger (12K)
Terre Haute, In.
6. 4. Steve Meyer Jr. (1A)
Staunton, Il.

 

Modifieds A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 3. Kenny Wallace (36)
Imperial, Mo.		 75
2. 5. Richie Lex (7lex)
Morgantown, In.		 70
3. 8. Brian Shaw (1s)
Robinson, Il.		 65
4. 2. Matt Cooper (18c)
Mckenzie, Tn.		 60
5. 6. Rusty Griffaw (25)
Festus, Mo.		 55
6. 4. Tyler Weiss (50)
Allendale, Il.		 50
7. 7. Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.		 48
8. 9. Dustin Johnson (18J)
Hampshire, Il.		 46
9. 18. Steve Meyer Jr. (1A)
Staunton, Il.		 44
10. 12. Steve Stevenson (1)
St Jacob, Il.		 42
11. 10. Kenny Carmichael (5L)
Terre Haute, In.		 40
12. 13. Brent Hudson (2B)
Terre Haute, In.		 39
13. 14. Josh McDaniel (11M)
Terre Haute, In.		 38
14. 15. Daren Krockenberger (12K)
Terre Haute, In.		 37
15. 1. Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.		 36
16. 11. Dave Baldwin (6B)
Perrysville, In.		 35
17. 16. Rick Parley (CJ16)
Sumner, Il.		 34
18. 20. Nate Zimmer (32Z)
Mattoon, Il.		 33
19. 17. Tres Mehler (3m)
Oblong, Il.		 32
20. 19. Rj Pruitt (40)
Terre Haute, In.		 10
