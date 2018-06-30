Kenny Wallace takes Terre Haute Action Track’s Summit Modified Nationals win!

Modifieds Heat 1
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
|2.
|3.
|Tyler Weiss (50)
Allendale, Il.
|3.
|2.
|Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.
|4.
|4.
|Kenny Carmichael (5L)
Terre Haute, In.
|5.
|6.
|Brent Hudson (2B)
Terre Haute, In.
|6.
|7.
|Rick Parley (CJ16)
Sumner, Il.
|7.
|5.
|Rj Pruitt (40)
Terre Haute, In.
Modifieds Heat 2
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Kenny Wallace (36)
Imperial, Mo.
|2.
|2.
|Richie Lex (7lex)
Morgantown, In.
|3.
|3.
|Brian Shaw (1s)
Robinson, Il.
|4.
|4.
|Dave Baldwin (6B)
Perrysville, In.
|5.
|7.
|Josh McDaniel (11M)
Terre Haute, In.
|6.
|6.
|Tres Mehler (3m)
Oblong, Il.
|7.
|5.
|Nate Zimmer (32Z)
Mattoon, Il.
Modifieds Heat 3
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Matt Cooper (18c)
Mckenzie, Tn.
|2.
|5.
|Rusty Griffaw (25)
Festus, Mo.
|3.
|3.
|Dustin Johnson (18J)
Hampshire, Il.
|4.
|2.
|Steve Stevenson (1)
St Jacob, Il.
|5.
|6.
|Daren Krockenberger (12K)
Terre Haute, In.
|6.
|4.
|Steve Meyer Jr. (1A)
Staunton, Il.
Modifieds A-Feature
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|3.
|Kenny Wallace (36)
Imperial, Mo.
|75
|2.
|5.
|Richie Lex (7lex)
Morgantown, In.
|70
|3.
|8.
|Brian Shaw (1s)
Robinson, Il.
|65
|4.
|2.
|Matt Cooper (18c)
Mckenzie, Tn.
|60
|5.
|6.
|Rusty Griffaw (25)
Festus, Mo.
|55
|6.
|4.
|Tyler Weiss (50)
Allendale, Il.
|50
|7.
|7.
|Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.
|48
|8.
|9.
|Dustin Johnson (18J)
Hampshire, Il.
|46
|9.
|18.
|Steve Meyer Jr. (1A)
Staunton, Il.
|44
|10.
|12.
|Steve Stevenson (1)
St Jacob, Il.
|42
|11.
|10.
|Kenny Carmichael (5L)
Terre Haute, In.
|40
|12.
|13.
|Brent Hudson (2B)
Terre Haute, In.
|39
|13.
|14.
|Josh McDaniel (11M)
Terre Haute, In.
|38
|14.
|15.
|Daren Krockenberger (12K)
Terre Haute, In.
|37
|15.
|1.
|Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
|36
|16.
|11.
|Dave Baldwin (6B)
Perrysville, In.
|35
|17.
|16.
|Rick Parley (CJ16)
Sumner, Il.
|34
|18.
|20.
|Nate Zimmer (32Z)
Mattoon, Il.
|33
|19.
|17.
|Tres Mehler (3m)
Oblong, Il.
|32
|20.
|19.
|Rj Pruitt (40)
Terre Haute, In.
|10