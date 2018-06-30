Kyle Strickler Dominates the “Let It Ride 55” at Tyler County Speedway

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series returned to action on Friday evening at the Tyler County Speedway. Kyle Strickler would lead wire-to-wire and score the $3,055 main event victory in his 8k Longhorn Chassis.

Kyle Stricker would jump to the lead at the start of the 55-lap, $3,055 main event followed closely by David Stremme before the first of four cautions would fly for RJ Otto on lap six. The restart would see Kyle Strickler rocket back to the lead and begin to show his dominance through the early stages of the event. As the event moved past the midway point, Strickler would begin navigate lap traffic; however, nothing would slow down Strickler as he would lead every lap in route to the series victory. David Stremme would take runner-up honors, while Joel Watson completed the podium finishers with a third place effort. Jacob Hawkins and Josh Harris would complete the top five.

The remainder of the top ten at the completion of the Summit Racing Equipment A-Main at Tyler County Speedway would be Jeff Mathews, Ryan Ayers, Chris Arnold, Lucas Lee, and Jesse Wisecarver.

The next event for the Summit Racing Equipment Modified Series will be June 30th at Tyler County Speedway for the $15,000 to win Mega 100.

Race Summary

Friday, June 29, 2018

Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, WV)

Quick Car Racing Products Overall Fast Time: Josh Harris (14.308 seconds)

Fast Time Group A: Josh Harris (14.308 seconds)

Fast Time Group B: David Stremme (14.365 seconds)

Summit Racing Equipment Heat #1 Finish (8 laps): Josh Harris, RJ Otto, Billy Workman, DJ Cline, Jacob Poel, Reece Shelton, Dylan Shafer, Matt Boknecht

Hypercoils Heat #2 Finish (8 laps): Kyle Strickler, Taylor Cook, Cody Parker, Christian Thomas, Jess Hartman, Mark Dickson, Slade Parsons, Alyssa Rowe

Fast Shafts Heat #3 Finish (8 laps): Ryan Ayers, Lucas Lee, Danny Schwartz, Austin Holcombe, Tanner Wilson, Brent Mullins, Chad Smith, Kevin Miller

FAST Ignition Heat #4 Finish (8 laps): Joel Watson, Jacob Hawkins, Shaw Jett, Dan Davies, Scott Peltz, Tyler Carpenter, Rich Dawson, Michael McGree

Summit Racing Equipment Heat #5 Finish (8 laps): David Stremme, Mike McKinney, Michael Altobelli, Larry Bond, Ken Zimmer, David Calabrese, Doug Carson, Nick Wilson

Hypercoils Heat #6 Finish (8 laps): Trent Young, Jesse Wisecarver, Jason Brookover, Ervin Vance, Mike Kinney, Gabriel Kirtley, Shawn Shingledecker, Sean Monaghan

Fast Shafts Heat #7 Finish (8 laps): Chris Arnold, KC Burdette, Kyle Bond, Rich Michael Jr, Rick Aukland, Todd Neihieser, Cody Brightwell, Kurt Rogers

FAST Ignition Heat #8 Finish (8 laps): Jeff Mathews, Daniel Hill, Chris Basich, Matt Cosner, Chad Roush, Josh Spaur, Justin Hart

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #1 Finish (8 laps): Cody Parker, Billy Workman, DJ Cline, Christian Thomas, Jacob Poel, Jess Hartman, Slade Parsons, Mark Dickson, Alyssa Rowe, Dylan Shafer, Matt Boknecht, Reece Shelton

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #2 Finish (8 laps): Shawn Jett, Danny Schwartz, Dan Davies, Austin Holcombe, Tyler Carpenter, Michael McGee, Scott Peltz, Brent Mullins, Tanner Wilson, Chad Smith, Kevin Miller

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #3 Finish (8 laps): Michael Altobelli, Jason Brookover, Ervin Vance, Larry Bond, Ken Zimmer, Shawn Shingledecker, Gabriel Kirtley, Sean Monaghan, David Calabrese, Doug Carson, Mike Kinney

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #4 Finish (8 laps): Kyle Bond, Rick Aukland, Chad Roush, Rich Michael Jr, Josh Spaur, Todd Neihieser, Cody Brightwell, Kurt Rogers, Justin Hart

A-Main Finish (55 laps):

FINISH CAR # DRIVER NAME

1 8k Kyle Strickler

2 35 David Stremme

3 92 Joel Watson

4 13h Jacob Hawkins

5 22 Josh Harris

6 33 Jeff Mathews

7 6 Ryan Ayers

8 99 Chris Arnold

9 12L Lucas Lee

10 65 Jesse Wisecarver

11 8 Daniel Hill

12 21 Taylor Cook

13 5 Cody Parker

14 10 Kyle Bond

15 95 Michael Altobelli

16 K7 Gabriel Kirtley

17 1J Shawn Jett

18 96m Mike McKiinney

19 KC44 KC Burdette

20 32 Chad Roush

21 15 Scott Peltz

22 51 RJ Otto

23 97 Billy Workman

24 71 Chris Basich

25 10y Trent Young

Race Statistics

• Entrants: 65

• Race Leaders: 1

• Cautions: 4

• Red Flags: 0

• Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Provisionals: Gabriel Kirtley & Billy Workman

• Tyler County Speedway Track Provisionals: Chad Roush, Chris Basich, and Scott Peltz

• Time of Race: 34 mins 16 secs

• Margin of Victory: 6.043 secs

• Quick Car Racing Products Fast Time Award ($100 cash): Josh Harris

• Allstar Performance Hard Charger Award ($100 certificate): Lucas Lee

• Maxima Racing Oil Tough Fifth Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): Josh Harris

• Wilwood Lucky Seven Award ($50 certificate): Ryan Ayers

• Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #1 & #5 Winner ($50 certificate): Josh Harris & David Stremme

• Hypercoil Springs Heat Race #2 & #6 Winner (certificate for one spring): Kyle Strickler & Trent Young

• Fast Shafts Heat Race #3 & #7 Winner ($75 certificate): Ryan Ayers & Chris Arnold

• FAST Ignition Systems Heat Race #4 & #8 Winner ($250 certificate): Joel Watson & Jeff Mathews

• Out Pace Racing Products B-Main Awards ($75 certificate): DJ Cline, Danny Schwartz, Jason Brookover, & Rick Aukland

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Top Ten Point Standings (after 06/29/18)

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME POINTS

1 10y Trent Young 1765

2 22 Josh Harris 1670

3 80 Rich Dawson 1350

4 1s Brian Shaw 1180

5 55 Blaze Melton 1025

6 18 Tait Davenport 1020

7 K7 Gabriel Kirtley 925

8 81c Chris Cole 900

9 24h Mike Harrison 895

10 16c John Clippinger 895

*Points are unofficial until close of business on the Tuesday following race day*

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Upcoming 2018 Schedule of Events

• June 30 (Saturday) Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, WV): 60 laps/$15,000 to win/$500 to start – Mega 100

• July 1 (Sunday) Mansfield Motor Speedway (Mansfield, OH): 30 laps/$5,000 to win/300 to start

• July 13 (Friday) Windy Hollow Speedway (Owensboro, KY): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

• July 14 (Saturday) Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, IN): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

• July 20 (Friday) Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

• July 21 (Saturday) Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY): 30 laps/$3,000 to win/$200 to start

• August 17 (Friday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

• August 18 (Saturday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 50 laps/$5,000 to win/$500 to start

• August 31 (Friday) Farmer City Speedway (Farmer City, IL): 35 laps/$3,000 to win/$250 to start

• September 1 (Saturday) Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL): 50 laps/$10,000 to win/$600 to start – 6th Annual Casey’s AMS Modified Nationals

• September 2 (Sunday) Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL): 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$300 to start

• September 21-22 (Friday & Saturday) Mansfield Motor Speedway (Mansfield, OH): $10,000 to win – American Modified Series Championship Weekend

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2018 Official Sponsors

• Summit Racing Equipment: “Title Sponsor for the American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat Race #1”

• ALLSTAR Performance: “Official Hard Charger of the Race” Award Sponsor at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events

• FAST Fuel/Air/Spark/Technology: “Official Ignition System” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat Race #4”

• KBC Graphics: “Official Graphics Company” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

• Maxima Racing Oil: “Official Oil” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and Tough Fifth Place Award Sponsor

• Quick Car Racing Products: “$100 Fast Qualifier Award” at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events

• VP Racing Fuels: “Official Race Fuel” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

• Wilwood: “Official Brakes” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and “Lucky 7” Award Sponsor

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2018 Marketing Partners

• Bandit Race Cars

• Brucebilt Performance

• Fast Shafts (“Sponsor of Heat Race #3”)

• Fox Shocks

• Hypercoils (“Sponsor of Heat Race #2”)

• Impressive Race Cars

• Maximum Energy Development

• Mullins Race Engines

• Oakley Motorsports

• Out-Pace Race Products (Official B-Mains Sponsor)

• Print Worx

• RACEceiver

• Reaper Race Cars

• UMP Dirt Car

For the latest breaking news concerning the American Modified Series, including the latest series standings, 2018 tour schedule, and more visit the official website at www.americanmodifiedseries.com.

