Central Missouri Speedway Extreme Action Race Report – Billings, Smith, Raffurty, and Poe take CMS Feature wins as Moody Takes Pole for Sunday’s $5,000-to-Win BBQ Bowl Finale!

Unsanctioned: Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mod-Lites, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks

Central Missouri Speedway, Warrensburg, MO

Event #9, June 30, 2018

(Warrensburg, MO) It was a fantastic night of racing for night one of the 18th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial BBQ Bowl as 109 race teams made their way to Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) for Saturday’s events, which included a total of 30 races for the fans on hand. Among the drivers present were 37 Modifieds, 12 Street Stocks, 25 Mod-Lites, 25 B-Mods, and 10 Pure Stocks.

Preliminary Action Recap: Extreme Sports Action Athletes competed in 26 heat races for the night. Tim Billings and Jay Prevete claimed the two Pure Stock heat wins. Brad Smith, Steve Clancy, and Jeremy Lile captured the checkers in the three B-Mod heats. Michael Raffurty, Justin Kindernecht from Salina, Kansas, Dillon Raffurty, and Donnie Dannar seized the victories in the four Mod-Lite heats. Brett Wood and Aaron Poe drove to the heat wins in the Street Stocks. There were three rounds of five 10-lap modified heats Round one winners were Darron Fuqua, Jimmy Dowell, Tim Karrick, Jim Moody, and Terry Schultz. Round two included Tim Karrick, Jon Sheets, Chad Lyle, Darron Fuqua, and Terry Schultz. Round three winners were Mickey Burrell, Jim Moody, Jon Sheets, Gunner Martin, and Terry Schultz.

Main Events Recap: Tim Billings started out front and held off Darrin Christy for his first Pure Stock win of the season at CMS as the A-mains began for the night. The B-Mod feature went to the wire with Brad Smith barely edging out Steve Clancy for his fifth feature win this year. The Street Stock feature had Aaron Poe capture his first win of the year using the same car Marc Carter piloted to victory one night before in Sedalia. In the Mod-Lite $500-to-win special feature, Dillon Raffurty held off Donnie Dannar for his second win of the weekend. Dannar, Blake Wilson from Little Rock, Arkansas, Cory Babbit from Huffman Texas, and Ed Griggs rounded out the top five.

Racing continues on Sunday, July 1st as the 18th Tom Wilson Memorial BBQ Bowl concludes with three car classes set for competition including Modifieds, Mod-Lites, and E-Mods plus a full Fireworks show to wrap up the weekend! On night two, Sunday, July 1st, the special-event weekend concludes with Modifieds competing in their C- and B-Main events to finalize the starting grid for the $5,000-to-win, $1,000-to-Start, 50-lap main event. Mod-Lites will compete in their annual track special event for $1,000-to-win, and E-mods will join the action with a full program throughout the night.

A-Main Results from 6-30-18

PURE STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 1. Tim Billings (27)

Liberty, Mo. 100 2. 4. Darrin Christy (3B)

Kansas City, Ks. 95 3. 5. Rodger Detherage (25x)

Windsor, Mo. 91 4. 6. Dakkota Brisbin (42)

Richmond, Mo. 87 5. 7. Austin O’Bryan (21M)

Independence, Mo. 84 6. 10. Steve Evans (89E)

Warrensburg, Mo. 81 7. 9. Scott Martin (12)

Warrensburg, Mo. 78 8. 8. Spencer Reiff (7)

Kansas City, Mo. 76 9. 2. Jay Prevete (25xxx)

Windsor, Mo. 74 10. 3. Joey Harper (21J)

Buckner, Mo. 72

B MOD A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 1. Brad Smith (99)

Belton, Mo. 100 2. 3. Steve Clancy (12c)

Odessa, Mo. 95 3. 6. Jacob Ebert (94)

Oak Grove, Mo. 91 4. 7. Jake Richards (7J)

Lansing, Ks. 87 5. 8. Patrick Royalty (49)

Kansas City, Ks. 84 6. 4. Jeremy Lile (05)

Higginsville, Mo. 81 7. 11. Cody Brill (96)

Harrisonville, Mo. 78 8. 5. Chad Staus (c3)

Otterville, Mo. 76 9. 15. Kody Bray (15s)

Archie, Mo. 74 10. 14. Kameron Grindstaff (14)

Independence, Mo. 72 11. 13. Michael Bixby (20)

Harrisonville, Mo. 70 12. 20. Johnny McGinnis (10M)

Hardin, Mo. 68 13. 2. Bobby Russell (7B)

Smithville, Mo. 66 14. 16. Blake Davidson (B)

Mokane, Mo. 64 15. 22. Josh Crump (31)

Urich, Mo. 62 16. 18. Brian Webster (51)

Holts Summit, Mo. 60 17. 21. Jack Cunningham Iii (99c)

Wellington, Mo. 58 18. 19. Dean Bachner (91)

Shawnee, Ks. 56 19. 24. Chris Kitch (13K)

Belton, Mo. 55 20. 17. Olen Stephens (12JR)

Warrensburg, Mo. 54 21. 10. Rex Harris (30)

Mack’s Creek, Mo. 53 22. 9. Chris Brockway (03)

Knob Noster, Mo. 52 23. 12. Bill Small (28s)

Holden, Mo. 51 24. 23. Michael King (14K)

Warrensburg, Mo. 50

MOD LITE A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 1. Dillon Raffurty (46)

Kansas City, Mo. 0 2. 2. Donnie Dannar (171)

Oak Grove, Mo. 0 3. 4. Blake Wilson (18)

Little Rock, Ak. 0 4. 7. Corey Babbitt (50)

Huffman, Tx. 0 5. 6. Ed Griggs (64g)

Pleasant Hill, Mo. 0 6. 8. Cody Miller (7)

Kansas City, Mo. 0 7. 15. William Vach (0)

Crosby, Tx. 0 8. 10. David Raffurty (64)

Kansas City, Mo. 0 9. 19. Travis Alexander (36)

Tonganoxie, Ks. 0 10. 9. Jeff Raffurty (98)

Holt, Mo. 0 11. 13. Justin Raffurty (75)

Kansas City, Mo. 0 12. 11. Trace Ayers (6)

Brookville, Ks. 0 13. 16. Brian Ziegler (65z)

Bates City, Mo. 0 14. 3. Michael Raffurty (41)

Kansas City, Mo. 0 15. 25. JJ Borden (78J)

Little Rock, Ak. 0 16. 12. Kevin White (33)

Desoto, Ks. 0 17. 21. Tony Kerr (73)

Grandview, Mo. 0 18. 23. Nathan Wolfe (3)

Lee’s Summit, Mo. 0 19. 20. Anthony Lane (02)

Belton, Mo. 0 20. 17. Mike Kennedy (95)

Boone, Ia. 0 21. 14. Tyler Furrell (34)

Belton, Mo. 0 22. 18. Josh Guy (09)

Knob Noster, Mo. 0 23. 22. Mark Lane (33L)

Grain Valley, Mo. 0 24. 24. David Thomas (85)

Kansas City, Mo. 0 25. 5. Justin Kinderknecht (1JR)

Salina, Ks.

STREET STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 2. Arron Poe (21)

Warrensburg, Mo. 100 2. 6. Michael Mullins (M20)

Kingsville, Mo. 95 3. 5. Larry Ferris Ii (14)

Kansas City, Ks. 91 4. 1. Brett Wood (7)

Warrensburg, Mo. 87 5. 4. Robert Ruff (X15)

Raymore, Mo. 84 6. 3. Jimmy Ngo (60)

Independence, Mo. 81 7. 7. Josh Paul (14P)

Grain Valley, Mo. 78 8. 9. Chad Eickleberry (09)

Warrensburg, Mo. 76 9. 10. Ethan Mullins (5E)

Sedalia, Mo. 74 10. 8. Danny McKenzie (77)

Warrensburg, Mo. 72 11. 11. Randy Jester (51)

Odessa, Mo. 70 DNS. 12. Allen Perryman (3P)

Belton, Ms. 45

Modified Total Passing Points and C- and B-Main Lineups.

After 3 Rounds of heat races, Total, followed by car # and driver name, Sunday’s starting position.

179 points, #8s Jon Sheets (redrew and will start 4th)

178.5, #90 Terry Schultz (redrew 2nd)

177.5, #1k Tim Karrick (redrew 3rd)

176.5, #16s Chad Lyle (redrew 5th)

176, #26k Kevin Blackburn (redrew 6th)

174, #00 Jim Moody (redrew 1st)

169.5, #87 Darron Fuqua – will start 7th on Sunday

166, #03 Johnny Fennewald – will start 8th

163, #97k Brian Johnson – will start 9th

162, #68 Dean Wille – will start 10th

162, #73 Mickey Burrell – will start 11th

161.5, #75 Gunner Martin – will start 12th

20-Lap, B-Main Lineup (so far), Top 12 will transfer to the A-Main

3j Lewis Jackson / 30 Dalton Kirk

88j Jimmy Dowell / 40 Jessy Willard

12v Nathan Vaughn / 38c Jason Pursley

82 David Wood / 25 Scotty Roberts

5, Colson Kirk / 14 Kyle Graves

24jr Jimmy Eaton / 71 J.D. Kelley

15-Lap, C-Main Lineup, Top 12 will transfer to the B-Main

32p Nick Pence / 95jr Johnny Wyman

14k Kameron Grindstaff / 75rpm Scotty Martin

53r Ronnie Woods / 02 Tanner Mullins

19b Kaleb Bray 23 Clayton Campbell

17k Kyle Westerhold / 21m Dalton McKenney

66t Tyler Schmidt / 70 Aaron Marrant

33 Clint Lyle