Brandon Sheppard scores Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals vs World of Outlaw victory!

Brandon Sheppard

UMP Late Models

A Feature 1

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 5 Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 1
2 1 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 9M
3 4 Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 3S
4 7 Rick Eckert York, PA 7E
5 10 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN 157
6 3 Frank Heckenast Jr Frankfort, IL 99JR
7 8 Gordy Gundaker St. Charles, MO 11G
8 14 Chris Madden Gray Court, SC 44M
9 12 Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 2
10 20 Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 91
11 11 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 25C
12 15 Kent Robinson Bloomington, IN 7R
13 19 Rusty Schlenk McClure, OH 1CJ
14 9 Tim Manville Highland, IL 33M
15 13 Brent Larson Freeport, IL B1
16 18 David Breazeale Four Corners, MS 54
17 22 Chris Ferguson 22
18 2 Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL 18
19 6 Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS 18C
20 25 Morgan Bagley Gladewater, TX 14M
21 23 Ken Rumble House Springs, MO 7
22 24 Paul Stubber Wanneroo, Aust 31AUS
23 17 Jeff Herzog Herculaneum, MO 11H
24 16 Jason Feger Bloomington, IL 25F
25 21 Rusty Griffaw Festus, MO 16G

B Feature 1

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Jeff Herzog Herculaneum, MO 11H
2 2 David Breazeale Four Corners, MS 54
3 6 Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 91
4 7 Allen Murray San Antonio, TX 2M
5 4 Rusty Schlenk McClure, OH 1CJ
6 11 Morgan Bagley Gladewater, TX 14M
7 10 Kolby Vandenbergh Ashland, IL 15
8 9 Paul Stubber Wanneroo, Aust 31AUS
9 8 Ken Rumble House Springs, MO 7
10 12 Paul Roider Columbia, IL 23
11 14 Brian Diveley Springfield, IL 11D
12 15 Mike Hammerle St. Charles, MO 16H
13 13 Steven Roberts 111
14 17 Charles Hummer ???, AL 25
15 5 Mason Oberkramer Broseley, MO 93
16 3 Chris Ferguson 22
17 16 Rusty Griffaw Festus, MO 16G

Heat 1

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 9M
2 2 Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 1
3 4 Tim Manville Highland, IL 33M
4 5 Brent Larson Freeport, IL B1
5 3 Jeff Herzog Herculaneum, MO 11H
6 6 Mason Oberkramer Broseley, MO 93
7 8 Paul Stubber Wanneroo, Aust 31AUS
8 7 Steven Roberts 111
9 9 Charles Hummer ???, AL 25

Heat 2

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL 18
2 2 Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS 18C
3 6 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN 157
4 7 Chris Madden Gray Court, SC 44M
5 3 David Breazeale Four Corners, MS 54
6 5 Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 91
7 4 Kolby Vandenbergh Ashland, IL 15
8 8 Brian Diveley Springfield, IL 11D

Heat 3

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Frank Heckenast Jr Frankfort, IL 99JR
2 4 Rick Eckert York, PA 7E
3 3 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 25C
4 5 Kent Robinson Bloomington, IN 7R
5 7 Chris Ferguson 22
6 1 Allen Murray San Antonio, TX 2M
7 6 Morgan Bagley Gladewater, TX 14M
8 8 Mike Hammerle St. Charles, MO 16H

Heat 4

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 3S
2 3 Gordy Gundaker St. Charles, MO 11G
3 4 Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 2
4 2 Jason Feger Bloomington, IL 25F
5 5 Rusty Schlenk McClure, OH 1CJ
6 8 Ken Rumble House Springs, MO 7
7 7 Paul Roider Columbia, IL 23
8 6 Rusty Griffaw Festus, MO 16G

Qualifying 1

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 7 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 9M 0.000
2 14 Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL 18 0.000
3 13 Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 1 0.000
4 10 Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS 18C 0.000
5 5 Jeff Herzog Herculaneum, MO 11H 0.000
6 1 David Breazeale Four Corners, MS 54 0.000
7 11 Tim Manville Highland, IL 33M 0.000
8 17 Kolby Vandenbergh Ashland, IL 15 0.000
9 2 Brent Larson Freeport, IL B1 0.000
10 15 Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 91 0.000
11 16 Mason Oberkramer Broseley, MO 93 0.000
12 3 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN 157 0.000
13 12 Steven Roberts 111 0.000
14 9 Chris Madden Gray Court, SC 44M 0.000
15 8 Paul Stubber Wanneroo, Aust 31AUS 0.000
16 6 Brian Diveley Springfield, IL 11D 0.000
17 4 Charles Hummer ???, AL 25 0.000

Qualifying 2

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 2 Allen Murray San Antonio, TX 2M 0.000
2 14 Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 3S 0.000
3 13 Frank Heckenast Jr Frankfort, IL 99JR 0.000
4 11 Jason Feger Bloomington, IL 25F 0.000
5 8 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 25C 0.000
6 7 Gordy Gundaker St. Charles, MO 11G 0.000
7 12 Rick Eckert York, PA 7E 0.000
8 4 Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 2 0.000
9 6 Kent Robinson Bloomington, IN 7R 0.000
10 1 Rusty Schlenk McClure, OH 1CJ 0.000
11 5 Morgan Bagley Gladewater, TX 14M 0.000
12 16 Rusty Griffaw Festus, MO 16G 0.000
13 10 Chris Ferguson 22 0.000
14 9 Paul Roider Columbia, IL 23 0.000
15 15 Mike Hammerle St. Charles, MO 16H 0.000
16 3 Ken Rumble House Springs, MO 7 0.000
