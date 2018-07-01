Brandon Sheppard scores Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals vs World of Outlaw victory!

CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS FROM THIS EVENT!
UMP Late Models
A Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|5
|Brandon Sheppard
|New Berlin, IL
|1
|2
|1
|Devin Moran
|Dresden, OH
|9M
|3
|4
|Brian Shirley
|Chatham, IL
|3S
|4
|7
|Rick Eckert
|York, PA
|7E
|5
|10
|Mike Marlar
|Winfield, TN
|157
|6
|3
|Frank Heckenast Jr
|Frankfort, IL
|99JR
|7
|8
|Gordy Gundaker
|St. Charles, MO
|11G
|8
|14
|Chris Madden
|Gray Court, SC
|44M
|9
|12
|Nick Hoffman
|Mooresville, NC
|2
|10
|20
|Tyler Erb
|New Waverly, TX
|91
|11
|11
|Shane Clanton
|Zebulon, GA
|25C
|12
|15
|Kent Robinson
|Bloomington, IN
|7R
|13
|19
|Rusty Schlenk
|McClure, OH
|1CJ
|14
|9
|Tim Manville
|Highland, IL
|33M
|15
|13
|Brent Larson
|Freeport, IL
|B1
|16
|18
|David Breazeale
|Four Corners, MS
|54
|17
|22
|Chris Ferguson
|22
|18
|2
|Shannon Babb
|Moweaqua, IL
|18
|19
|6
|Chase Junghans
|Manhattan, KS
|18C
|20
|25
|Morgan Bagley
|Gladewater, TX
|14M
|21
|23
|Ken Rumble
|House Springs, MO
|7
|22
|24
|Paul Stubber
|Wanneroo, Aust
|31AUS
|23
|17
|Jeff Herzog
|Herculaneum, MO
|11H
|24
|16
|Jason Feger
|Bloomington, IL
|25F
|25
|21
|Rusty Griffaw
|Festus, MO
|16G
B Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Jeff Herzog
|Herculaneum, MO
|11H
|2
|2
|David Breazeale
|Four Corners, MS
|54
|3
|6
|Tyler Erb
|New Waverly, TX
|91
|4
|7
|Allen Murray
|San Antonio, TX
|2M
|5
|4
|Rusty Schlenk
|McClure, OH
|1CJ
|6
|11
|Morgan Bagley
|Gladewater, TX
|14M
|7
|10
|Kolby Vandenbergh
|Ashland, IL
|15
|8
|9
|Paul Stubber
|Wanneroo, Aust
|31AUS
|9
|8
|Ken Rumble
|House Springs, MO
|7
|10
|12
|Paul Roider
|Columbia, IL
|23
|11
|14
|Brian Diveley
|Springfield, IL
|11D
|12
|15
|Mike Hammerle
|St. Charles, MO
|16H
|13
|13
|Steven Roberts
|111
|14
|17
|Charles Hummer
|???, AL
|25
|15
|5
|Mason Oberkramer
|Broseley, MO
|93
|16
|3
|Chris Ferguson
|22
|17
|16
|Rusty Griffaw
|Festus, MO
|16G
Heat 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Devin Moran
|Dresden, OH
|9M
|2
|2
|Brandon Sheppard
|New Berlin, IL
|1
|3
|4
|Tim Manville
|Highland, IL
|33M
|4
|5
|Brent Larson
|Freeport, IL
|B1
|5
|3
|Jeff Herzog
|Herculaneum, MO
|11H
|6
|6
|Mason Oberkramer
|Broseley, MO
|93
|7
|8
|Paul Stubber
|Wanneroo, Aust
|31AUS
|8
|7
|Steven Roberts
|111
|9
|9
|Charles Hummer
|???, AL
|25
Heat 2
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Shannon Babb
|Moweaqua, IL
|18
|2
|2
|Chase Junghans
|Manhattan, KS
|18C
|3
|6
|Mike Marlar
|Winfield, TN
|157
|4
|7
|Chris Madden
|Gray Court, SC
|44M
|5
|3
|David Breazeale
|Four Corners, MS
|54
|6
|5
|Tyler Erb
|New Waverly, TX
|91
|7
|4
|Kolby Vandenbergh
|Ashland, IL
|15
|8
|8
|Brian Diveley
|Springfield, IL
|11D
Heat 3
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Frank Heckenast Jr
|Frankfort, IL
|99JR
|2
|4
|Rick Eckert
|York, PA
|7E
|3
|3
|Shane Clanton
|Zebulon, GA
|25C
|4
|5
|Kent Robinson
|Bloomington, IN
|7R
|5
|7
|Chris Ferguson
|22
|6
|1
|Allen Murray
|San Antonio, TX
|2M
|7
|6
|Morgan Bagley
|Gladewater, TX
|14M
|8
|8
|Mike Hammerle
|St. Charles, MO
|16H
Heat 4
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Brian Shirley
|Chatham, IL
|3S
|2
|3
|Gordy Gundaker
|St. Charles, MO
|11G
|3
|4
|Nick Hoffman
|Mooresville, NC
|2
|4
|2
|Jason Feger
|Bloomington, IL
|25F
|5
|5
|Rusty Schlenk
|McClure, OH
|1CJ
|6
|8
|Ken Rumble
|House Springs, MO
|7
|7
|7
|Paul Roider
|Columbia, IL
|23
|8
|6
|Rusty Griffaw
|Festus, MO
|16G
Qualifying 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|7
|Devin Moran
|Dresden, OH
|9M
|0.000
|2
|14
|Shannon Babb
|Moweaqua, IL
|18
|0.000
|3
|13
|Brandon Sheppard
|New Berlin, IL
|1
|0.000
|4
|10
|Chase Junghans
|Manhattan, KS
|18C
|0.000
|5
|5
|Jeff Herzog
|Herculaneum, MO
|11H
|0.000
|6
|1
|David Breazeale
|Four Corners, MS
|54
|0.000
|7
|11
|Tim Manville
|Highland, IL
|33M
|0.000
|8
|17
|Kolby Vandenbergh
|Ashland, IL
|15
|0.000
|9
|2
|Brent Larson
|Freeport, IL
|B1
|0.000
|10
|15
|Tyler Erb
|New Waverly, TX
|91
|0.000
|11
|16
|Mason Oberkramer
|Broseley, MO
|93
|0.000
|12
|3
|Mike Marlar
|Winfield, TN
|157
|0.000
|13
|12
|Steven Roberts
|111
|0.000
|14
|9
|Chris Madden
|Gray Court, SC
|44M
|0.000
|15
|8
|Paul Stubber
|Wanneroo, Aust
|31AUS
|0.000
|16
|6
|Brian Diveley
|Springfield, IL
|11D
|0.000
|17
|4
|Charles Hummer
|???, AL
|25
|0.000
Qualifying 2
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|2
|Allen Murray
|San Antonio, TX
|2M
|0.000
|2
|14
|Brian Shirley
|Chatham, IL
|3S
|0.000
|3
|13
|Frank Heckenast Jr
|Frankfort, IL
|99JR
|0.000
|4
|11
|Jason Feger
|Bloomington, IL
|25F
|0.000
|5
|8
|Shane Clanton
|Zebulon, GA
|25C
|0.000
|6
|7
|Gordy Gundaker
|St. Charles, MO
|11G
|0.000
|7
|12
|Rick Eckert
|York, PA
|7E
|0.000
|8
|4
|Nick Hoffman
|Mooresville, NC
|2
|0.000
|9
|6
|Kent Robinson
|Bloomington, IN
|7R
|0.000
|10
|1
|Rusty Schlenk
|McClure, OH
|1CJ
|0.000
|11
|5
|Morgan Bagley
|Gladewater, TX
|14M
|0.000
|12
|16
|Rusty Griffaw
|Festus, MO
|16G
|0.000
|13
|10
|Chris Ferguson
|22
|0.000
|14
|9
|Paul Roider
|Columbia, IL
|23
|0.000
|15
|15
|Mike Hammerle
|St. Charles, MO
|16H
|0.000
|16
|3
|Ken Rumble
|House Springs, MO
|7
|0.000
Dillon Wesley pissed I didn’t go
I watched it. I know we should of went
Hell yeah bshep