Jeff Mathews Takes the Mega 100 at Tyler County Speedway

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series returned to action on Saturday evening at the Tyler County Speedway for the 4th Annual Mega 100. Jeff Mathews from Apollo Beach, FL would pick up the huge $15,000.00 pay day in his #33 entry.

28 starters would take the green flag on a clear West Virginia night to battle on the always racy Tyler County Speedway. KC Burdette would grab the early lead and would maintain the top spot for the first thirteen circuits followed closely by Jesse Wiscarver and Shawn Jett. Shawn Jett would grab the lead from KC Burdette on lap-fourteen but his time up front would be short-lived as he would slow with a mechanical failure on lap-seventeen. On the restart, front running contenders Wisecarver and Mathews would make contact in turn four that would trigger a multi car accident that would end the night for Wisecarver and Chris Arnold. With KC Burdette still leading the event, Jeff Mathews would begin pressure for the lead and ultimately grab the top spot on lap-thirty. In the closing laps, Mike Mckinney and Lucas Lee would make their presence known as the two would begin to chase down race leader Mathews. McKinney was able to pull alongside Mathews and apply heavy pressure for the top spot but his bid for the would be slowed by the event’s final caution for Kyle Bond in turn-three on lap-51. On the final restart, Mathews would inch away to claim the 4th Annual Mega 100! Lucas Lee would edge Mike McKinney for the second-place position. David Stremme would claim fourth and 21st starter Dan Davies would round out the top five.

The remainder of the top ten at the completion of the Summit Racing Equipment A-Main at Tyler County Speedway would be Ryan Ayers, KC Burdette, Jacob Hawkins, Michael Altobelli, and Cody Parker.

The next event for the Summit Racing Equipment Modified Series will be July 1st at Mansfield Motor Speedway. The event will pay $5,000.00 to the winner.

Race Summary

Friday, June 30, 2018

Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, WV)

Quick Car Racing Products Overall Fast Time: Kyle Strickler (14.551 seconds)

Fast Time Group A: Jesse Wisecarver (14.551 seconds)

Fast Time Group B: Kyle Strickler (14.511 seconds)

Summit Racing Equipment Heat #1 Finish (8 laps): Jesse Wisecarver, Jeff Mathews, Scott Peltz, Dan Davies, Chad Smith, Gabriel Kirtley, Mark Dickson

Hypercoils Heat #2 Finish (8 laps): Chris Arnold, Lucas Lee, Kyle Bond, Ken Zimmer, Jason Brookover, Michael McGee, David Calabrese

Fast Shafts Heat #3 Finish (8 laps): Josh Harris, Michael Altobelli, DJ Cline, Daniel Hill, Jacob Poel, Todd Neiheiser, Justin Hart

FAST Ignition Heat #4 Finish (8 laps): Rick Aukland, Brent Mullins, Cody Parker, Reece Shelton, Tanner Wilson, Rich Michael Jr, Sean Monaghan

Summit Racing Equipment Heat #5 Finish (8 laps): Trent Young, Mike McKinney, Kyle Strickler, Chris Basich, Joel Watson, Christian Thomas, Cody Brightwell, Josh Spaur

Hypercoils Heat #6 Finish (8 laps): Shawn Jett, David Stremme, Jacob Hawkins, Taylor Cook, Rich Dawson, Danny Schwartz, Slade Parsons

Fast Shafts Heat #7 Finish (8 laps): KC Burdette, RJ Otto, Billy Workman, Matt Boknecht, Shawn Shingledecker, Jess Hartman, Kevin Miller

FAST Ignition Heat #8 Finish (8 laps): Ryan Ayers, Austin Holcombe, Mike Kinney, Ervin Vance, Dylan Shafer, Kurt Rogers, Lance Elsone

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #1 Finish (8 laps): Kyle Bond, Dan Davies, Scott Peltz, Jason Brookover, Ken Zimmer, Chad Smith, Gabriel Kirtley, David Calabrese, Mark Dickson

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #2 Finish (8 laps): Cody Parker, DJ Cline, Daniel Hill, Jacob Poel, Reece Shelton, Tanner Wilson, Justin Hart, Rich Michael Jr.

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #3 Finish (8 laps): Jacob Hawkins, Kyle Strickler, Joel Watson, Chris Basich, Danny Schwartz, Slade Parsons, Josh Spaur, Cody Brightwell, Christian Thomas, Rich Dawson

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #4 Finish (8 laps): Mike Kinney, Billy Workman, Matt Boknecht, Ervin Vance, Shawn Shingledecker, Dylan Shafer, Kevin Miller, Jess Hartman

A-Main Finish (60 laps):

FINISH CAR # DRIVER NAME

1 33 Jeff Mathews

2 12L Lucas Lee

3 96m Mike Mckinney

4 35 David Stremme

5 71d Dan Davies

6 6 Ryan Ayers

7 KC44 KC Burdette

8 13 Jacob Hawkins

9 95 Michael Altobelli

10 5 Cody Parker

11 10y Trent Young

12 92 Joel Watson

13 22 Josh Harris

14 10 Kyle Bond

15 8a Austin Holcombe

16 41m Brent Mullins

17 20p Mike Kinney

18 80 Rich Dawson

19 4DJ DJ cline

20 12 Rick Aukland

21 97 Billy Workman

22 8k Kyle Strickler

23 65 Jesse Wisecarver

24 99w Chris Arnold

25 1J Shawn Jett

26 15 Scott Peltz

27 51 RJ Otto

28 21d Danny Schwartz

Race Statistics

• Entrants: 58

• Race Leaders: 4

• Cautions: 8

• Red Flags: 0

• Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Provisionals: Danny Schwartz & Rich Dawson

• Tyler County Speedway Track Provisionals: Taylor Cook, Joel Watson, and Scott Peltz

• Time of Race: 49 mins 36 secs

• Margin of Victory: 0.493 seconds

• Quick Car Racing Products Fast Time Award ($100 cash): Kyle Strickler

• Allstar Performance Hard Charger Award ($100 certificate): Dan Davies

• Maxima Racing Oil Tough Fifth Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): Dan Davies

• Wilwood Lucky Seven Award ($50 certificate): KC Burdette

• Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #1 & #5 Winner ($50 certificate): Jesse Wisecarver & Trent Young

• Hypercoil Springs Heat Race #2 & #6 Winner (certificate for one spring): Chris Arnold & Shawn Jett

• Fast Shafts Heat Race #3 & #7 Winner ($75 certificate): Josh Harris & KC Burdette

• FAST Ignition Systems Heat Race #4 & #8 Winner ($250 certificate): rick Aukland & Ryan Ayers

• Out Pace Racing Products B-Main Awards ($75 certificate): Jason Brookover, Daniel Hill, Chris Basich, & Matt Boknecht

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Top Ten Point Standings (after 06/30/18)

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME POINTS

1 10y Trent Young 1940

2 22 Josh Harris 1835

3 80 Rich Dawson 1490

4 1s Brian Shaw 1180

5 K7 Gabriel Kirtley 1025

6 55 Blaze Melton 1025

7 18 Tait Davenport 1020

8 81c Chris Cole 900

9 24h Mike Harrison 895

10 16c John Clippinger 895

*Points are unofficial until close of business on the Tuesday following race day*

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Upcoming 2018 Schedule of Events

• July 1 (Sunday) Mansfield Motor Speedway (Mansfield, OH): 30 laps/$5,000 to win/300 to start

• July 13 (Friday) Windy Hollow Speedway (Owensboro, KY): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

• July 14 (Saturday) Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, IN): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

• July 20 (Friday) Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

• July 21 (Saturday) Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY): 30 laps/$3,000 to win/$200 to start

• August 17 (Friday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

• August 18 (Saturday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 50 laps/$5,000 to win/$500 to start

• August 31 (Friday) Farmer City Speedway (Farmer City, IL): 35 laps/$3,000 to win/$250 to start

• September 1 (Saturday) Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL): 50 laps/$10,000 to win/$600 to start – 6th Annual Casey’s AMS Modified Nationals

• September 2 (Sunday) Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL): 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$300 to start

• September 21-22 (Friday & Saturday) Mansfield Motor Speedway (Mansfield, OH): $10,000 to win – American Modified Series Championship Weekend

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2018 Official Sponsors

• Summit Racing Equipment: “Title Sponsor for the American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat Race #1”

• ALLSTAR Performance: “Official Hard Charger of the Race” Award Sponsor at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events

• FAST Fuel/Air/Spark/Technology: “Official Ignition System” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat Race #4”

• KBC Graphics: “Official Graphics Company” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

• Maxima Racing Oil: “Official Oil” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and Tough Fifth Place Award Sponsor

• Quick Car Racing Products: “$100 Fast Qualifier Award” at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events

• VP Racing Fuels: “Official Race Fuel” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

• Wilwood: “Official Brakes” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and “Lucky 7” Award Sponsor

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2018 Marketing Partners

• Bandit Race Cars

• Brucebilt Performance

• Fast Shafts (“Sponsor of Heat Race #3”)

• Fox Shocks

• Hypercoils (“Sponsor of Heat Race #2”)

• Impressive Race Cars

• Maximum Energy Development

• Mullins Race Engines

• Oakley Motorsports

• Out-Pace Race Products (Official B-Mains Sponsor)

• Print Worx

• RACEceiver

• Reaper Race Cars

• UMP Dirt Car

For the latest breaking news concerning the American Modified Series, including the latest series standings, 2018 tour schedule, and more visit the official website at www.americanmodifiedseries.com.

Like us on Facebook (American Modified Series)

Follow us on Twitter (@AMSmodified)

View on Instagram (americanmodifiedse