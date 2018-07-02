Don O’Neal Dominates at Mansfield

MANSFIELD, OH (July 1, 2018) – Don O’Neal brought the Clint Bowyer Racing, Club 29 to Victory Lane for the first time this season in dominating fashion. The former Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion led all 50 laps of the Freedom 50 on Sunday night at Mansfield Motor Speedway.

O’Neal took the lead at the start of the race and never looked back, going unchallenged for his 44th career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win. It was his first Series win since the Pittsburgher 100 last October. Scott Bloomquist and Jimmy Owens battled for second for several laps with Bloomquist finally able to pull away from Owens in the last half of the race. Earl Pearson Jr. finished in fourth followed by Hudson O’Neal in fifth.

Starting on the outside front row, Don O’Neal was slowed by a handful of cautions. He closed out the race with an over four second margin of victory over Bloomquist. In the series championship points standings, O’Neal becomes the eighth driver in the top ten to earn a win in 2018.

“It seems like a long time since we have been in Victory Lane. My hat is off to the whole crew, they worked so hard getting us headed in the right direction. Anthony Burroughs [Crew Chief] and my team, they have never given up this season. They are making us better every week. My crew was signaling me so I knew I had a pretty good lead, but I didn’t know it was as much as it was.”

Bloomquist completed his second straight podium finish and was able to close the gap on points leader, Jonathan Davenport, who finished 12th. “He [O’Neal] was a little better tonight. We had some issues with our carburetor. Don was good and we couldn’t run with him. We will take this second place and head to the next race. Everything we learned tonight is geared toward the Dirt Million here in August.”

Owens took third in a competitive run as he and Bloomquist battled for second for several laps. “We had a good hot rod tonight, but tightened up the car a bit too much. Congrats to Don O’Neal and his crew for a great run tonight.”

The winner’s Clint Bowyer Racing, Clements Racing Engines-powered entry is sponsored by: Peak Antifreeze and Coolant, iRacing.com, Crawford Outdoor, Cometic Gasket, Penske Racing Shocks, Sunoco Race Fuels, and Clint Bowyer Autoplex.

Completing the top ten were RJ Conley, Dennis Erb Jr., Devin Moran, Dale McDowell, and Josh Richards.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Sunday, July 1, 2018

Freedom 50 presented by Summit Racing Equipment

Mansfield Motor Speedway – Mansfield, OH

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Hudson O’Neal / 16.507 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Don O’Neal / 16.732 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Hudson O’Neal, Dale McDowell, Jon Henry, Zack Dohm, Doug Drown, Rob Anderzack, Jackie Boggs, Mason Zeigler

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Darrell Lanigan, Rod Conley, Josh Richards, Tim McCreadie, Kody Evans, Austin Rettig, Jerry Aber, Jason Jameson

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Don O’Neal, RJ Conley, Dennis Erb, Jr., Bobby Pierce, Tyler Carpenter, Matt Cosner, Matt Irey, Ryan Markham, JR Gentry

QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Earl Pearson, Jr., Gregg Satterlee, Jonathan Davenport, Devin Moran, Kyle Bronson, Kyle Moore, Ryan Scott, Jeff Warnick

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Zack Dohm, Kody Evans, Jackie Boggs, Doug Drown, Mason Zeigler, Jason Jameson, Rob Anderzack, Jerry Aber, Austin Rettig, Tim McCreadie-DNS

FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Kyle Bronson, Tyler Carpenter, Kyle Moore, Ryan Markham, Ryan Scott, Matt Cosner, Matt Irey, JR Gentry, Jeff Warnick

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 2 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $12,800 2 3 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $6,300 3 1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $4,300 4 4 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $3,550 5 5 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $3,050 6 6 71c RJ Conley Wheelersburg, OH $1,800 7 10 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $1,500 8 16 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $1,300 9 9 17m Dale McDowell Chickamauga, GA $1,200 10 15 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $2,100 11 8 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA $1,775 12 12 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $1,950 13 18 40B Kyle Bronson ® Brandon, FL $1,825 14 21 4B Jackie Boggs Grayson, KY $1,000 15 24 25Z Mason Zeigler ® Chalk Hill, PA $1,000 16 23 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $1,700 17 20 28C Tyler Carpenter Parkersburg, WV $1,000 18 11 71R Rod Conley Wheelersburg, OH $1,000 19 19 4G Kody Evans Camden, OH $1,000 20 22 11* Kyle Moore Mansfield, OH $1,000 21 7 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $1,700 22 13 15H Jon Henry Ada, OH $1,000 23 14 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $1,700 24 17 17d Zack Dohm Cross Lanes, WV $1,000

Race Statistics

Entrants: 35

Lap Leaders: Don O’Neal (Laps 1 – 50)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Don O’Neal

Margin of Victory: 4.130 seconds

Cautions: Kyle Moore (Lap 6); Bobby Pierce (Lap 14); Darrell Lanigan (Lap 23)

Series Provisionals: Tim McCreadie, Mason Zeigler

Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Devin Moran (Advanced 8 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Josh Richards

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Don O’Neal

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Kyle Bronson

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Clements Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Club 29 Race Cars

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Anthony Burroughs (Don O’Neal)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Don O’Neal (Lap #1 – 18.3851 seconds)

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Don O’Neal (50 Laps)

Dirty Girl Racewear Farthest Traveler: Kyle Bronson

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Jimmy Owens

Time of Race: 32 minutes 35 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 3915 $111,550 2 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 3820 $122,775 3 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 3715 $91,100 4 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 3635 $78,050 5 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 3545 $59,400 6 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 3530 $86,250 7 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 3520 $72,725 8 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 3455 $61,275 9 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 3340 $54,500 10 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 3135 $39,750 11 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA 3100 $40,175 12 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 3090 $33,825 13 40B Kyle Bronson ® Brandon, FL 3085 $56,100 14 25Z Mason Zeigler ® Chalk Hill, PA 2955 $27,325

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*