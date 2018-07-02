Herald & Review 100 Preview For Thursday Event

Race Fans Eagerly Await Thursday’s Herald & Review 100

38th Annual Event To Draw Nation’s Top Racers

(Macon, IL) The week is upon us, the week that race fans flock to Macon County for the race of the year. It’s the Herald & Review 100 and, for the 38th time, the green flag will drop on Thursday, July 5 to start a race which features some of the best race car drivers in the country. Macon Speedway will be a happening place with a pit full of racecars and grandstands full of fans.

The popular event features the Summer Nationals Hell Tour in a 100 lap event. For the Summer Nationals Late Model stars, it’s the only event during their 30 event grind in which they run that many laps. Only the strong will survive and only the best will win. The cars will be turning laps in the 10 second bracket so don’t blink or you may miss something big.

This season, the tour has been battling hot weather one night and rain the next. Despite this, nearly 120 Super Late Model drivers have been on track over the first 13 events. At the top of the list of all those is a driver from Macon County, Shannon Babb. The “Moweaqua Missile” has been on a tear, winning five out of the feature events already. Babb will be the clear favorite this week, trying to garner his sixth career Herald & Review 100 win. His most recent Macon Speedway win came in 2014.

While a strong field of Late Models will be going after the $5,000 top prize, the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified field could be just as entertaining. The local favorites will be competing with the traveling stars and there should be plenty. Overall, there have been over 190 different Modified competitors at the first 13 events. Plainfield, Illinois driver, Mike McKinney has stood out above the rest, currently holding a 112 point lead over NASCAR personality Kenny Wallace. The Modified points will go right down to the wire, as only the best eight finishes count toward the championship.

Rounding out Thursday’s action will be the DIRTcar B-Mod class. A little more money than usual will be on the line for the division. Godfrey, Illinois competitor, Cody Stillwell, will lead the class in to the night with a 32 point advantage. Thursday’s event will start a busy stretch for the division as the B-Mods will also have a race at Macon on Saturday and Monday at Lincoln Speedway in the Summer National make-up race at that facility.

Pit gates will open this Thursday night at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps start at 6:00, and racing will take its first green flag at 7:00. Grandstand admission will be $25, while kids 11 and under are $5.

About Macon Speedway:

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and date rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.