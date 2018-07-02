Kyle Strickler Captures Summit Racing Equipment AMS Victory at Mansfield

MANSFIELD, OH – JULY 1, 2018 MANSFIELD

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series completed the final night of a three-day weekend of competition at Mansfield Motor Speedway on Sunday. North Carolina’s Kyle Strickler would capture his second win of the weekend to bank the $5000.00 pay day in his Longhorn chassis #8 entry.

The 30-lap event would see Tyler Carpenter and David Stremme lead the field to green. Carpenter would grab the early advantage off turn 2 followed closely by Stremme and fourth place starter Kyle Strickler. Strickler would quickly take over the second spot on lap-2 and begin his assault on early race leader Carpenter. Carpenter’s race lead would be short-lived as Strickler would take over the top spot on lap five. As Strickler would begin to stretch his lead, second place would heat up with a great three-car battle between Carpenter, Trent Young, David Stremme. The trio would battle for majority of the caution-free event but they would be no match for Strickler. Strickler would cruise to victory and claim his second American Modified Series victory of the 2018 season. Trent Young would take second spot and David Stremme would settle for third-place. Tyler Carpenter would end up fourth while Josh Harris would round out the top five.

The remainder of the top ten at the completion of the Summit Racing Equipment A-Main at Mansfield Motor Speedway would be KC Burdette, Joel Watson, Dan Davies, Evan Taylor, and Jerry Bowersock.

In a joint effort with Tyler County Speedway and Mansfield Motor Speedway any driver that would win two of the three events from this weekend’s events would receive a $2,000.00 Gold and Gray bonus. With his win tonight and Friday night’s Let It Ride 55 victory, Strickler would bring his weekend win total to $10,055.00!

The next event for the Summit Racing Equipment Modified Series will be July 13th at Windy Hollow Speedway. The event will pay $2,000.00 to the winner.

Race Summary

Sunday, July 1, 2018

Mansfield Motor Speedway (Mansfield, OH)

Quick Car Racing Products Overall Fast Time: Trent Young (18.583 seconds)

Fast Time Group A: Tyler Carpenter (19.125 seconds)

Fast Time Group B: Trent Young (18.583 seconds)

Summit Racing Equipment Heat #1 Finish (8 laps): Tyler Carpenter, KC Burdette, Jerry Bowersock, JP Roberts, Robert Page, Matt Crafton, Sean Monaghan

Hypercoils Heat #2 Finish (8 laps): Josh Harris, Johnathon Taylor, Tony Anderson, Matt Cosner, David Difinbaugh, Mark Twining

Fast Shafts Heat #3 Finish (8 laps): David Stremme, Trent Young, Joel Watson, Troy Cattarene, RJ Otto, Nathan Loney

FAST Ignition Heat #4 Finish (8 laps): Kyle Strickler, Dan Davies, Evan Taylor, Drake Troutman, Brian Ruhlman, David Calabrese

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #1 Finish (10 laps): Mark Twining, Brian Ruhlman, RJ Otto, David Difinbaugh, Nathan Loney, Robert Page, David Calabrese

A-Main Finish (30 laps):

FINISH CAR # DRIVER NAME

1 8k Kyle Strickler

2 10y Trent Young

3 35 David Stremme

4 111 Tyler Carpenter

5 22 Josh Harris

6 KC44 KC Burdette

7 92 Joel Watson

8 71d Dan Davies

9 7 Evan Taylor

10 95J Jerry Bowersock

11 5 Jonathan Taylor

12 51 RJ Otto

13 9R JP Roberts

14 49 Brian Ruhlman

15 22c Troy Cattarene

16 43 David Calabrese

17 M1G Mark Twining

18 22T Tony Anderson

19 83 David Difinbaugh

20 66c Matt Cosner

21 10 Nathan Loney

22 7 Drake Troutman

Race Statistics

• Entrants: 28

• Race Leaders: 2 (Tyler Carpenter 1-4) & (Kyle Strickler 5-30)

• Cautions: 0

• Red Flags: 0

• Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Provisionals: David Calabrese & Nathan Loney

• Time of Race: 13 mins 56 secs

• Margin of Victory: 6.465 secs

• Quick Car Racing Products Fast Time Award ($100 cash): Trent Young

• Allstar Performance Hard Charger Award ($100 certificate): RJ Otto

• Maxima Racing Oil Tough Fifth Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): Josh Harris

• Wilwood Lucky Seven Award ($50 certificate): Joel Watson

• Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #1 Winner ($50 certificate): Tyler Carpenter

• Hypercoil Springs Heat Race #2 (certificate for one spring): Josh Harris

• Fast Shafts Heat Race #3 ($75 certificate): Trent Young

• FAST Ignition Systems Heat Race #4 ($250 certificate): Kyle Strickler

• Out Pace Racing Products B-Main Awards ($75 certificate): Robert Page

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Top Ten Point Standings (after 07/01/18)

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME POINTS

1 10y Trent Young 2180

2 22 Josh Harris 2040

3 80 Rich Dawson 1490

4 1s Brian Shaw 1180

5 K7 Gabriel Kirtley 1075

6 55 Blaze Melton 1025

7 18 Tait Davenport 1020

8 81c Chris Cole 900

9 24h Mike Harrison 895

10 16c John Clippinger 895

*Points are unofficial until close of business on the Tuesday following race day*

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Upcoming 2018 Schedule of Events

• July 13 (Friday) Windy Hollow Speedway (Owensboro, KY): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

• July 14 (Saturday) Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, IN): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

• July 20 (Friday) Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

• July 21 (Saturday) Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY): 30 laps/$3,000 to win/$200 to start

• August 17 (Friday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

• August 18 (Saturday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 50 laps/$5,000 to win/$500 to start

• August 31 (Friday) Farmer City Speedway (Farmer City, IL): 35 laps/$3,000 to win/$250 to start

• September 1 (Saturday) Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL): 50 laps/$10,000 to win/$600 to start – 6th Annual Casey’s AMS Modified Nationals

• September 2 (Sunday) Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL): 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$300 to start

• September 21-22 (Friday & Saturday) Mansfield Motor Speedway (Mansfield, OH): $10,000 to win – American Modified Series Championship Weekend

