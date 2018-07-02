“Thursday Night Thunder” program, including Kids’ Bicycle Giveaway and fireworks, this week at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, Missouri (July 2, 2018) – Post-race fireworks and a bicycle giveaway for kids highlight a special “Thursday Night Thunder” edition of the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series this week at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Casey’s General Stores and KY3 Present the 4th of July Week program, which finds the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models featured with a 25-lap, $1,000-to-win main event courtesy of Rains Ice. Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and Big O Tires Street Stocks also will be in action with $2 discount admission coupons at participating area Casey’s locations.

Youngsters ages 5-12 can sign up for the Frog’s Signs Junior Fan Club on the midway for a chance to win a bicycle during intermission. Assistant General Manager Danny Lorton is still accepting new bicycles – both boys’ and girls’ models – at the track office this week for the giveaway and anyone interesting in donating also can bring a bicycle to the track on Thursday.

Lorton said he’s hopeful that the annual giveaway can top the record of 85 awarded to kids a year ago, with a goal of at least 100. Contact Lorton at the Lucas Oil Speedway office (417) 282-5984 or via email at DLorton@LucasOilSpeedway.com for more information.

Meanwhile, action on the track will find Round 9 of the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series. In the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models, Aaron Marrant of Richmond, Missouri will look to extend his 74-point lead in the season points race over Josh Poe. Kaeden Cornell of Willard has made the biggest move over the last two events, climbing from 12th to third and is 107 points behind Marrant.

The Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods has a tremendous championship chase developing with just 44 points separating the top five. JC Morton of Springfield leads the way, four points in front of first-half champ Taylor Moore and 30 ahead of Mike Striegel. Kris Jackson is 35 behind and Robert Heydenreich just 44 back.

Darron Fuqua of Mayetta, Kansas, a five-time feature winner in 2018, is 80 ahead of Jeff Cutshaw in the Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds. The Big O Tires Street Stocks is led by David Hendrix of Waynesville who has won five straight main events. Brian Schutt, with no finish worse than third this season, is just 32 behind.

Following the races, it will be the area’s wildest fireworks display, courtesy of AM Pyrotechnics to celebrate the 4th of July holiday.

Gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and opening ceremonies at 7.

Admission prices:

Adults (16 and over) $15

Seniors (62 and over)/Military $12

Youth (ages 6-15) $5

Kids (5-and-under) FREE

Family pass $30

Pit pass $30

