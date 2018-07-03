Don O’Neal Goes Back-to-Back in Ohio

HARTFORD, OH (July 2, 2018) – Don O’Neal made it back-to-back triumphs in Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series action in Ohio, winning the Steel Valley 50 on Monday night at Sharon Speedway.

O’Neal took the lead on lap 14 from Mason Zeigler, who finished in second. Zeigler chased down O’Neal in the final laps but came up short in his bid for his first win of the season. Last year’s winner, Josh Richards, finished in third. Current series point leader Jonathan Davenport crossed the line in fourth. O’Neal’s Clint Bowyer Racing teammate Darrell Lanigan finished in fifth.

Zeigler was looking for a clean sweep of racing activities as he set the Miller Welders Overall Fast Time and won his heat race to earn the pole starting position in the 50-lap main event. Zeigler took the lead at the start of the race. For the first 13 laps Zeigler held off Earl Pearson Jr., Davenport, and O’Neal for the top spot until O’Neal forged ahead on lap 14.

The winner’s Clint Bowyer Racing, Club 29 Race Car is powered by a Clements Racing Engine and sponsored by: Peak Antifreeze and Coolant, I-Racing.com, Crawford Outdoor, Cometic Gasket, Penske Shocks, Sunoco Race Fuels, and Clint Bowyer Autoplex.

“It’s pretty cool to equal Clint now in wins this year. Hopefully I will get a lot more than him by the end of the year,” said a smiling O’Neal during his 45th appearance in Lucas Oil Victory Lane. “My hat is off to this Peak car, we have been great the last two nights. It’s all because of my crew that I am winning races right now. This crew works their tails off to get it done.”

“Thanks to everybody at Clint Bowyer Racing. I hope we keep this thing rolling. It feels good to run well, especially after Portsmouth where we tore up a bunch of stuff. We got up early yesterday to get everything fixed, and it all paid off after last night,” said O’Neal, who won the previous nights’ LOLMDS race at Mansfield, OH.

Zeigler earned his first podium finish of the year and was pleased with his performance. “Near the end of the race I got held up and wasn’t quite able to catch Don [O’Neal]. He was better than us. I was just hanging on for a while tonight and wasn’t expecting to begin catching him late in the race. He just had a better car and we were a second-place car and that’s exactly where we ended up. We needed a good run and that’s what we ended up with,” said the driver of the JLE Industries, Rocket Chassis.

Richards was trying to repeat his 2017 series win at the historic track. “The race was pretty good for the most part. We just have to get a little better. Don has been great. Those guys over there have done a great job the last few nights. They have got something figured out.”

Completing the top ten were Bobby Pierce, Earl Pearson, Jr., Tim McCreadie, Jimmy Owens, and Mike Maresca.

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Mason Zeigler / 16.642 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Jimmy Owens / 17.136 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Mason Zeigler, Jonathan Davenport, Bobby Pierce, Jackie Boggs, Matt Cosner, Mathew Latta, Jared Miley, Jason Jameson, Brian Baumberger

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Earl Pearson, Jr., Josh Richards, Jimmy Owens, Darrell Lanigan, Doug Drown, Gregg Satterlee, Kyle Bronson, Austin Rettig, Breyton Santee

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Don O’Neal, Tim McCreadie, Scott Bloomquist, Max Blair, Mike Maresca, Dennis Erb, Jr., Hudson O’Neal, Charles Powell, Rob Anderzack

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main Finish (12 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Hudson O’Neal, Kyle Bronson, Jason Jameson, Charles Powell, Austin Rettig, Mathew Latta, Brian Baumberger, Rob Anderzack, Breyton Santee

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 3 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $12,800 2 1 25Z Mason Zeigler ® Chalk Hill, PA $5,700 3 5 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $4,500 4 4 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $3,650 5 11 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $2,950 6 7 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $2,500 7 2 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $2,300 8 6 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $2,000 9 8 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $2,000 10 15 7MM Mike Maresca Hannawa Fallls, NY $1,100 11 12 111 Max Blair Centerville, PA $1,075 12 10 4B Jackie Boggs Grayson, KY $1,050 13 9 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $1,825 14 17 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA $1,700 15 19 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,700 16 23 94 Austin Rettig Sikeston, MO $1,000 17 18 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $1,700 18 13 10 Jared Miley South Park, PA $1,000 19 20 40B Kyle Bronson ® Brandon, FL $1,000 20 16 66c Matt Cosner Ridgeley, WV $1,000 21 22 94p Charles Powell Brookville, PA $1,000 22 21 12J Jason Jameson Lawrenceburg, IN $1,000 23 24 8a Rob Anderzack Swanton, OH $1,000 24 14 12d Doug Drown Wooster, OH $1,000

Race Statistics

Entrants: 27

Lap Leaders: Mason Zeigler (Laps 1 – 13); Don O’Neal (Laps 14 – 50)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Don O’Neal

Margin of Victory: 0.722 seconds

Cautions: None

Series Provisionals: None

Miller Welders Fast Time Provisionals: Austin Rettig, Rob Anderzack

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Austin Rettig (Advanced 7 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Max Blair

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Don O’Neal

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Mason Zeigler

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Clements Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Club 29 Race Cars

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Brian Liverman (Mason Zeigler)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Mason Zeigler (Lap #49 – 17.3022 seconds)

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Don O’Neal (37 Laps)

Dirty Girl Racewear Farthest Traveler: Kyle Bronson

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Mason Zeigler

Time of Race: 15 minutes 39 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 4125 $115,200 2 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 3985 $124,600 3 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 3935 $95,600 4 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 3830 $80,350 5 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 3735 $61,400 6 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 3730 $88,750 7 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 3705 $74,075 8 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 3675 $74,425 9 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 3535 $56,500 10 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 3340 $42,700 11 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA 3260 $41,875 12 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 3235 $35,525 13 40B Kyle Bronson ® Brandon, FL 3220 $57,100 14 25Z Mason Zeigler ® Chalk Hill, PA 3195 $33.025

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*