MLRA Heads To The Lake — Lake Ozark Speedway Double Header On Tap

Wheatland, Missouri (July 3, 2018) – The Lucas Oil MLRA late models are looking at a reunion of sorts this weekend as the series will make their long awaited return to Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, MO.

The unique 1/3-mile clay oval, will host the super late model stars for a pair of complete shows on Friday night July 6th and again on Saturday the 7th. Friday gets the weekend started with a $3,000 main event before closing out the two-day event with a $5,000 to win showdown on Saturday evening.

Known to the local fans as “LOS”, it offers up a wide racing surface with 12 degree of banking in the corners making for great three wide racing and the occasional fan favorite slide job in the corners.

One has to look clear back to 2006 and 2007 to find the last time the MLRA drivers had the opportunity to compete on the Mid-Missouri short track. In 2006, it was Arkansas driver Jeff Taylor picking up the win, while 07′ found Crane Missouri’s Will Vaught taking a trip to victory lane.

Vaught who was a young rising star in 07′ said of the win, “It’s been a while, but I recall racing with Al Purkey and having to pass him for the win. That win came about the time we first started running regional races, but I know for sure I won that race because I still have the check hanging on the wall in the shop,” joked Vaught.

That triumph in 07′ at the Lake Ozark Speedway would actually be the first career MLRA victory for the now eight-time series winner and driver of the Wright Asphalt Products & Johnson’s Service Station, XR1 Rocket Chassis.

Vaught says that this weekend will be a challenge for all of the competitors, but one that will put everyone on an even playing field. “Technology has come a long way over the last several years, so nobody really has any testing grounds or notes to go there with. It’s going to kind of be up in the air gear wise, shock wise, and even driver wise,” he concluded.

Joining the super late models on Friday night will be USRA B-Modifieds and Hornets. On Saturday night the Street Stocks will be in support action along with a fireworks display at the conclusion of the nights on track action.

In The Rear View: Last week’s action at the Salina Highbanks Speedway did not offer much separation in the chase for the 2018 MLRA Championship. Chad Simpson who picked up the win on Friday night, was able to increase his point lead slightly to 98 over Tony Jackson, Jr. and 134 over Vaught. Jackson crashed out of Friday’s “B” Main while battling for the lead and was forced to take a provisional. He would borrow a back-up car from Jon Mitchell, and rally for a solid 11th place run to remain in the hunt.

Most impressive last weekend may have been West Plains, Missouri’s Logan Martin. It looked like Martin was about to pick-up his 2nd MLRA win on Saturday before Jesse Stovall took command and the win away from the Adams Construction # 36 of Martin. Martin along with Jason Hughes, both topped the weekend stat board with an average finish of 3.5.

The Look Ahead: Heading into this weekend’s tilt at Lake Ozark Speedway, competitors are faced with only eight points events remaining, plus next week’s Diamond Nationals at Lucas Oil Speedway. Fans can be assured that the racing and the pressure will only intensify from here on out.

While Simpson, Jackson, Jr., and Vaught appear poised to battle for the title, other drivers clearly still have their own agenda’s before wrapping up the MLRA season. Sunoco Rookie Points Leader Payton Looney who finished 2nd on Friday night, along with the Sorce Service’s entry of Mitch McGrath, continue their back and forth rookie battle after splitting last week’s action. Maybe more importantly for both of these top five drivers is finding victory lane at least once before the season concludes.

Lake Ozark Speedway: Eldon, MO Race Day Info– Friday 7/6/18

Gates: 5:00 PM

Racing: Hot Laps – 6:30 PM, Races – 7:05 pm

Admission: Adults $15, Senior & Military $12, Kids 6-16 yr. $5, Kids under 5 FREE, Family Pass $30 (2 adults & 2 children under age 16)

Support Classes: USRA B-Modifieds, Hornets

Website: www.lakeozarkspeedway.net

Lake Ozark Speedway: Eldon, MO Race Day Info– Saturday 7/7/18

Gates: 5:00 PM

Racing: Hot Laps – 6:30 PM, Races – 7:05 pm

Admission: Adults $20, Senior & Military $17, Kids 6-16 yr. $10, Kids under 5 FREE, Family Pass $40 (2 adults & 2 kids up to 16 yrs)

Support Classes: Street Stocks

For all of the latest news and information fans are encouraged to visit the series website at www.MLRARacing.com.

Fans may also “like” the Lucas Oil MLRA Facebook page by clicking www.Facebook.com/lucasoilmlra or follow us on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/MLRA.