Satterlee Sensational at Muskingum

ZANESVILLE, OHIO (July 3, 2018) – Gregg Satterlee was in complete control from the start of the 50-lap Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series main event on Tuesday night at Muskingum County Speedway. With the dominating victory, Satterlee becomes the 13th different winner this year on the LOLMDS tour and the 12th different winner in 13 appearances at the Donnie Moran-promoted facility.

Satterlee jumped to the lead at the start of the main event and never looked back. There was only one caution that slowed the field and that was with 11 laps remaining. On the restart, Satterlee pulled away again from Darrell Lanigan and went on for the convincing win – his second career on the LOLMDS tour.

Lanigan finished in second with current LOLMDS points leader Jonathan Davenport taking third. Josh Richards and Hudson O’Neal completed the top five drivers.

“It’s been a long-time coming. It’s so tough to win a race against these guys. You have to take them when they are there. We have struggled this year, but recently we have been running better. My crew chief Robbie Allen and the rest of the crew have worked hard to turn this thing around. It’s great to win in front of my family here tonight. My dad, wife, and new daughter are here. This is my daughter’s first visit to victory lane. There was a great crowd here tonight and I hope the fans enjoyed the show.”

Richards ran in second-place for the first two laps until Lanigan went by him. Lanigan then ran in the runner-up slot the remainder of the race. On the final restart of the race Lanigan was lined up beside his Clint Bowyer teammate Don O’Neal. On the restart O’Neal slipped over the edge of the race track forcing him to lose several positions after climbing to as high as third in the running order.

“It was a good weekend for the Clint Bowyer Team,” said Lanigan who completed his second straight top-five in the LOLMDS. “Don [O’Neal] had two wins and we have two top fives. Hopefully we have turned the corner and can finish the season strong.”

Davenport, who started 10th made a late-race charge to finish third and maintain the series points lead. “We aren’t really worried about the points right now. We just wanted a good finish. We had a good car last night at Sharon and tonight things sort of fell our way tonight and we were able to get a podium finish. I think we can get back on track to where we were earlier in the season. We have a good car. Now we get to head down south to tracks I have run quite a bit, so we will see what happens.”

The winner’s Gary Satterlee-owned Rocket Chassis is powered by a Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by: Satterlee Petroleum Distributors, Keyser Manufacturing, Valvoline, Classic Ink, AFCO, and Integra.

Completing the top ten were Jimmy Owens, Mason Zeigler, Bobby Pierce, Eddie Carrier Jr., and Tim McCreadie.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Tuesday, June 3, 2018

McHugh Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat 50

Muskingum County Speedway – Zanesville, OH

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Josh Richards / 15.439 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Bobby Pierce / 15.528 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Josh Richards, Don O’Neal, Ryan Fenech, Dennis Erb, Jr., Austin Rettig, Jerry Aber, Doug Drown, Larry Holbrook

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Devin Moran, Mason Zeigler, Rod Conley, Kyle Bronson, Shane McLoughlin, Matt Cosner, Brian Baumberger

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Gregg Satterlee, Bobby Pierce, Jonathan Davenport, Scott Bloomquist, Earl Pearson, Jr., Cameron Pearson, Jason Jameson, Craig Wolford

QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Darrell Lanigan, Hudson O’Neal, Jimmy Owens, Tim McCreadie, Eddie Carrier, Jr., Rob Anderzack, Kyle Moore

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Earl Pearson, Jr., Eddie Carrier, Jr., Austin Rettig, Doug Drown, Rob Anderzack, Jason Jameson, Matt Cosner, Cameron Pearson, Shane McLoughlin, Brian Baumberger, Cody Endlich, Jerry Aber, Kyle Moore, Craig Wolford, Larry Holbrook

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 2 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA $12,700 2 4 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $5,850 3 10 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $4,400 4 1 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $3,850 5 8 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $2,950 6 12 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $2,600 7 7 25Z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA $1,500 8 6 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $2,000 9 18 10C Eddie Carrier, Jr. Salt Rock, WV $1,200 10 16 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $1,800 11 3 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $1,075 12 5 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,850 13 15 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $1,025 14 20 12d Doug Drown Wooster, OH $1,000 15 11 71R Rod Conley Wheelersburg, OH $1,000 16 13 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $1,700 17 9 6 Ryan Fenech Wyee, New South Wales, Australia $1,000 18 19 94 Austin Rettig Sikeston, MO $1,000 19 14 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $1,400 20 21 8a Rob Anderzack Swanton, OH $1,000 21 17 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $1,800 22 23 66c Matt Cosner Ridgeley, WV $1,000 23 22 12J Jason Jameson Lawrenceburg, IN $1,000 24 24 36 Craig Wolford St. Louisville, OH $1,000

Race Statistics

Entrants: 31

Lap Leaders: Gregg Satterlee (Laps 1- 50)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Gregg Satterlee

Margin of Victory: 2.066 seconds

Cautions: Earl Pearson Jr. (Lap 39)

Series Provisionals: N/A

Miller Welders Fast Time Provisionals: Matt Cosner, Craig Wolford

Series Emergency Provisionals: N/A

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Eddie Carrier (Advanced 9 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Jonathan Davenport

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Darrell Lanigan

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Mason Zeigler

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Robbie Allan (Gregg Satterlee)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Ryan Fenech (Lap #1 – 16.059 seconds)

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Gregg Sattleree (50 Laps)

Dirty Girl Racewear Farthest Traveler: Cameron Pearson

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Josh Richards

Time of Race: 17 minutes 21 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 4345 $119,600 2 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 4155 $99,450 3 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 4120 $126,000 4 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 3955 $82,150 5 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 3930 $90,750 6 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 3915 $63,200 7 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 3880 $77,375 8 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 3875 $75,925 9 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 3735 $59,100 10 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 3570 $48,550 11 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA 3510 $54,575 12 25Z Mason Zeigler ® Chalk Hill, PA 3390 $34,625 13 40B Kyle Bronson ® Brandon, FL 3385 $58,125 13 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 3385 $37,225

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*