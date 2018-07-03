Satterlee Sensational at Muskingum

ZANESVILLE, OHIO (July 3, 2018) – Gregg Satterlee was in complete control from the start of the 50-lap Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series main event on Tuesday night at Muskingum County Speedway. With the dominating victory, Satterlee becomes the 13th different winner this year on the LOLMDS tour and the 12th different winner in 13 appearances at the Donnie Moran-promoted facility.
Satterlee jumped to the lead at the start of the main event and never looked back. There was only one caution that slowed the field and that was with 11 laps remaining. On the restart, Satterlee pulled away again from Darrell Lanigan and went on for the convincing win – his second career on the LOLMDS tour.
Lanigan finished in second with current LOLMDS points leader Jonathan Davenport taking third. Josh Richards and Hudson O’Neal completed the top five drivers.
“It’s been a long-time coming. It’s so tough to win a race against these guys. You have to take them when they are there. We have struggled this year, but recently we have been running better. My crew chief Robbie Allen and the rest of the crew have worked hard to turn this thing around. It’s great to win in front of my family here tonight. My dad, wife, and new daughter are here. This is my daughter’s first visit to victory lane. There was a great crowd here tonight and I hope the fans enjoyed the show.”
Richards ran in second-place for the first two laps until Lanigan went by him. Lanigan then ran in the runner-up slot the remainder of the race. On the final restart of the race Lanigan was lined up beside his Clint Bowyer teammate Don O’Neal. On the restart O’Neal slipped over the edge of the race track forcing him to lose several positions after climbing to as high as third in the running order.
“It was a good weekend for the Clint Bowyer Team,” said Lanigan who completed his second straight top-five in the LOLMDS. “Don [O’Neal] had two wins and we have two top fives. Hopefully we have turned the corner and can finish the season strong.”
Davenport, who started 10th made a late-race charge to finish third and maintain the series points lead. “We aren’t really worried about the points right now. We just wanted a good finish. We had a good car last night at Sharon and tonight things sort of fell our way tonight and we were able to get a podium finish. I think we can get back on track to where we were earlier in the season. We have a good car. Now we get to head down south to tracks I have run quite a bit, so we will see what happens.”
The winner’s Gary Satterlee-owned Rocket Chassis is powered by a Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by: Satterlee Petroleum Distributors, Keyser Manufacturing, Valvoline, Classic Ink, AFCO, and Integra.
Completing the top ten were Jimmy Owens, Mason Zeigler, Bobby Pierce, Eddie Carrier Jr., and Tim McCreadie.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
Tuesday, June 3, 2018
McHugh Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat 50
Muskingum County Speedway – Zanesville, OH
Miller Welders Time Trials
Fast Time Group A: Josh Richards / 15.439 seconds (overall)
Fast Time Group B: Bobby Pierce / 15.528 seconds
Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Josh Richards, Don O’Neal, Ryan Fenech, Dennis Erb, Jr., Austin Rettig, Jerry Aber, Doug Drown, Larry Holbrook
FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Devin Moran, Mason Zeigler, Rod Conley, Kyle Bronson, Shane McLoughlin, Matt Cosner, Brian Baumberger
Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Gregg Satterlee, Bobby Pierce, Jonathan Davenport, Scott Bloomquist, Earl Pearson, Jr., Cameron Pearson, Jason Jameson, Craig Wolford
QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Darrell Lanigan, Hudson O’Neal, Jimmy Owens, Tim McCreadie, Eddie Carrier, Jr., Rob Anderzack, Kyle Moore
Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Earl Pearson, Jr., Eddie Carrier, Jr., Austin Rettig, Doug Drown, Rob Anderzack, Jason Jameson, Matt Cosner, Cameron Pearson, Shane McLoughlin, Brian Baumberger, Cody Endlich, Jerry Aber, Kyle Moore, Craig Wolford, Larry Holbrook
Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):
|FINISH
|START
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|EARNINGS
|1
|2
|22
|Gregg Satterlee
|Indiana, PA
|$12,700
|2
|4
|14
|Darrell Lanigan
|Union, KY
|$5,850
|3
|10
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|$4,400
|4
|1
|1R
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|$3,850
|5
|8
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|$2,950
|6
|12
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|$2,600
|7
|7
|25Z
|Mason Zeigler
|Chalk Hill, PA
|$1,500
|8
|6
|32
|Bobby Pierce
|Oakwood, IL
|$2,000
|9
|18
|10C
|Eddie Carrier, Jr.
|Salt Rock, WV
|$1,200
|10
|16
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|$1,800
|11
|3
|9
|Devin Moran
|Dresden, OH
|$1,075
|12
|5
|5
|Don O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|$1,850
|13
|15
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|$1,025
|14
|20
|12d
|Doug Drown
|Wooster, OH
|$1,000
|15
|11
|71R
|Rod Conley
|Wheelersburg, OH
|$1,000
|16
|13
|28
|Dennis Erb, Jr.
|Carpentersville, IL
|$1,700
|17
|9
|6
|Ryan Fenech
|Wyee, New South Wales, Australia
|$1,000
|18
|19
|94
|Austin Rettig
|Sikeston, MO
|$1,000
|19
|14
|0
|Scott Bloomquist
|Mooresburg, TN
|$1,400
|20
|21
|8a
|Rob Anderzack
|Swanton, OH
|$1,000
|21
|17
|1
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|$1,800
|22
|23
|66c
|Matt Cosner
|Ridgeley, WV
|$1,000
|23
|22
|12J
|Jason Jameson
|Lawrenceburg, IN
|$1,000
|24
|24
|36
|Craig Wolford
|St. Louisville, OH
|$1,000
Race Statistics
Entrants: 31
Lap Leaders: Gregg Satterlee (Laps 1- 50)
Wrisco Feature Winner: Gregg Satterlee
Margin of Victory: 2.066 seconds
Cautions: Earl Pearson Jr. (Lap 39)
Series Provisionals: N/A
Miller Welders Fast Time Provisionals: Matt Cosner, Craig Wolford
Series Emergency Provisionals: N/A
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Eddie Carrier (Advanced 9 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport
Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Jonathan Davenport
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Darrell Lanigan
Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Mason Zeigler
COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines
Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Robbie Allan (Gregg Satterlee)
Fastest Lap of the Race: Ryan Fenech (Lap #1 – 16.059 seconds)
STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Gregg Sattleree (50 Laps)
Dirty Girl Racewear Farthest Traveler: Cameron Pearson
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Josh Richards
Time of Race: 17 minutes 21 seconds
Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:
|POS
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|4345
|$119,600
|2
|1R
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|4155
|$99,450
|3
|0
|Scott Bloomquist
|Mooresburg, TN
|4120
|$126,000
|4
|1
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|3955
|$82,150
|5
|32
|Bobby Pierce
|Oakwood, IL
|3930
|$90,750
|6
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|3915
|$63,200
|7
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|3880
|$77,375
|8
|5
|Don O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|3875
|$75,925
|9
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|3735
|$59,100
|10
|14
|Darrell Lanigan
|Union, KY
|3570
|$48,550
|11
|22
|Gregg Satterlee
|Indiana, PA
|3510
|$54,575
|12
|25Z
|Mason Zeigler ®
|Chalk Hill, PA
|3390
|$34,625
|13
|40B
|Kyle Bronson ®
|Brandon, FL
|3385
|$58,125
|13
|28
|Dennis Erb, Jr.
|Carpentersville, IL
|3385
|$37,225
*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*