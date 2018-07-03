STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

by Don Martin 7.3.2018

Below are the rankings after last weekend. Scott Bloomquist is still at the top of the rankings. Scott definitely has all of us on our toes and the soap opera continues. Looks like he does not need surgery after all but just has a bad case of arthritis. He will continue to race, it was just about a week ago he was going to be out 6 months due to shoulder surgery and now he is back in full swing.

This past week Scott Bloomquist chomped into Jonathan Davenport’s point lead some more. Davenport seems to be struggling lately. Shannon Babb’s point lead on the UMP Hell Tour is also not as big Brian Shirley continues to get podium finishes. Mike Marlar has really closed the gap on Chris Madden on the World of Outlaw tour. Madden’s point lead is now under 10.

Devin Moran had a great weekend last week, he won the World of Outlaw / UMP Summer National event at Terre Haute, Indiana on the big half mile, and also finished second Saturday night on the 1/3 mile oval at Federated Auto Parts Raceway located in Pevely, Missouri. Moran climbed up nearly 10 spots in the rankings. Don O’Neal also was very impressive winning back to back Lucas events in Mansfield and Sharon, Ohio. Don has moved into 13th in the Rankings.

This week the Summer Nationals will kick off Tuesday night in Clarksville, Tennessee before heading back to the Land of Lincoln Wednesday at Fayette County on the 4th. Fayette County is a great little race track, and you can bet Brian Shirley is going to be the guy to beat. The series than will head to Macon on Thursday for a 100 lap race on the 1/5 mile. Farmer City and Highland each will be paying $10,000 to win Friday and Saturday. Sunday the series will be Quincy before heading back to Lincoln Speedway Monday night for a make-up date. Shannon Babb holds a 70 point advantage over Brian Shirley heading into Clarksville with a bunch of races still on tap.

The Lucas Series will be in the Carolina’s this weekend with stops at Fayetteville and Gaffney. The series will wrap up the weekend at Smoky Mountain on Sunday night. Davenport point lead is still pretty substantial but another big weekend by Bloomer, who knows what will happen.

The World of Outlaws head to the Dubuque, Iowa and Deer Creek, Minnesota this weekend before heading to the Dakota’s next week. It is a 3-way dog fight between Madden, Marlar, and Sheppard. Marlar has closed the gap within 10 points. Sheppard is 60 points out, had some bad luck getting into a lapped car Friday night at Terre Haute ending his night early. Look for the Rocket house car to bounce back this weekend.

StlRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings 7.2.2018

1 Scott Bloomquist

2 Chris Madden

3 Jonathan Davenport

4 Brandon Sheppard

5 Mike Marlar

6 Bobby Pierce

7 Dale McDowell

8 Shannon Babb

9 Tim McCreadie

10 Josh Richards

11 Brian Shirley

12 Jimmy Owens

13 Don O’Neal

14 Devin Moran

15 Chris Simpson

16 Hudson O’Neal

17 Billy Moyer

18 Earl Pearson Jr.

19 Brandon Overton

20 Shane Clanton

21 Ricky Weiss

22 Tyler Erb

23 Michael Page

24 Ryan Unzicker

25 Dennis Erb Jr.

Enjoy the races and keep supporting your local dirt tracks !! Plans this week are Summer National events in Illinois.

Dirty Don – see you at the races !!