Petty Starts July 4th Holiday With A Bang At Lebanon Midway In USRA B Mod Win

Lebanon, Mo.( July 3rd)- Sam Petty grabbed the top spot on the start and found himself capturing his 2nd win of the season before a large crowd Tuesday Night at The Lebanon Midway Speedway in a special Tuesday night race program featuring a full race program and an excellent Fireworks display.

Petty, who lost the track point lead after last weekend’s action rocketed from his pole spot in leading all 15 laps of the feature.Petty and Mike Striegel brought the field to the green as all eyes were on USRA National And Midway Point leader Kris Jackson. Jackson had a piece of the rearend break during the heat race at the weld area. A quick trip to The Chris and Howard Nichols race shop just a short walk from thw track and work began to repair and fix the issue and made the grid just in time for the feature. The only caution waved after 1 lap as outside pole setter Striegel raked 10th in the National Standings got crossed-up in turn 1. On the restart, Petty checked out from the field which included 4 of the Top 10 National ranked drivers. Ricky Watkins had a strong showing by quickly shooting into 2nd place with Chad Staus giving chase. Jackson who started 9th on the grid was patiently moving through the pack and moved around Staus into 3rd spot at the halfway point. Up front, Petty was hitting his marks on the smooth racy surface leaving the battle for 2nd. Jackson and Watkins provided the large crowd an exccelent race as Watkins a 2nd year driver hed back Jackson for the runner-up spot with Jackson, Tyler Knudtson and Staus completing a tight top 5.

With the win and Jackson’s 3rd place, Petty will move into Friday night Action with a 1 point lead over Jackson.

Other feature winners on the Tuesday Night special included Colt Cheevers( Midwest Modified), Bryan White with his 1st win of the season ( Bombers), Mark Davis( Street Stocks), Corey Henson( Hornets), and Mike Piercy( Pure Stocks) grabbing his 1st win of the season but lost a motor right after taking the checkered flag.

Action continues Friday Night July 6th with a full racing program including a $333 to win Pure Stock Special event along with The USRA Summit Racing Equipment Racing Series Program headed-up by the USRA Out Pace B Modifieds presented by S&S U-Pull It Auto Parts with racing at 8PM.

Results-USRA out pace B Modifieds

1 (1) 9 Sam Petty

2 ( 3) 68 Ricky Watkins

3 ( 9) 65 Kris Jackson

4 (8) 8K-Tyler Knudtson

5 (6) C3 Chad Staus

6 ( 4) 8 Dillion McCowan

7 ( 2) 17 Mike Striegel

8 ( 10) 16m Brian Myers

9 ( 5) 7R Rich Reynolds

10 ( 7) 32 Mike Foster

Sing Rental Hornets

1) Corey Henson 2) William Gardner 3) Ricky Reynolds 4) Jason Walls 5) Jonathan Finley 6) Shyanne Bauman 7) Tyson Moore 8) Sarah Cunningham 9) Ashley Henderson 10) James Reynolds 11) Ed Henson 12) Shannon Geller DNS-Dewey Resch, Caleb Price

Mi-Kel Industries Midwest Modifieds

1) Colt Cheevers 2) Kyle Bates 3) Luke Gideon 4) Rob Muilenburg 5) TR Phillips 6) Jeremy Hazel 7) Zach Cheever 8) Jonathon Dean 9) Billy Jones 10) Phillip Jackson 11) James Epperson 12) Brian Piercy 13) Jesse Hawkins 14) Joe Williams

Complete Services Pure Stocks

1) Mike Piercy 2) Justin Roberts 3) Christopher Sawyer 4) Dalton White 5) Jordan Goddard 6) Ron Duncan 7) Les Hayes

1st State Community Bank Bombers

1) Bryan White 2) Sam McDaniel 3) Dakota Girad 4) Derek Collins 5) Tony Wright 6) William Garner

Starnes Auto Street Stocks

1) Mark Davis 2) Tim Petty 3) Joe Francis