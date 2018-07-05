Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Fayette County Speedway --> Brian Shaw claims Fayette County Speedway’s Summit Modified Nationals victory!

Brian Shaw claims Fayette County Speedway’s Summit Modified Nationals victory!

Brian Shaw

Modifieds Heat 1

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Marty Lindeman (MB4)
Clay City, Il.
2. 2. Steve Meyer Jr. (1A)
Staunton, Il.
3. 3. Larry Anderson. (95)
Clay City, Il.
4. 7. Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.
5. 8. Ryan Eilers (3)
Highland, Il.
6. 5. Tres Mehler (3m)
Oblong, Il.
7. 4. Donovan Lodge (32)
Andover, Il.
8. 6. Dustin Golden (14A)
Bedford, In.
9. 10. Phil Bible (51)
Louisville, Il.
10. 9. Dustin Atchison (118)
Centralia, Il.
11. 11. Joey Lee (662)
Farina, Il.

 

Modifieds Heat 2

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 2. Michael Bolyard (28B)
St Peter, Il.
2. 3. Mike Harrison (24H)
Highland, Il.
3. 5. Robbie Eilers (3E)
Highland, Il.
4. 1. Tyler Weiss (50)
Allendale, Il.
5. 7. Zach Schantz (128)
Highland, Il.
6. 4. Chevy Miller (59)
Clinton, Il.
7. 9. Brian Bielong (70)
Summerfield, Il.
8. 8. Steve Stevenson (1)
St Jacob, Il.
9. 6. Rob Lee (9C)
Sorento, Il.
10. 10. Jeff Sanford (74J)
Gifford, Il.

 

Modifieds Heat 3

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 2. Brian Shaw (1s)
Robinson, Il.
2. 1. Kenny Wallace (36)
Imperial, Mo.
3. 3. Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
4. 4. Wade Wenthe (22)
Effingham, Il.
5. 6. Craig Kern (25C)
Vandalia, Il.
6. 5. Brent Weaver (24b)
Brighton, Il.
7. 9. Bobby Regot (4uw)
St. Peters, Mo.
8. 7. David Shain (87)
Sullivan, Il.
9. 8. Jacob Rexing (59r)
Brighton, Il.
10. 10. Carl McGowin (8m)
Wheatland, In.

 

Modifieds C-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 5. Brian Bielong (70)
Summerfield, Il.
2. 4. Donovan Lodge (32)
Andover, Il.
3. 1. Tres Mehler (3m)
Oblong, Il.
4. 3. Brent Weaver (24b)
Brighton, Il.		 29
5. 9. David Shain (87)
Sullivan, Il.		 0
6. 12. Jacob Rexing (59r)
Brighton, Il.		 28
7. 2. Chevy Miller (59)
Clinton, Il.		 27
8. 13. Dustin Atchison (118)
Centralia, Il.		 0
9. 6. Bobby Regot (4uw)
St. Peters, Mo.		 26
10. 8. Steve Stevenson (1)
St Jacob, Il.		 0
11. 7. Dustin Golden (14A)
Bedford, In.		 0
12. 14. Jeff Sanford (74J)
Gifford, Il.		 25
13. 11. Rob Lee (9C)
Sorento, Il.		 24
14. 10. Phil Bible (51)
Louisville, Il.		 23
15. 15. Carl McGowin (8m)
Wheatland, In.		 10
16. 16. Joey Lee (662)
Farina, Il.		 10

 

Modifieds A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 3. Brian Shaw (1s)
Robinson, Il.		 80
2. 1. Marty Lindeman (MB4)
Clay City, Il.		 75
3. 8. Robbie Eilers (3E)
Highland, Il.		 70
4. 9. Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.		 65
5. 6. Kenny Wallace (36)
Imperial, Mo.		 60
6. 2. Michael Bolyard (28B)
St Peter, Il.		 55
7. 11. Tyler Weiss (50)
Allendale, Il.		 50
8. 14. Zach Schantz (128)
Highland, Il.		 48
9. 10. Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.		 46
10. 17. Donovan Lodge (32)
Andover, Il.		 44
11. 4. Steve Meyer Jr. (1A)
Staunton, Il.		 42
12. 15. Craig Kern (25C)
Vandalia, Il.		 40
13. 21. David Shain (87)
Sullivan, Il.		 39
14. 20. Steve Stevenson (1)
St Jacob, Il.		 38
15. 13. Ryan Eilers (3)
Highland, Il.		 37
16. 16. Brian Bielong (70)
Summerfield, Il.		 36
17. 22. Dustin Golden (14A)
Bedford, In.		 35
18. 12. Wade Wenthe (22)
Effingham, Il.		 34
19. 19. Dustin Atchison (118)
Centralia, Il.		 33
20. 5. Mike Harrison (24H)
Highland, Il.		 32
21. 18. Tres Mehler (3m)
Oblong, Il.		 31
22. 7. Larry Anderson. (95)
Clay City, Il.		 30
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Brian Shaw takes Summit Modified Nationals win at Fayette County Speedway!
  2. Harrison Sweeps to Fayette County Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals Victory
  3. Brian Bielong takes Summit Modified Nationals win at Fayette County Speedway!
  4. Mike Harrison wins Fayette County Speedway Summit UMP DIRTcar Modified Nationals!
  5. Brent Mullins takes Fayette County Speedway Summit Modified Nationals win!
  6. Mike Harrison Claims Summit Racing Equipment AMS Victory at Fayette County Speedway

Tagged with:

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2018 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy