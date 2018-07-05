Brian Shaw claims Fayette County Speedway’s Summit Modified Nationals victory!

Modifieds Heat 1
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Marty Lindeman (MB4)
Clay City, Il.
|2.
|2.
|Steve Meyer Jr. (1A)
Staunton, Il.
|3.
|3.
|Larry Anderson. (95)
Clay City, Il.
|4.
|7.
|Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.
|5.
|8.
|Ryan Eilers (3)
Highland, Il.
|6.
|5.
|Tres Mehler (3m)
Oblong, Il.
|7.
|4.
|Donovan Lodge (32)
Andover, Il.
|8.
|6.
|Dustin Golden (14A)
Bedford, In.
|9.
|10.
|Phil Bible (51)
Louisville, Il.
|10.
|9.
|Dustin Atchison (118)
Centralia, Il.
|11.
|11.
|Joey Lee (662)
Farina, Il.
Modifieds Heat 2
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|2.
|Michael Bolyard (28B)
St Peter, Il.
|2.
|3.
|Mike Harrison (24H)
Highland, Il.
|3.
|5.
|Robbie Eilers (3E)
Highland, Il.
|4.
|1.
|Tyler Weiss (50)
Allendale, Il.
|5.
|7.
|Zach Schantz (128)
Highland, Il.
|6.
|4.
|Chevy Miller (59)
Clinton, Il.
|7.
|9.
|Brian Bielong (70)
Summerfield, Il.
|8.
|8.
|Steve Stevenson (1)
St Jacob, Il.
|9.
|6.
|Rob Lee (9C)
Sorento, Il.
|10.
|10.
|Jeff Sanford (74J)
Gifford, Il.
Modifieds Heat 3
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|2.
|Brian Shaw (1s)
Robinson, Il.
|2.
|1.
|Kenny Wallace (36)
Imperial, Mo.
|3.
|3.
|Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
|4.
|4.
|Wade Wenthe (22)
Effingham, Il.
|5.
|6.
|Craig Kern (25C)
Vandalia, Il.
|6.
|5.
|Brent Weaver (24b)
Brighton, Il.
|7.
|9.
|Bobby Regot (4uw)
St. Peters, Mo.
|8.
|7.
|David Shain (87)
Sullivan, Il.
|9.
|8.
|Jacob Rexing (59r)
Brighton, Il.
|10.
|10.
|Carl McGowin (8m)
Wheatland, In.
Modifieds C-Feature
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|5.
|Brian Bielong (70)
Summerfield, Il.
|2.
|4.
|Donovan Lodge (32)
Andover, Il.
|3.
|1.
|Tres Mehler (3m)
Oblong, Il.
|4.
|3.
|Brent Weaver (24b)
Brighton, Il.
|29
|5.
|9.
|David Shain (87)
Sullivan, Il.
|0
|6.
|12.
|Jacob Rexing (59r)
Brighton, Il.
|28
|7.
|2.
|Chevy Miller (59)
Clinton, Il.
|27
|8.
|13.
|Dustin Atchison (118)
Centralia, Il.
|0
|9.
|6.
|Bobby Regot (4uw)
St. Peters, Mo.
|26
|10.
|8.
|Steve Stevenson (1)
St Jacob, Il.
|0
|11.
|7.
|Dustin Golden (14A)
Bedford, In.
|0
|12.
|14.
|Jeff Sanford (74J)
Gifford, Il.
|25
|13.
|11.
|Rob Lee (9C)
Sorento, Il.
|24
|14.
|10.
|Phil Bible (51)
Louisville, Il.
|23
|15.
|15.
|Carl McGowin (8m)
Wheatland, In.
|10
|16.
|16.
|Joey Lee (662)
Farina, Il.
|10
Modifieds A-Feature
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|3.
|Brian Shaw (1s)
Robinson, Il.
|80
|2.
|1.
|Marty Lindeman (MB4)
Clay City, Il.
|75
|3.
|8.
|Robbie Eilers (3E)
Highland, Il.
|70
|4.
|9.
|Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
|65
|5.
|6.
|Kenny Wallace (36)
Imperial, Mo.
|60
|6.
|2.
|Michael Bolyard (28B)
St Peter, Il.
|55
|7.
|11.
|Tyler Weiss (50)
Allendale, Il.
|50
|8.
|14.
|Zach Schantz (128)
Highland, Il.
|48
|9.
|10.
|Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.
|46
|10.
|17.
|Donovan Lodge (32)
Andover, Il.
|44
|11.
|4.
|Steve Meyer Jr. (1A)
Staunton, Il.
|42
|12.
|15.
|Craig Kern (25C)
Vandalia, Il.
|40
|13.
|21.
|David Shain (87)
Sullivan, Il.
|39
|14.
|20.
|Steve Stevenson (1)
St Jacob, Il.
|38
|15.
|13.
|Ryan Eilers (3)
Highland, Il.
|37
|16.
|16.
|Brian Bielong (70)
Summerfield, Il.
|36
|17.
|22.
|Dustin Golden (14A)
Bedford, In.
|35
|18.
|12.
|Wade Wenthe (22)
Effingham, Il.
|34
|19.
|19.
|Dustin Atchison (118)
Centralia, Il.
|33
|20.
|5.
|Mike Harrison (24H)
Highland, Il.
|32
|21.
|18.
|Tres Mehler (3m)
Oblong, Il.
|31
|22.
|7.
|Larry Anderson. (95)
Clay City, Il.
|30