Brian Shirley takes Fayette County Speedway’s UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals win!

Late Models Heat 1
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Brian Shirley (3s)
Chatham, Il.
|2.
|4.
|Jason Feger (25)
Bloomington, Il.
|3.
|2.
|Tanner English (96)
Benton, Ky.
|4.
|3.
|Frank Heckenast Jr (99JR)
Frankfort, Il.
|5.
|5.
|Brent McKinnon (26m)
Carlyle, Il.
|6.
|6.
|Paul Stubber (31AUS)
Bunbury, Ar.
|7.
|7.
|Dave Armstrong (6)
Wildwood, Mo.
|8.
|9.
|Charles Hummer (25H)
Lyons, Oh.
|9.
|10.
|Randy Bingham (B1)
Greenville, Il.
|10.
|8.
|Daniel Jacober (22)
Highland, Il.
Late Models Heat 2
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Tyler Erb (111E)
New Waverly, Tx.
|2.
|2.
|Brandon Sheppard (B5)
New Berlin, Il.
|3.
|4.
|Ryan Unzicker (24)
El Paso, Il.
|4.
|5.
|Rusty Schlenk (CJ1)
Mcclure, Oh.
|5.
|3.
|Steven Roberts (111)
Jesup, Ga.
|6.
|7.
|Brian Diveley (11D)
Springfield, Il.
|7.
|6.
|Allen Weisser (61)
Peoria, Il.
|8.
|9.
|Freddie Carpenter (K0)
Parkersburg, Wv.
|9.
|8.
|Mike Hammerle (16H)
St Charles, Mo.
Late Models Heat 3
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Shannon Babb (18)
Moweaqua, Il.
|2.
|3.
|Tim Manville (33)
Highland, Il.
|3.
|2.
|Daryn Klein (10K)
Fairview Heights, Il.
|4.
|4.
|Gordy Gundaker (11G)
St Charles, Mo.
|5.
|7.
|Dean Carpenter (51C)
Coldwater, Ms.
|6.
|8.
|Taylor Scheffler (15s)
Waukesha, Wi.
|7.
|5.
|Matt Santel (17x)
New Memphis, Il.
|8.
|6.
|Shannon Kuhn (11K)
Highland, Il.
|9.
|9.
|Jason Milam (51m)
Guntown, Ms.
Late Models C-Feature
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|5.
|Allen Weisser (61)
Peoria, Il.
|2.
|8.
|Freddie Carpenter (K0)
Parkersburg, Wv.
|3.
|2.
|Brian Diveley (11D)
Springfield, Il.
|4.
|9.
|Shannon Kuhn (11K)
Highland, Il.
|0
|5.
|4.
|Dave Armstrong (6)
Wildwood, Mo.
|31
|6.
|13.
|Daniel Jacober (22)
Highland, Il.
|30
|7.
|3.
|Taylor Scheffler (15s)
Waukesha, Wi.
|29
|8.
|6.
|Matt Santel (17x)
New Memphis, Il.
|28
|9.
|12.
|Jason Milam (51m)
Guntown, Ms.
|27
|10.
|7.
|Charles Hummer (25H)
Lyons, Oh.
|0
|11.
|11.
|Mike Hammerle (16H)
St Charles, Mo.
|0
|12.
|1.
|Paul Stubber (31AUS)
Bunbury, Ar.
|0
|13.
|10.
|Randy Bingham (B1)
Greenville, Il.
|10
Late Models A-Feature
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Brian Shirley (3s)
Chatham, Il.
|78
|2.
|5.
|Brandon Sheppard (B5)
New Berlin, Il.
|73
|3.
|4.
|Jason Feger (25)
Bloomington, Il.
|68
|4.
|12.
|Gordy Gundaker (11G)
St Charles, Mo.
|63
|5.
|8.
|Ryan Unzicker (24)
El Paso, Il.
|58
|6.
|6.
|Tim Manville (33)
Highland, Il.
|53
|7.
|10.
|Frank Heckenast Jr (99JR)
Frankfort, Il.
|51
|8.
|11.
|Rusty Schlenk (CJ1)
Mcclure, Oh.
|49
|9.
|15.
|Dean Carpenter (51C)
Coldwater, Ms.
|47
|10.
|14.
|Steven Roberts (111)
Jesup, Ga.
|45
|11.
|18.
|Brian Diveley (11D)
Springfield, Il.
|43
|12.
|22.
|Paul Stubber (31AUS)
Bunbury, Ar.
|42
|13.
|21.
|Shannon Kuhn (11K)
Highland, Il.
|41
|14.
|16.
|Allen Weisser (61)
Peoria, Il.
|40
|15.
|13.
|Brent McKinnon (26m)
Carlyle, Il.
|39
|16.
|19.
|Charles Hummer (25H)
Lyons, Oh.
|38
|17.
|17.
|Freddie Carpenter (K0)
Parkersburg, Wv.
|37
|18.
|2.
|Tyler Erb (111E)
New Waverly, Tx.
|36
|19.
|3.
|Shannon Babb (18)
Moweaqua, Il.
|35
|20.
|7.
|Tanner English (96)
Benton, Ky.
|34
|21.
|9.
|Daryn Klein (10K)
Fairview Heights, Il.
|33
|22.
|20.
|Mike Hammerle (16H)
St Charles, Mo.
|32