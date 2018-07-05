Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Brian Shirley takes Fayette County Speedway’s UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals win!

Brian Shirley takes Fayette County Speedway’s UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals win!

Brian Shirley

Late Models Heat 1

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Brian Shirley (3s)
Chatham, Il.
2. 4. Jason Feger (25)
Bloomington, Il.
3. 2. Tanner English (96)
Benton, Ky.
4. 3. Frank Heckenast Jr (99JR)
Frankfort, Il.
5. 5. Brent McKinnon (26m)
Carlyle, Il.
6. 6. Paul Stubber (31AUS)
Bunbury, Ar.
7. 7. Dave Armstrong (6)
Wildwood, Mo.
8. 9. Charles Hummer (25H)
Lyons, Oh.
9. 10. Randy Bingham (B1)
Greenville, Il.
10. 8. Daniel Jacober (22)
Highland, Il.

 

Late Models Heat 2

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Tyler Erb (111E)
New Waverly, Tx.
2. 2. Brandon Sheppard (B5)
New Berlin, Il.
3. 4. Ryan Unzicker (24)
El Paso, Il.
4. 5. Rusty Schlenk (CJ1)
Mcclure, Oh.
5. 3. Steven Roberts (111)
Jesup, Ga.
6. 7. Brian Diveley (11D)
Springfield, Il.
7. 6. Allen Weisser (61)
Peoria, Il.
8. 9. Freddie Carpenter (K0)
Parkersburg, Wv.
9. 8. Mike Hammerle (16H)
St Charles, Mo.

 

Late Models Heat 3

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Shannon Babb (18)
Moweaqua, Il.
2. 3. Tim Manville (33)
Highland, Il.
3. 2. Daryn Klein (10K)
Fairview Heights, Il.
4. 4. Gordy Gundaker (11G)
St Charles, Mo.
5. 7. Dean Carpenter (51C)
Coldwater, Ms.
6. 8. Taylor Scheffler (15s)
Waukesha, Wi.
7. 5. Matt Santel (17x)
New Memphis, Il.
8. 6. Shannon Kuhn (11K)
Highland, Il.
9. 9. Jason Milam (51m)
Guntown, Ms.

 

Late Models C-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 5. Allen Weisser (61)
Peoria, Il.
2. 8. Freddie Carpenter (K0)
Parkersburg, Wv.
3. 2. Brian Diveley (11D)
Springfield, Il.
4. 9. Shannon Kuhn (11K)
Highland, Il.		 0
5. 4. Dave Armstrong (6)
Wildwood, Mo.		 31
6. 13. Daniel Jacober (22)
Highland, Il.		 30
7. 3. Taylor Scheffler (15s)
Waukesha, Wi.		 29
8. 6. Matt Santel (17x)
New Memphis, Il.		 28
9. 12. Jason Milam (51m)
Guntown, Ms.		 27
10. 7. Charles Hummer (25H)
Lyons, Oh.		 0
11. 11. Mike Hammerle (16H)
St Charles, Mo.		 0
12. 1. Paul Stubber (31AUS)
Bunbury, Ar.		 0
13. 10. Randy Bingham (B1)
Greenville, Il.		 10

 

Late Models A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Brian Shirley (3s)
Chatham, Il.		 78
2. 5. Brandon Sheppard (B5)
New Berlin, Il.		 73
3. 4. Jason Feger (25)
Bloomington, Il.		 68
4. 12. Gordy Gundaker (11G)
St Charles, Mo.		 63
5. 8. Ryan Unzicker (24)
El Paso, Il.		 58
6. 6. Tim Manville (33)
Highland, Il.		 53
7. 10. Frank Heckenast Jr (99JR)
Frankfort, Il.		 51
8. 11. Rusty Schlenk (CJ1)
Mcclure, Oh.		 49
9. 15. Dean Carpenter (51C)
Coldwater, Ms.		 47
10. 14. Steven Roberts (111)
Jesup, Ga.		 45
11. 18. Brian Diveley (11D)
Springfield, Il.		 43
12. 22. Paul Stubber (31AUS)
Bunbury, Ar.		 42
13. 21. Shannon Kuhn (11K)
Highland, Il.		 41
14. 16. Allen Weisser (61)
Peoria, Il.		 40
15. 13. Brent McKinnon (26m)
Carlyle, Il.		 39
16. 19. Charles Hummer (25H)
Lyons, Oh.		 38
17. 17. Freddie Carpenter (K0)
Parkersburg, Wv.		 37
18. 2. Tyler Erb (111E)
New Waverly, Tx.		 36
19. 3. Shannon Babb (18)
Moweaqua, Il.		 35
20. 7. Tanner English (96)
Benton, Ky.		 34
21. 9. Daryn Klein (10K)
Fairview Heights, Il.		 33
22. 20. Mike Hammerle (16H)
St Charles, Mo.		 32
