Billy Moyer wins his 99th UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals at Farmer City Raceway!

Billy Moyer – Jim Denhamer photo

July 6th, 2018

Dirt Late Models

A Feature 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Billy Moyer Sr Batesville, AR 21
2 2 Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 3S
3 7 Jason Feger Bloomington, IL 25
4 22 Charles Hummer ???, AL 25H
5 6 Kent Robinson Bloomington, IN 7R
6 9 Tim Manville Highland, IL 33M
7 3 Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL 18
8 8 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL B12
9 14 Rusty Schlenk McClure, OH CJ1
10 15 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 61
11 12 Mike Mataragas Dekalb, IL 1M
12 10 Paul Stubber Wanneroo, Aust 31AU
13 20 Bob Gardner East Peoria, IL 4G
14 19 Gordy Gundaker St. Charles, MO 11
15 11 Frank Heckenast Jr Frankfort, IL 99
16 16 Jose Parga New Berlin, IL 6P
17 13 Taylor Scheffler 15S
18 23 Brian Diveley Springfield, IL 11D
19 5 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89
20 17 Billy Drake Bloomington, IL 75
21 18 Freddie Carpenter Parkersburg, WV K
22 21 Russ Adams Princeville, IL 74
23 4 Ryan Unzicker El Paso, IL 24

C Feature 1: Lineup

00:00:00

Start Driver Hometown Car
1 Jose Parga New Berlin, IL 6P
2 Billy Drake Bloomington, IL 75
3 Dean Carpenter Independence, MS 51
4 David Jaeger Germantown, WI 13
5 Bob Gardner East Peoria, IL 4G
6 Bill Hough Thomasboro, IL 33
7 Justin Reed Camp Point, IL 11JR
8 Scott Schmidt Fort Lupton, CO 10S
9 Charles Hummer ???, AL 25H
10 Colin Alexander 55
11 Russ Adams Princeville, IL 74
12 Freddie Carpenter Parkersburg, WV K
13 Gordy Gundaker St. Charles, MO 11
14 Brian Diveley Springfield, IL 11D
15 Cameron Pearson AUS10

Heat 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Billy Moyer Sr Batesville, AR 21
2 1 Ryan Unzicker El Paso, IL 24
3 3 Jason Feger Bloomington, IL 25
4 5 Paul Stubber Wanneroo, Aust 31AU
5 4 Taylor Scheffler 15S
6 7 Jose Parga New Berlin, IL 6P
7 9 David Jaeger Germantown, WI 13
8 8 Justin Reed Camp Point, IL 11JR
9 6 Colin Alexander 55
10 10 Gordy Gundaker St. Charles, MO 11

Heat 2

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 3S
2 1 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89
3 3 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL B12
4 4 Frank Heckenast Jr Frankfort, IL 99
5 5 Rusty Schlenk McClure, OH CJ1
6 6 Billy Drake Bloomington, IL 75
7 8 Bob Gardner East Peoria, IL 4G
8 7 Scott Schmidt Fort Lupton, CO 10S
9 9 Russ Adams Princeville, IL 74
10 10 Brian Diveley Springfield, IL 11D

Heat 3

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL 18
2 2 Kent Robinson Bloomington, IN 7R
3 3 Tim Manville Highland, IL 33M
4 5 Mike Mataragas Dekalb, IL 1M
5 7 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 61
6 4 Dean Carpenter Independence, MS 51
7 9 Bill Hough Thomasboro, IL 33
8 10 Charles Hummer ???, AL 25H
9 8 Freddie Carpenter Parkersburg, WV K
10 6 Cameron Pearson AUS10

Qualifying 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 6 Ryan Unzicker El Paso, IL 24 0.000
2 3 Billy Moyer Sr Batesville, AR 21 0.000
3 2 Jason Feger Bloomington, IL 25 0.000
4 7 Taylor Scheffler 15S 0.000
5 5 Paul Stubber Wanneroo, Aust 31AU 0.000
6 10 Colin Alexander 55 0.000
7 1 Jose Parga New Berlin, IL 6P 0.000
8 4 Gordy Gundaker St. Charles, MO 11 0.000
9 8 David Jaeger Germantown, WI 13 0.000
10 9 Justin Reed Camp Point, IL 11JR 0.000

Qualifying 2

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 8 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89 0.000
2 7 Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 3S 0.000
3 10 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL B12 0.000
4 6 Frank Heckenast Jr Frankfort, IL 99 0.000
5 4 Rusty Schlenk McClure, OH CJ1 0.000
6 3 Billy Drake Bloomington, IL 75 0.000
7 2 Scott Schmidt Fort Lupton, CO 10S 0.000
8 9 Bob Gardner East Peoria, IL 4G 0.000
9 1 Russ Adams Princeville, IL 74 0.000
10 5 Brian Diveley Springfield, IL 11D 0.000

Qualifying 3

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 2 Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL 18 0.000
2 4 Kent Robinson Bloomington, IN 7R 0.000
3 5 Bill Hough Thomasboro, IL 33 0.000
4 3 Dean Carpenter Independence, MS 51 0.000
5 9 Mike Mataragas Dekalb, IL 1M 0.000
6 6 Cameron Pearson AUS10 0.000
7 10 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 61 0.000
8 8 Freddie Carpenter Parkersburg, WV K 0.000
9 1 Tim Manville Highland, IL 33M 0.000
10 7 Charles Hummer ???, AL 25H 0.000
  1. Glenn Alexander
    July 6, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    Shannon Babb flat tire leading w/6 laps left

