Billy Moyer wins his 99th UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals at Farmer City Raceway!

July 6th, 2018
Dirt Late Models
A Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Billy Moyer Sr
|Batesville, AR
|21
|2
|2
|Brian Shirley
|Chatham, IL
|3S
|3
|7
|Jason Feger
|Bloomington, IL
|25
|4
|22
|Charles Hummer
|???, AL
|25H
|5
|6
|Kent Robinson
|Bloomington, IN
|7R
|6
|9
|Tim Manville
|Highland, IL
|33M
|7
|3
|Shannon Babb
|Moweaqua, IL
|18
|8
|8
|Kevin Weaver
|Gibson City, IL
|B12
|9
|14
|Rusty Schlenk
|McClure, OH
|CJ1
|10
|15
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|61
|11
|12
|Mike Mataragas
|Dekalb, IL
|1M
|12
|10
|Paul Stubber
|Wanneroo, Aust
|31AU
|13
|20
|Bob Gardner
|East Peoria, IL
|4G
|14
|19
|Gordy Gundaker
|St. Charles, MO
|11
|15
|11
|Frank Heckenast Jr
|Frankfort, IL
|99
|16
|16
|Jose Parga
|New Berlin, IL
|6P
|17
|13
|Taylor Scheffler
|15S
|18
|23
|Brian Diveley
|Springfield, IL
|11D
|19
|5
|Mike Spatola
|Manhattan, IL
|89
|20
|17
|Billy Drake
|Bloomington, IL
|75
|21
|18
|Freddie Carpenter
|Parkersburg, WV
|K
|22
|21
|Russ Adams
|Princeville, IL
|74
|23
|4
|Ryan Unzicker
|El Paso, IL
|24
C Feature 1: Lineup
00:00:00
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|Jose Parga
|New Berlin, IL
|6P
|2
|Billy Drake
|Bloomington, IL
|75
|3
|Dean Carpenter
|Independence, MS
|51
|4
|David Jaeger
|Germantown, WI
|13
|5
|Bob Gardner
|East Peoria, IL
|4G
|6
|Bill Hough
|Thomasboro, IL
|33
|7
|Justin Reed
|Camp Point, IL
|11JR
|8
|Scott Schmidt
|Fort Lupton, CO
|10S
|9
|Charles Hummer
|???, AL
|25H
|10
|Colin Alexander
|55
|11
|Russ Adams
|Princeville, IL
|74
|12
|Freddie Carpenter
|Parkersburg, WV
|K
|13
|Gordy Gundaker
|St. Charles, MO
|11
|14
|Brian Diveley
|Springfield, IL
|11D
|15
|Cameron Pearson
|AUS10
Heat 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Billy Moyer Sr
|Batesville, AR
|21
|2
|1
|Ryan Unzicker
|El Paso, IL
|24
|3
|3
|Jason Feger
|Bloomington, IL
|25
|4
|5
|Paul Stubber
|Wanneroo, Aust
|31AU
|5
|4
|Taylor Scheffler
|15S
|6
|7
|Jose Parga
|New Berlin, IL
|6P
|7
|9
|David Jaeger
|Germantown, WI
|13
|8
|8
|Justin Reed
|Camp Point, IL
|11JR
|9
|6
|Colin Alexander
|55
|10
|10
|Gordy Gundaker
|St. Charles, MO
|11
Heat 2
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Brian Shirley
|Chatham, IL
|3S
|2
|1
|Mike Spatola
|Manhattan, IL
|89
|3
|3
|Kevin Weaver
|Gibson City, IL
|B12
|4
|4
|Frank Heckenast Jr
|Frankfort, IL
|99
|5
|5
|Rusty Schlenk
|McClure, OH
|CJ1
|6
|6
|Billy Drake
|Bloomington, IL
|75
|7
|8
|Bob Gardner
|East Peoria, IL
|4G
|8
|7
|Scott Schmidt
|Fort Lupton, CO
|10S
|9
|9
|Russ Adams
|Princeville, IL
|74
|10
|10
|Brian Diveley
|Springfield, IL
|11D
Heat 3
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Shannon Babb
|Moweaqua, IL
|18
|2
|2
|Kent Robinson
|Bloomington, IN
|7R
|3
|3
|Tim Manville
|Highland, IL
|33M
|4
|5
|Mike Mataragas
|Dekalb, IL
|1M
|5
|7
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|61
|6
|4
|Dean Carpenter
|Independence, MS
|51
|7
|9
|Bill Hough
|Thomasboro, IL
|33
|8
|10
|Charles Hummer
|???, AL
|25H
|9
|8
|Freddie Carpenter
|Parkersburg, WV
|K
|10
|6
|Cameron Pearson
|AUS10
Qualifying 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|6
|Ryan Unzicker
|El Paso, IL
|24
|0.000
|2
|3
|Billy Moyer Sr
|Batesville, AR
|21
|0.000
|3
|2
|Jason Feger
|Bloomington, IL
|25
|0.000
|4
|7
|Taylor Scheffler
|15S
|0.000
|5
|5
|Paul Stubber
|Wanneroo, Aust
|31AU
|0.000
|6
|10
|Colin Alexander
|55
|0.000
|7
|1
|Jose Parga
|New Berlin, IL
|6P
|0.000
|8
|4
|Gordy Gundaker
|St. Charles, MO
|11
|0.000
|9
|8
|David Jaeger
|Germantown, WI
|13
|0.000
|10
|9
|Justin Reed
|Camp Point, IL
|11JR
|0.000
Qualifying 2
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|8
|Mike Spatola
|Manhattan, IL
|89
|0.000
|2
|7
|Brian Shirley
|Chatham, IL
|3S
|0.000
|3
|10
|Kevin Weaver
|Gibson City, IL
|B12
|0.000
|4
|6
|Frank Heckenast Jr
|Frankfort, IL
|99
|0.000
|5
|4
|Rusty Schlenk
|McClure, OH
|CJ1
|0.000
|6
|3
|Billy Drake
|Bloomington, IL
|75
|0.000
|7
|2
|Scott Schmidt
|Fort Lupton, CO
|10S
|0.000
|8
|9
|Bob Gardner
|East Peoria, IL
|4G
|0.000
|9
|1
|Russ Adams
|Princeville, IL
|74
|0.000
|10
|5
|Brian Diveley
|Springfield, IL
|11D
|0.000
Qualifying 3
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|2
|Shannon Babb
|Moweaqua, IL
|18
|0.000
|2
|4
|Kent Robinson
|Bloomington, IN
|7R
|0.000
|3
|5
|Bill Hough
|Thomasboro, IL
|33
|0.000
|4
|3
|Dean Carpenter
|Independence, MS
|51
|0.000
|5
|9
|Mike Mataragas
|Dekalb, IL
|1M
|0.000
|6
|6
|Cameron Pearson
|AUS10
|0.000
|7
|10
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|61
|0.000
|8
|8
|Freddie Carpenter
|Parkersburg, WV
|K
|0.000
|9
|1
|Tim Manville
|Highland, IL
|33M
|0.000
|10
|7
|Charles Hummer
|???, AL
|25H
|0.000
Shannon Babb flat tire leading w/6 laps left
If he wasn’t having this bad luck spell this series wouldn’t even be close. He’d have 101 wins… he will get it going again!