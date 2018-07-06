Chris Ferguson to Take Four-to-Five Week Break from Racing

North Carolina Racer Turns Focus to Regrouping and Changes

Mt. Holly, North Carolina (07/05/18) – Chris Ferguson has made the tough decision to withdraw as a regular on the World of Outlaws (WoO) Craftsman Late Model Series, effective immediately.

“I hate to leave the Outlaws tour, but I’ll just be blunt that we have yet to perform to our potential this season, and it’s time for us to make some changes and regroup,” Ferguson said. “I don’t like to not finish something that I committed to, but right now we are just spinning our wheels. We are entering events, but in my heart, I know we aren’t contenders with where we are at right now. I hope to make another run at the WoO tour next year, when I have everything, where it needs to be.”

Not only will the team regroup mentally and physically, but there are also some other equipment changes coming during this time.

“We are leaving no stone unturned during this time of regrouping,” Ferguson noted. “We’ve got some equipment changes coming as well that I think will aid in getting us to where we need to be. I’ll be releasing those details in the next few weeks.”

While it’s been a bumpy road for Chris and his team this season, he’s still quick to express his gratitude to everyone who has stood behind him.

“I know that so far this season we haven’t provided the consistency or wins like I know that we can, but that hasn’t caused any of our supporters to falter one bit,” Ferguson explained. “Their relentless support means the world to me, and I honestly can’t express enough gratitude for it. I have zero doubt that it won’t be long before we are all standing in Victory Lane together once again.”

Chris expects to be back on track in four-to-five weeks.

For the latest Chris Ferguson Motorsports updates, please visit www.ChrisFerguson22.com .

