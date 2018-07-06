Fayette County Speedway Delivers

by Don Martin StlRacing.com

Fayette County Speedway may be one of the best kept secrets in the country. The track located in Brownstown, Illinois never seems to disappoint, and promoter Charlie Depew is one of the most dedicated people in racing I know. His passion for racing goes beyond the checkers, he always puts on a great fireworks show and works his tail off to give folks the best race he can. It was a hundred degrees yesterday on the 4th of July and most of the tracks I know of would have taken rubber after the heat races. Not this place, the heats and features were all thrilling. Charlie ran all his classes giving the folks the best bang for their dollar and as always delivered a multi-grooved race track on the lightning fast 1/3 mile dirt oval.

The pits were packed, as well as the stands, the dirt was flying sticking to everyone’s sweat in the bleachers it was awesome. I am sure a bunch of folks went to work today with sunburns but it was worth it. The late models and modifieds had 30 cars in each class.

Brian Shirley was the big winner on this night, not only was he the fastest car in his group, he won his heat, and won the feature taking home the $5,000 check. It was Shirley’s 4th win of the season at Fayette County, he has won a weekly show, MARS events, and now a Summer Nationals event. It was Brian Shirley’s second Hell Tour event win and with it he is also the new Summer National point leader. Jokingly after the races Brian mentioned to me he needs to get with his car owner and promote a big show here due to his success. Brian mentioned how the race track changed, it was good early on the bottom, and the middle was good and the top is always good here. Once he got passed on the bottom, he kept digging on the top and he could feel it was getting faster and faster on the top as he reeled in Brandon Sheppard to take the lead in the late stages of the race. Sheppard also mentioned he should of moved up the race track and knew when Brian passed him it was pretty much over. Brian after he passed Sheppard for the lead won by nearly a straightaway.

Brandon Sheppard came home second with Jason Feger taking third. Gordy Gundaker had a nice run to come home fourth with Ryan Unzicker rounding out the top five. Tim Manville, Frankie Heckenast Jr., Rusty Schlenk, Dean Carpenter, and Steven Roberts rounded out the top ten. Shannon Babb and Tyler Erb had some misfortune in the feature and got involved with a lapped car while racing for the lead with Brian Shirley. Shirley made the right move and the others got caught up in the mess.

Shirley will now head to Macon, Illinois tonight with just a 20 point lead over Shannon Babb. This battle is going down to the wire and you can bet Babb will regroup and you can also bet Shirley will be ready.

Brian Shaw won the modified event over Marty Lindeman. Shaw and Lindeman had a great race. Robbie Eilers finished third with Ray Bollinger and Kenny Wallace rounding out the top five. Mike Harrison at one time had the lead but retired with a flat tire in the feature.

If you have never made plans to be a Fayette County, you need too !!