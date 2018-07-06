Mike Harrison takes Macon Speedway’s Summit Modified Nationals win!

Modifieds Heat 1
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Curt Rhodes (10R)
Taylorsville, Il.
|2.
|4.
|Kyle Hammer (45)
Clinton, Il.
|3.
|2.
|Jared Thomas (43)
Edinburg, Il.
|4.
|9.
|Jeffrey Ledford (18)
Pontiac, Il.
|5.
|8.
|Tommy Sheppard Jr (T6)
New Berlin, Il.
|6.
|5.
|Jeff Graham (71)
Stovington, Il.
|7.
|7.
|Nick Clubb (2%)
Coal City, Il.
|8.
|10.
|Russ Coultas (9C)
Bluffs, Il.
|9.
|3.
|Dustin Golden (14A)
Bedford, In.
|10.
|6.
|Cole Hussong (98C)
Matton, Il.
Modifieds Heat 2
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|2.
|Brian Lynn (72)
Mason City, Il.
|2.
|1.
|Kenny Wallace (36)
Imperial, Mo.
|3.
|3.
|Steven Brooks (5)
New Lenox, Il.
|4.
|5.
|Zeb Moake (87z)
Freeburg, Il.
|5.
|4.
|Nick Neville (555)
Mackinaw, Il.
|6.
|7.
|Tim Hamburg (57)
Dixon, Il.
|7.
|6.
|David Shain (87)
Sullivan, Il.
|8.
|9.
|Carl McGowin (8m)
Wheatland, In.
|9.
|8.
|Jeremy Nichols (19N)
Shelbyville, Il.
|10.
|10.
|Danny Smith. (D98)
Argenta, Il.
Modifieds Heat 3
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|2.
|Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
|2.
|1.
|Rusty Griffaw (19)
Festus, Mo.
|3.
|4.
|Levi Kissinger (8K)
Mt Vernon, In.
|4.
|3.
|Mike Harrison (24H)
Highland, Il.
|5.
|5.
|Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.
|6.
|6.
|Donovan Lodge (32)
Andover, Il.
|7.
|7.
|Tim Hancock (0)
Mt. Olive, Il.
|8.
|9.
|Tyler Weiss (50)
Allendale, Il.
|9.
|8.
|Zach Rhodes (11)
Taylorville, Il.
Modifieds C-Feature
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|2.
|Tim Hamburg (57)
Dixon, Il.
|2.
|5.
|David Shain (87)
Sullivan, Il.
|3.
|4.
|Nick Clubb (2%)
Coal City, Il.
|4.
|6.
|Tim Hancock (0)
Mt. Olive, Il.
|32
|5.
|9.
|Tyler Weiss (50)
Allendale, Il.
|31
|6.
|1.
|Jeff Graham (71)
Stovington, Il.
|30
|7.
|3.
|Donovan Lodge (32)
Andover, Il.
|0
|8.
|7.
|Russ Coultas (9C)
Bluffs, Il.
|29
|9.
|8.
|Carl McGowin (8m)
Wheatland, In.
|10
|10.
|10.
|Dustin Golden (14A)
Bedford, In.
|0
|11.
|11.
|Jeremy Nichols (19N)
Shelbyville, Il.
|10
|12.
|12.
|Zach Rhodes (11)
Taylorville, Il.
|10
|13.
|13.
|Cole Hussong (98C)
Matton, Il.
|0
|14.
|14.
|Danny Smith. (D98)
Argenta, Il.
|0
Modifieds A-Feature
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|12.
|Mike Harrison (24H)
Highland, Il.
|79
|2.
|5.
|Kenny Wallace (36)
Imperial, Mo.
|74
|3.
|15.
|Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.
|69
|4.
|17.
|David Shain (87)
Sullivan, Il.
|64
|5.
|6.
|Rusty Griffaw (19)
Festus, Mo.
|59
|6.
|4.
|Kyle Hammer (45)
Clinton, Il.
|54
|7.
|22.
|Danny Smith. (D98)
Argenta, Il.
|52
|8.
|13.
|Tommy Sheppard Jr (T6)
New Berlin, Il.
|50
|9.
|14.
|Nick Neville (555)
Mackinaw, Il.
|48
|10.
|8.
|Steven Brooks (5)
New Lenox, Il.
|46
|11.
|7.
|Jared Thomas (43)
Edinburg, Il.
|44
|12.
|1.
|Curt Rhodes (10R)
Taylorsville, Il.
|43
|13.
|11.
|Zeb Moake (87z)
Freeburg, Il.
|42
|14.
|18.
|Nick Clubb (2%)
Coal City, Il.
|41
|15.
|21.
|Donovan Lodge (32)
Andover, Il.
|40
|16.
|3.
|Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
|39
|17.
|2.
|Brian Lynn (72)
Mason City, Il.
|38
|18.
|9.
|Levi Kissinger (8K)
Mt Vernon, In.
|37
|19.
|16.
|Tim Hamburg (57)
Dixon, Il.
|36
|20.
|10.
|Jeffrey Ledford (18)
Pontiac, Il.
|35
|21.
|20.
|Dustin Golden (14A)
Bedford, In.
|34
|22.
|19.
|Cole Hussong (98C)
Matton, Il.
|33