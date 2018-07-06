Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Mike Harrison takes Macon Speedway’s Summit Modified Nationals win!

Mike Harrison takes Macon Speedway’s Summit Modified Nationals win!

Mike Harrison

Modifieds Heat 1

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Curt Rhodes (10R)
Taylorsville, Il.
2. 4. Kyle Hammer (45)
Clinton, Il.
3. 2. Jared Thomas (43)
Edinburg, Il.
4. 9. Jeffrey Ledford (18)
Pontiac, Il.
5. 8. Tommy Sheppard Jr (T6)
New Berlin, Il.
6. 5. Jeff Graham (71)
Stovington, Il.
7. 7. Nick Clubb (2%)
Coal City, Il.
8. 10. Russ Coultas (9C)
Bluffs, Il.
9. 3. Dustin Golden (14A)
Bedford, In.
10. 6. Cole Hussong (98C)
Matton, Il.

 

Modifieds Heat 2

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 2. Brian Lynn (72)
Mason City, Il.
2. 1. Kenny Wallace (36)
Imperial, Mo.
3. 3. Steven Brooks (5)
New Lenox, Il.
4. 5. Zeb Moake (87z)
Freeburg, Il.
5. 4. Nick Neville (555)
Mackinaw, Il.
6. 7. Tim Hamburg (57)
Dixon, Il.
7. 6. David Shain (87)
Sullivan, Il.
8. 9. Carl McGowin (8m)
Wheatland, In.
9. 8. Jeremy Nichols (19N)
Shelbyville, Il.
10. 10. Danny Smith. (D98)
Argenta, Il.

 

Modifieds Heat 3

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 2. Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
2. 1. Rusty Griffaw (19)
Festus, Mo.
3. 4. Levi Kissinger (8K)
Mt Vernon, In.
4. 3. Mike Harrison (24H)
Highland, Il.
5. 5. Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.
6. 6. Donovan Lodge (32)
Andover, Il.
7. 7. Tim Hancock (0)
Mt. Olive, Il.
8. 9. Tyler Weiss (50)
Allendale, Il.
9. 8. Zach Rhodes (11)
Taylorville, Il.

 

Modifieds C-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 2. Tim Hamburg (57)
Dixon, Il.
2. 5. David Shain (87)
Sullivan, Il.
3. 4. Nick Clubb (2%)
Coal City, Il.
4. 6. Tim Hancock (0)
Mt. Olive, Il.		 32
5. 9. Tyler Weiss (50)
Allendale, Il.		 31
6. 1. Jeff Graham (71)
Stovington, Il.		 30
7. 3. Donovan Lodge (32)
Andover, Il.		 0
8. 7. Russ Coultas (9C)
Bluffs, Il.		 29
9. 8. Carl McGowin (8m)
Wheatland, In.		 10
10. 10. Dustin Golden (14A)
Bedford, In.		 0
11. 11. Jeremy Nichols (19N)
Shelbyville, Il.		 10
12. 12. Zach Rhodes (11)
Taylorville, Il.		 10
13. 13. Cole Hussong (98C)
Matton, Il.		 0
14. 14. Danny Smith. (D98)
Argenta, Il.		 0

 

Modifieds A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 12. Mike Harrison (24H)
Highland, Il.		 79
2. 5. Kenny Wallace (36)
Imperial, Mo.		 74
3. 15. Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.		 69
4. 17. David Shain (87)
Sullivan, Il.		 64
5. 6. Rusty Griffaw (19)
Festus, Mo.		 59
6. 4. Kyle Hammer (45)
Clinton, Il.		 54
7. 22. Danny Smith. (D98)
Argenta, Il.		 52
8. 13. Tommy Sheppard Jr (T6)
New Berlin, Il.		 50
9. 14. Nick Neville (555)
Mackinaw, Il.		 48
10. 8. Steven Brooks (5)
New Lenox, Il.		 46
11. 7. Jared Thomas (43)
Edinburg, Il.		 44
12. 1. Curt Rhodes (10R)
Taylorsville, Il.		 43
13. 11. Zeb Moake (87z)
Freeburg, Il.		 42
14. 18. Nick Clubb (2%)
Coal City, Il.		 41
15. 21. Donovan Lodge (32)
Andover, Il.		 40
16. 3. Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.		 39
17. 2. Brian Lynn (72)
Mason City, Il.		 38
18. 9. Levi Kissinger (8K)
Mt Vernon, In.		 37
19. 16. Tim Hamburg (57)
Dixon, Il.		 36
20. 10. Jeffrey Ledford (18)
Pontiac, Il.		 35
21. 20. Dustin Golden (14A)
Bedford, In.		 34
22. 19. Cole Hussong (98C)
Matton, Il.		 33


