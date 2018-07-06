Russell wins ULMA Late Model headliner; Morton, Fuqua and Hendrix also prevail at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, Missouri (July 6, 2018) – Jason Russell led the final 21 laps, but needed a flawless restart with two laps remaining to earn the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Model feature victory in the headliner of “Thursday Night Thunder” at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Russell, of Eugene, Mo., earned $1,000 courtesy of Rains Ice as he fought off Johnny Fennewald and Midseason Champion Aaron Marrant for his first victory of the season.

Other feature winners in the program Presented by KY3 and Casey’s included JC Morton (Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods), Darron Fuqua (Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds) and David Hendrix (Big O Tires Street Stocks).

Another highlight of the evening was the annual Kids’ Night with 104 bicycles awarded, during intermission, to members of the Frog’s Signs Junior Fan Club. The bikes were donated by drivers, sponsors, fans and area businesses.

Russell made the most of a rare appearance at Lucas Oil Speedway as 31 Late Models checked into the pits for the special Thursday program to celebrate the July 4th holiday.

“I love coming down here,” Russell said. “You’re going to race against the best in every class when you come down here. It’s good to come out on top.”

Fennewald got the jump from his pole-position starting spot and led the first four laps before surrendering the point to Russell coming out of turn four to complete lap five.

Meanwhile, sixth-starting Marrant was gradually working his way through the field and got past Fennewald and into second by lap 16.

As Marrant and Fennewald dueled behind him, Russell was able to open up about a 10-car-length lead. Marrant finally was able to shed Fennewald and mount a charge, pulling onto Russell’s back bumper with three laps to go.

On lap 23, Marrant slid past Russell and into the lead in turn two, but Russell returned the favor coming out of turn four and regained the lead coming to the start-finish line. A caution then waved before the white flag flew, setting up a two-lap shootout between the leaders with Fennewald and Kaeden Cornell right behind.

Russell got a great restart and went on to earn the victory with Marrant slipping back to fourth on the final lap. Fennewald beat Cornell to the line for second.

“Marrant and Johnny and those guys are real good drivers and top competition,” Russell said. “I just have to thank my guys for (working) hot nights through the week. We wouldn’t be sitting in victory lane without them.”

After the leaders took the checkers, a wild, multi-car crash occurred on the front stretch. Cole Henson wound up on his roof near the flag stand, but neither he nor any other drivers were injured.

Morton scores first in B Mods: JC Morton of Springfield moved into the points leads the last outing at Lucas Oil Speedway and he earned his first feature victory of the season Thursday night.

Morton took over the lead when front-running Kris Jackson spun out with a big lead, eight laps from the finish.

“There early Jackson got out into the lead and had a straightaway on us. I was just trying to maintain and hope for a yellow,” Morton said.

Jackson started on the pole and drove to a straightaway-margin lead by lap seven and was extending it further when he spun in turn one on lap 12 to bring out the caution.

“I was trying to watch the lapped cars and I saw (Jackson) jump the cushion a little bit,” Morton said. “That’s just part of racing.”

It sent Jackson to tailback and elevated Morton into the lead with Andy Bryant and Shawn Strong second and third.

Morton withstood several runs by Bryant and four restarts after caution flags over the final eight laps to earn the victory.

Bryant finished second with Strong in third. Jackson passed 11 cars over the final eight laps, working his way back into ninth at the finish.

Fuqua wins his sixth: Make it a six pack of Pitts Homes USRA Modified feature wins at Lucas Oil Speedway this season for Darron Fuqua. This one might have been the hardest-earned yet as Fuqua, of Mayetta, Kansas, got past Jon Sheets on the final circuit.

“I’m just thrilled and tickled to death,” Fuqua said after the thrilling finish, in which he actually made the last-lap pass twice. The first was wiped out by a caution flag.

The 10th-starting Fuqua worked his way into second place, behind Sheets, by lap 10 when another caution waved.

Those two ran 1-2 until the white-flag lap when Fuqua used a slide job to get past Sheets going into turn three, for an apparent race-winning move. But a spinning car ahead of them brought out a caution and leaving restart consistent of a a one-lap sprint.

Fuqua this time used the high side to gain momentum and pass Sheets coming out of turn two. He held on to take another victory and leave Sheets with his second runner-up finish of the season.

“I showed him the bottom enough that he would probably stop down there and keep that lane blocked,” Fuqua said. “I had one more shot and thought if I could beat him on the outside by the back straightaway, I can win this deal. I got a run, got beside him and it worked out.”

Terry Schultz finished third with Mike Striegel fourth and Chad Lyle was fifth.

Make it another for Hendrix: It was also a familiar sight in victory lane in the Big O Tires Street Stocks division as David Hendrix of Waynesville, Mo., made it six straight feature wins.

Hendrix took over the lead from Brian Schutt on lap three and appeared on his way to an easy win, opening a big lead when third-place Burl Woods spun to bring out a caution with five laps to go.

Hendrix sped away after the restart and relegated Schutt to his third runner-up finish of the season. Francisco Escamilla edged out Johnny Coats for third.

“I’m just thankful. My car owner Jay (Prevete) is here tonight and he’s let me drive it this year,” Hendrix said. “We’ve been working our butts off on it and couldn’t do it without him.

“I don’t know. It’s been a good year. That’s six in a row and I don’t know what to say, really.”

Diamond Nationals Next: Racing resumes on Saturday, July 14 with the 12th annual CMH Diamond Nationals featuring the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series going after a $12,000 feature prize and diamond ring. Josh Richards captured the event in 2017. The Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds also will be in action, with a $1,000-to-win feature.

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY RESULTS (July 5, 2018)

Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series

Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods

A Feature – 1. JC Morton Springfield, Mo. 2. Andy Bryant Fort Scott, Ks. 3. Shawn Strong Billings, Mo. 4. Taylor Moore Bois D Arc, Mo. 5. Brian McGowen Pittsburg, Ks. 6. Sam Petty Marshfield, Mo. 7. Mike Striegel Hermitage, Mo. 8. Galen Hassler Columbia, Mo. 9. Kris Jackson Lebanon, Mo. 10. Mitchell Franklin Camdenton, Mo. 11. Michael Bixby Harrisonville, Mo. 12. J C Newell Buffalo, Mo. 13. Robbe Ewing Stockton, Mo. 14. Kelly Bremer Monett, Mo. 15. Austin Joplin Willard, Mo. 16. Ricky Watkins Brookline, Mo. 17. Michael Stake Phillipsburg, Mo. 18. Mark Long Willard, Mo. DNF. Robert Heydenreich Bolivar, Mo. DNF. Cayden Campbell Nevada, Mo. DNF. Michael Cawney Willow Springs, Mo. DNF. Cody Brill Harrisonville, Mo. DNF. Chad Staus Otterville, Mo. DNF. Dillon McCowan Urbana, Mo.

B-Feature 1 – 1. JC Newell Buffalo, Mo. 2. Mitchell Franklin Camdenton, Mo. 3. Ricky Watkins Brookline, Mo. 4. Robbe Ewing Stockton, Mo. 5. Jacob Blair Kansas City, Mo. 6. Chris Cain Columbia, Mo. 7. Quentin Taylor Wheatland, Mo. 8. Alan Ferguson Adrian, Mo. 9. Doug Scism Nevada, Mo. 10. Matt Williams Urbana, Mo. 11. Josh Crump Urich, Mo. 12. Jake Hereford Fort Scott, Ks. 13. Steve Muilenburg Sparta, Mo. 14. Alexys Vanzandt Billings, Mo. DNS. Ed Noll Excelsior Springs, Mo. DNS. Ryan Edde Cross Timbers, Mo.

B-Feature 2 – 1. Michael Stake Phillipsburg, Mo. 2. Austin Joplin Willard, Mo. 3. Cayden Campbell Nevada, Mo. 4. Dillon McCowan Urbana, Mo. 5. Morgan Campbell Nevada, Mo. 6. Greg Scheffler Pittsburg, Mo. 7. Cory Janasek Independence, Ks. 8. Leroy Morrison Raymore, Mo. 9. Chris Brockway Knob Noster, Mo. 10. Ken Scott Willard, Mo. 11. Jacob Faibian Nevada, Mo. 12. Jerry Ellis Richaland, Mo. 13. Dayton Pursley Hermitage, Mo. DNF. Justin Pike El Dorado Springs, Mo. DNS. Casey Thomas Camdenton, Mo.

Heat 1 – 1. Cody Brill Harrisonville, Mo. 2. Sam Petty Marshfield, Mo. 3. Justin Pike El Dorado Springs, Mo. 4. Austin Joplin Willard, Mo. 5. Ricky Watkins Brookline, Mo. 6. Cayden Campbell Nevada, Mo. 7. Quentin Taylor Wheatland, Mo. 8. Jacob Faibian Nevada, Mo. 9. Alexys Vanzandt Billings, Mo. DNF. Dayton Pursley Hermitage, Mo.

Heat 2 – 1. Michael Bixby Harrisonville, Mo. 2. Galen Hassler Columbia, Mo. 3. Taylor Moore Bois D Arc, Mo. 4. Mark Long Willard, Mo. 5. Morgan Campbell Nevada, Mo. 6. Alan Ferguson Adrian, Mo. 7. Greg Scheffler Pittsburg, Mo. DNF. Ed Noll Excelsior Springs, Mo. DNF. Ken Scott Willard, Mo. DNS. Josh Crump Urich, Mo.

Heat 3 – 1. Kris Jackson Lebanon, Mo. 2. Andy Bryant Fort Scott, Ks. 3. Robert Heydenreich Bolivar, Mo. 4. Chad Staus Otterville, Mo. 5. J C Newell Buffalo, Mo. 6. Cory Janasek Independence, Ks. 7. Matt Williams Urbana, Mo. 8. Jerry Ellis Richaland, Mo. DNF. Ryan Edde Cross Timbers, Mo.

Heat 4 – 1. Michael Cawney Willow Springs, Mo. 2. Brian McGowen Pittsburg, Ks. 3. Mike Striegel Hermitage, Mo. 4. Mitchell Franklin Camdenton, Mo. 5. Dillon McCowan Urbana, Mo. 6. Doug Scism Nevada, Mo. 7. Chris Cain Columbia, Mo. 8. Jake Hereford Fort Scott, Ks. DNS. Casey Thomas Camdenton, Mo.

Heat 5 – 1. J C Morton Springfield, Mo. 2. Shawn Strong Billings, Mo. 3. Jacob Blair Kansas City, Mo. 4. Kelly Bremer Monett, Mo. 5. Robbe Ewing Stockton, Mo. 6. Michael Stake Phillipsburg, Mo. 7. Chris Brockway Knob Noster, Mo. 8. Leroy Morrison Raymore, Mo. DNS. Steve Muilenburg Sparta, Mo.

Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models

A-Feature 1. Jason Russell Eugene, Mo. 2. Johnny Fennewald Appleton City, Mo. 3. Kaeden Cornell Willard, Mo. 4. Aaron Marrant Richmond, Mo. 5. Todd McCoin Barnett, Mo. 6. Jon Binning Warrensburg, Mo. 7. Eric Turner Hermitage, Mo. 8. Aaron Poe Warrensburg, Mo. 9. Josh Poe Peculiar, Mo. 10. Daniel Jessen Joplin, Mo. 11. Larry Ferris Nevada, Mo. 12. Cody Holtkamp Holts Summit, Mo. 13. Dylan Hoover Columbia, Mo. 14. Lane Ehlert Republic, Mo. 15. Cole Henson Russellville, Mo. 16. Dustin Hodges Centralia, Mo. 17. Tommy Cordray Browning, Mo. 18. Ashlee Lancaster Sturgeon, Mo. DNF. Ethan Young Pleasant Hill, Mo. DNF. Walt Imhoff Jamestown, Mo. DNF. Bryon Allison Marshall, Mo. DNF. Shawn Whitman Fair Grove, Mo. DNF. Justin Russell Henley, Mo. DNF. Darrin Crisler Clever, Mo. ULMA

B-Feature – 1. Tommy Cordray Browning, Mo. 2. Cole Henson Russellville, Mo. 3. Dustin Hodges Centralia, Mo. 4. Cody Holtkamp Holts Summit, Mo. 5. Ethan Young Pleasant Hill, Mo. 6. Ashlee Lancaster Sturgeon, Mo. 7. Darrin Crisler Clever, Mo. 8. Shawn Whitman Fair Grove, Mo. 9. Gregg Truelove Liberty, Mo. 10. Mark Simon Buffalo, Mo. 11. Wesley Briggs Olathe, Ks. 12. Darek Wiss Centralia, Mo. DNF. Jason Sivils Bolivar, Mo. DNF. Tracy Cottrell Buffalo, Mo. DNS. Bob Cummings Sedalia, Mo.

Heat 1 – 1. Aaron Marrant Richmond, Mo. 2. Jon Binning Warrensburg, Mo. 3. Lane Ehlert Republic, Mo. 4. Eric Turner Hermitage, Mo. 5. Daniel Jessen Joplin, Mo. 6. Cole Henson Russellville, Mo. 7. Gregg Truelove Liberty, Mo. 8. Wesley Briggs Olathe, Ks. 9. Dustin Hodges Centralia, Mo. DNF. Jason Sivils Bolivar, Mo. DNS. Bob Cummings Sedalia, Mo.

Heat 2 – 1. Aaron Poe Warrensburg, Mo. 2. Johnny Fennewald Appleton City, Mo. 3. Bryon Allison Marshall, Mo. 4. Josh Poe Peculiar, Mo. 5. Justin Russell Henley, Mo. 6. Tommy Cordray Browning, Mo. 7. Darrin Crisler Clever, Mo. 8. Ashlee Lancaster Sturgeon, Mo. 9. Shawn Whitman Fair Grove, Mo. DNF. Tracy Cottrell Buffalo, Mo.

Heat 3 – 1. Todd McCoin Barnett, Mo. 2. Kaeden Cornell Willard, Mo. 3. Jason Russell Eugene, Mo. 4. Larry Ferris Nevada, Mo. 5. Dylan Hoover Columbia, Mo. 6. Walt Imhoff Jamestown, Mo. 7. Cody Holtkamp Holts Summit, Mo. 8. Ethan Young Pleasant Hill, Mo. 9. Darek Wiss Centralia, Mo. 10. Mark Simon Buffalo, Mo.

Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds

A-Feature – 1. Darron Fuqua Mayetta, Ks. 2. Jon Sheets Liberal, Mo. 3. Terry Schultz Sedalia, Mo. 4. Mike Striegel Hermitage, Mo. 5. Chad Lyle Oak Grove, Mo. 6. Joe Duvall Claremore, Ok. 7. Jeff Cutshaw Bolivar, Mo. 8. Lance Town Wellsville, Ks. 9. Shawn Strong Billings, Mo. 10. Jimmy Dowell Boonville, Mo. 11. Jason Pursley Hermitage, Mo. 12. Daniel Wosoba El Dorado Springs, Mo. 13. Houston Johnson Kansas City, Mo. 14. Tracy Wolf Buffalo, Mo. 15. Austin Johnson Kansas City, Mo. 16. Donnie Fellers Wheatland, Mo. 17. Robert Reed Mexico, Mo. 18. Steve Muilenburg Sparta, Mo. DNF. Evan Hubert DNF. Ronnie Woods Mexico, Mo. DNF. John Hanson Kansas City, Mo. DNF. Tyler Wolff Fayetteville, Ar. DNF. Ryan Middaugh Fulton, Mo. DNS. Scott Drake Diamond, Mo. DQ. Chase Domer Nevada, Mo.

Heat 1 – 1. Tyler Wolff Fayetteville, Ar. 2. Ryan Middaugh Fulton, Mo. 3. Ronnie Woods Mexico, Mo. 4. Robert Reed Mexico, Mo. 5. Chad Lyle Oak Grove, Mo. 6. Tracy Wolf Buffalo, Mo. 7. Jason Pursley Hermitage, Mo. 8. Jimmy Dowell Boonville, Mo. DNF. Daniel Wosoba El Dorado Springs, Mo.

Heat 2 – 1. Jon Sheets Liberal, Mo. 2. Lance Town Wellsville, Ks. 3. Evan Hubert 4. Darron Fuqua Mayetta, Ks. 5. Austin Johnson Kansas City, Mo. 6. Jeff Cutshaw Bolivar, Mo. 7. Scott Drake Diamond, Mo. 8. John Hanson Kansas City, Mo.

Heat 3 – 1. Terry Schultz Sedalia, Mo. 2. Steve Muilenburg Sparta, Mo. 3. Mike Striegel Hermitage, Mo. 4. Shawn Strong Billings, Mo. 5. Houston Johnson Kansas City, Mo. 6. Chase Domer Nevada, Mo. 7. Joe Duvall Claremore, Ok. 8. Donnie Fellers Wheatland, Mo.

Big O Tires Street Stocks

A-Feature 1. David Hendrix Waynesville, Mo. 2. Brian Schutt Lebanon, Mo. 3. Francisco Escamilla Niangua, Mo. 4. Johnny Coats Joplin, Mo. 5. Bobby Barnett Republic, Mo. 6. Randy Gilmore Flemington, Mo. 7. Burl Woods Republic, Mo. 8. Josh Halbrook Springfield, Mo. 9. Bradley Gideon Ozark, Mo. 10. Jay Lamons Savonburg, Ks. 11. Michael Lucas Wardsville, Mo. 12. Tim Petty Niangua, Mo. 13. Steve Scott Pittsburg, Mo. 14. Darin Nelson Onaga, Ks. DNF. Scott Simmons Pittsburg, Mo. DNF. Zach Zeugin Fair Play, Mo. DNF. James Flood Crane, Mo. DNF. Dewayne Applegate Jr Dunnegan, Mo. DNF. Marshall Berry Eldon, Mo. DNS. John Scott Warsaw, Mo.

Heat 1 – 1. James Flood Crane, Mo. 2. David Hendrix Waynesville, Mo. 3. Burl Woods Republic, Mo. 4. Johnny Coats Joplin, Mo. 5. Randy Gilmore Flemington, Mo. 6. Jay Lamons Savonburg, Ks. 7. Bradley Gideon Ozark, Mo. 8. Bobby Barnett Republic, Mo. 9. Darin Nelson Onaga, Ks. DNS. John Scott Warsaw, Mo.

Heat 2 – 1. Brian Schutt Lebanon, Mo. 2. Dewayne Applegate Jr Dunnegan, Mo. 3. Francisco Escamilla Niangua, Mo. 4. Josh Halbrook Springfield, Mo. 5. Marshall Berry Eldon, Mo. 6. Michael Lucas Wardsville, Mo. 7. Tim Petty Niangua, Mo. 8. Steve Scott Pittsburg, Mo. 9. Zach Zeugin Fair Play, Mo. 10. Scott Simmons Pittsburg, Mo.

