Springfield Raceway Action On “The Quick-Quarter” Ready For Saturday Night

Raceway Ready For Saturday Night Action.

Springfield, Mo.- The “Quick-Quarter” of the Springfield Raceway will roar into action Saturday Night on the high-banked Clay Oval.

Coming off last weeks outstanding racing program, this Saturday will prove to be just as exciting with action featuring USRA Modifieds, USRA Out Pace B Modifieds, Midwest Modz, Pure Stocks and The exciting Legends are back in action on there home track.

With several tracks altering the schedules due to the Holiday of the 4th, Drivers chasing USRA National points in both The Modified class and B Mod Class, Current track point leader Jody Tillman might find the competition level getting even higher than normal. Tillman is holding back James Thompson currently for the top spot as Thompson and his Hayden Machinery number 11 is getting back on track to the front. Both Tillman and Thompson are just barely outside the top 10 as A Mod drivers are suffling spots. The A Mod class has been very competitive this season so anything goes. B Mod Point leader Jackie Dalton holds 3rd in the National Standings and many area drivers are geared for action. Both the USRA Classes open draw with passing points setting the feature line-ups.

Racing at 7:45 with hotlaps at 7:15.

Springfield Raceway where the action never disappoints the racers or the fans.