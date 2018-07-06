Home --> Race Track News --> Missouri --> Springfield Raceway Action On “The Quick-Quarter” Ready For Saturday Night

Springfield Raceway Action On “The Quick-Quarter” Ready For Saturday Night

Raceway Ready For Saturday Night Action.
Springfield, Mo.- The “Quick-Quarter” of the Springfield Raceway will roar into action Saturday Night on the high-banked Clay Oval.

Coming off last weeks outstanding racing program, this Saturday will prove to be just as exciting with action featuring USRA Modifieds, USRA Out Pace B Modifieds, Midwest Modz, Pure Stocks and The exciting Legends are back in action on there home track.

With several tracks altering the schedules due to the Holiday of the 4th, Drivers chasing USRA National points in both The Modified class and B Mod Class, Current track point leader Jody Tillman might find the competition level getting even higher than normal. Tillman is holding back James Thompson currently for the top spot as Thompson and his Hayden Machinery number 11 is getting back on track to the front. Both Tillman and Thompson are just barely outside the top 10 as A Mod drivers are suffling spots. The A Mod class has been very competitive this season so anything goes. B Mod Point leader Jackie Dalton holds 3rd in the National Standings and many area drivers are geared for action. Both the USRA Classes open draw with passing points setting the feature line-ups.

Racing at 7:45 with hotlaps at 7:15.

Springfield Raceway where the action never disappoints the racers or the fans.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Springfield Raceway Quick-Quarter To Produce Quick Racing And Quick Money
  2. Springfield Raceway Heats-Up Saturday Night with $700 to Win USRA B Mod Feature.
  3. Bryant Captures First Ever USRA Modified Feature At Quick-Quarter In Springfield In Full Moon Action
  4. Springfield Raceway Releases Exciting 2011 Schedule For The Ozarks Quick-Quarter
  5. Felker Looking Forward To POWRi Midget Event At Springfield’s Quick-Quarter Saturday June 9th
  6. POWRi National Midget Series Heads To Quick-Quarter Of Springfield Raceway Sat June11th

Tagged with:

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2018 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy