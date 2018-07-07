Jackson Back In Winners Circle At Lebanon Midway

Lebanon, Mo.- Current USRA Out Pace B Modified National Point Leader Kris Jackson of Lebanon pulled off a 3 wide pass for the lead and found himself back in the winner circle Friday Night at The Lebanon Midway Speedway in capturing his 10th victory at the 1/3 mile dirt oval and paced himself back in the track point leader by 4 points over Sam Petty.

Jackson, who finished 3rd in the Tuesday Night feature at Midway and them spun while leading Thursday night over at Lucas oil Speedway was glad to get back into victory lane.

Jackson shot from his 6th starting spot and dove into a 3 wide battle with leader Kelly Hicks and Tyler Knudtson out of turn 4 on the 2nd lap as point leader Petty shot from his 8th starting spot to work the tight race traffic.

Jackson had his Rage Chassis/Ruble Engines/RHRBrew,Com number 65 dialed in as he had been finding the weight of the money this week. After winning last Saturday night at Springfield, Jackson found bad luck hit Tuesday at Midway while leading his heat race as a back bar broke at the weld area. they went to the Chris Nichols shop just a small walk from Midway, fixed the issue and returned just before feature time whee he finished 3rd, then recovered from a spin Thursday night at Wheatland to finish 9th.

Petty went into the night holding a 1 point track lead played a patient game after starting 8th in his Shaw/Macs Performance/John West Logging number 9 to move through traffic but could never catch the flying Jackson. Tyler Knudtson rounded out the top 3 holding back Brian Myers as early leader Hicks fell back to 5th.

Heat race wins went to Dillion McCowan and Jackson.

Other feature winners included David Hendrix ( Street Stocks), John Gamble took home the large payday for the Pure Stocks in his 1st win of the season holding back defending Spring/Summer Series Jack Wood, Rob Muilenburg took the early advantage in the Midwest Modified division while earning a $100 bonus win from The Ozarks Tradition Television show, Mark Simon took the Bomber feature and point leader Shannon Geller fended back hard charging Corey Henson in the front-wheel drive hornet class.

The USRA Summit Racing Equipment weekly Series action continues Friday Night July 13th with Tracker Marine Group Night at the races as the well known Boat Producer will find their employees in Free with proper ID. Action includes the exciting USRA Out Pace B Modifieds presented by S&S U-Pull It Auto Parts of Lebanon, Pure Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Hornets, Pure Stocks, Bombers and Legends. Gates open at 5 with hot laps at 7 and racing at 8PM. For moe information visit the Facebook page or website at WWW.MidwaySpeedway.Net

Results USRA Out Pace B Modifieds Presented by S&S U-Pull It Auto Parts

1 ( 6) 65-Kris Jackson

2 ( 8) 9-Sam Petty

3 ( 3) 8K-Tyler Knudtson

4 ( 4) 16m-Brian Myers

5 ( 1) 32-Kelly Hicks

6 ( 5) 8-Dillion McCowan

7 ( 2) 7R-Rich Reynolds

8 ( 7) 15-Brad McKinnion

Complete Services Pure Stocks-$333 to win

1-John Gamble

2-Jack Wood

3-Justin Roberts

4-Ron Duncan

5-Quintin Day

6-Richard Sparks

7-JT Carroll

8-Dalton White-Free Tire-Bud’s Tire And Wheel

9-Jim Aliekstates

10-Ron Myers

11-Christopher Sawyer

Starnes Auto Street Stocks

1-David Hendrix

2-Mark Davis

3-Joe Francis

4-Daniel Deason

Mi-Kel Industries Midwest Modifieds

1-Rob Muilenburg-$100 bonus from The TV Show-Ozarks Traditions-Saturday at 3:30 on KOZL channel 27

2-TR Phillips-$50 Bonus From Ozarks Tradition

3-Donnie Gennings

4-Kyle Bates

5-Zach Cheever

6-Jeremy Hazel

7-Phillip Jackson

8-Luke Gideon

9-James Epperson

10-Andrew Cheever

11-Wayne Lott

12-Billy Jones

Sing Rental Hornets

1-Shannon Geller

2-Corey Henson

3-Ricky Reynolds

4-Dewey Resch

5-Tyson Moore

6-William Garner

7-Caleb Price

8-Sarah Cunningham

9-Shyanne Bauman

10-Ashley Henderson

1st State Community Bank Bombers

1-Mark Simon

2-Tony Wright

3-Sam McDaniel

4-Bryan White

5-Daniel Deason

6-William Garner