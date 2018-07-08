Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Chad Zobrist takes Highland Speedway UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals win!

Chad Zobrist takes Highland Speedway UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals win!

Chad Zobrist

Late Models Heat 1

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 5. Daryn Klein (10K)
Fairview Heights, Il.
2. 1. Shannon Babb (18)
Moweaqua, Il.
3. 2. Billy Moyer (21)
Batesville, Ar.
4. 8. Jason Suhre (4)
Highland, Il.
5. 9. Trent Workman (18W)
Highland, Il.
6. 3. Mark Oller (67)
Highland, Il.
7. 7. Jordan Bauer (9*)
Highland, Il.
8. 6. Paul Stubber (31AUS)
Bunbury, Ar.
9. 10. David Jacober (7)
Highland, Il.
10. 4. Cameron Pearson (10AUS)
Healsville, Ar.

 

Late Models Heat 2

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 2. Gordy Gundaker (11G)
St Charles, Mo.
2. 4. Jason Feger (25)
Bloomington, Il.
3. 3. Rusty Schlenk (CJ1)
Mcclure, Oh.
4. 5. Brian Shirley (3s)
Chatham, Il.
5. 6. Frank Heckenast Jr (99JR)
Frankfort, Il.
6. 1. Ryan Unzicker (24)
El Paso, Il.
7. 8. Paul Kuper (14)
Breese, Il.
8. 10. Mike Hammerle (16H)
St Charles, Mo.
9. 9. Jimmy Miller (18M)
Highland, Il.
10. 7. Dan Jacober (22)
Highland, Il.

 

Late Models Heat 3

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 2. Chad Zobrist (78)
Highland, Il.
2. 1. Jason Zobrist (87)
Highland, Il.
3. 5. Mark Voigt (30)
Marine, Il.
4. 4. Shannon Kuhn (11K)
Highland, Il.
5. 3. Brian Diveley (11D)
Springfield, Il.
6. 7. Travis Horner (9T)
Alhambra, Il.
7. 6. Matt Santel (17x)
New Memphis, Il.
8. 8. Christopher Winters (X)
Duquoin, Il.
9. 9. Charles Hummer (25H)
Lyons, Oh.

 

Late Models C-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 2. Ryan Unzicker (24)
El Paso, Il.
2. 1. Mark Oller (67)
Highland, Il.
3. 4. Jordan Bauer (9*)
Highland, Il.
4. 5. Paul Kuper (14)
Breese, Il.		 17
5. 6. Matt Santel (17x)
New Memphis, Il.		 16
6. 11. Jimmy Miller (18M)
Highland, Il.		 15
7. 3. Travis Horner (9T)
Alhambra, Il.		 14
8. 9. Christopher Winters (X)
Duquoin, Il.		 13
9. 14. Dan Jacober (22)
Highland, Il.		 12
10. 12. Charles Hummer (25H)
Lyons, Oh.		 11
11. 8. Mike Hammerle (16H)
St Charles, Mo.		 10
12. 13. Cameron Pearson (10AUS)
Healsville, Ar.		 10
13. 7. Paul Stubber (31AUS)
Bunbury, Ar.		 10
14. 10. David Jacober (7)
Highland, Il.		 10

 

Late Models A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Chad Zobrist (78)
Highland, Il.		 80
2. 4. Shannon Babb (18)
Moweaqua, Il.		 75
3. 2. Gordy Gundaker (11G)
St Charles, Mo.		 70
4. 6. Jason Zobrist (87)
Highland, Il.		 65
5. 10. Jason Suhre (4)
Highland, Il.		 60
6. 11. Brian Shirley (3s)
Chatham, Il.		 55
7. 3. Daryn Klein (10K)
Fairview Heights, Il.		 50
8. 7. Billy Moyer (21)
Batesville, Ar.		 48
9. 5. Jason Feger (25)
Bloomington, Il.		 46
10. 8. Rusty Schlenk (CJ1)
Mcclure, Oh.		 44
11. 14. Frank Heckenast Jr (99JR)
Frankfort, Il.		 42
12. 17. Mark Oller (67)
Highland, Il.		 40
13. 12. Shannon Kuhn (11K)
Highland, Il.		 39
14. 16. Ryan Unzicker (24)
El Paso, Il.		 38
15. 21. Charles Hummer (25H)
Lyons, Oh.		 37
16. 19. Paul Stubber (31AUS)
Bunbury, Ar.		 36
17. 13. Trent Workman (18W)
Highland, Il.		 35
18. 20. Mike Hammerle (16H)
St Charles, Mo.		 34
19. 22. Dan Jacober (22)
Highland, Il.		 33
20. 18. Jordan Bauer (9*)
Highland, Il.		 32
21. 9. Mark Voigt (30)
Marine, Il.		 31
22. 15. Brian Diveley (11D)
Springfield, Il.		 30
