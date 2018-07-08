Chad Zobrist takes Highland Speedway UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals win!

Late Models Heat 1
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|5.
|Daryn Klein (10K)
Fairview Heights, Il.
|2.
|1.
|Shannon Babb (18)
Moweaqua, Il.
|3.
|2.
|Billy Moyer (21)
Batesville, Ar.
|4.
|8.
|Jason Suhre (4)
Highland, Il.
|5.
|9.
|Trent Workman (18W)
Highland, Il.
|6.
|3.
|Mark Oller (67)
Highland, Il.
|7.
|7.
|Jordan Bauer (9*)
Highland, Il.
|8.
|6.
|Paul Stubber (31AUS)
Bunbury, Ar.
|9.
|10.
|David Jacober (7)
Highland, Il.
|10.
|4.
|Cameron Pearson (10AUS)
Healsville, Ar.
Late Models Heat 2
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|2.
|Gordy Gundaker (11G)
St Charles, Mo.
|2.
|4.
|Jason Feger (25)
Bloomington, Il.
|3.
|3.
|Rusty Schlenk (CJ1)
Mcclure, Oh.
|4.
|5.
|Brian Shirley (3s)
Chatham, Il.
|5.
|6.
|Frank Heckenast Jr (99JR)
Frankfort, Il.
|6.
|1.
|Ryan Unzicker (24)
El Paso, Il.
|7.
|8.
|Paul Kuper (14)
Breese, Il.
|8.
|10.
|Mike Hammerle (16H)
St Charles, Mo.
|9.
|9.
|Jimmy Miller (18M)
Highland, Il.
|10.
|7.
|Dan Jacober (22)
Highland, Il.
Late Models Heat 3
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|2.
|Chad Zobrist (78)
Highland, Il.
|2.
|1.
|Jason Zobrist (87)
Highland, Il.
|3.
|5.
|Mark Voigt (30)
Marine, Il.
|4.
|4.
|Shannon Kuhn (11K)
Highland, Il.
|5.
|3.
|Brian Diveley (11D)
Springfield, Il.
|6.
|7.
|Travis Horner (9T)
Alhambra, Il.
|7.
|6.
|Matt Santel (17x)
New Memphis, Il.
|8.
|8.
|Christopher Winters (X)
Duquoin, Il.
|9.
|9.
|Charles Hummer (25H)
Lyons, Oh.
Late Models C-Feature
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|2.
|Ryan Unzicker (24)
El Paso, Il.
|2.
|1.
|Mark Oller (67)
Highland, Il.
|3.
|4.
|Jordan Bauer (9*)
Highland, Il.
|4.
|5.
|Paul Kuper (14)
Breese, Il.
|17
|5.
|6.
|Matt Santel (17x)
New Memphis, Il.
|16
|6.
|11.
|Jimmy Miller (18M)
Highland, Il.
|15
|7.
|3.
|Travis Horner (9T)
Alhambra, Il.
|14
|8.
|9.
|Christopher Winters (X)
Duquoin, Il.
|13
|9.
|14.
|Dan Jacober (22)
Highland, Il.
|12
|10.
|12.
|Charles Hummer (25H)
Lyons, Oh.
|11
|11.
|8.
|Mike Hammerle (16H)
St Charles, Mo.
|10
|12.
|13.
|Cameron Pearson (10AUS)
Healsville, Ar.
|10
|13.
|7.
|Paul Stubber (31AUS)
Bunbury, Ar.
|10
|14.
|10.
|David Jacober (7)
Highland, Il.
|10
Late Models A-Feature
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Chad Zobrist (78)
Highland, Il.
|80
|2.
|4.
|Shannon Babb (18)
Moweaqua, Il.
|75
|3.
|2.
|Gordy Gundaker (11G)
St Charles, Mo.
|70
|4.
|6.
|Jason Zobrist (87)
Highland, Il.
|65
|5.
|10.
|Jason Suhre (4)
Highland, Il.
|60
|6.
|11.
|Brian Shirley (3s)
Chatham, Il.
|55
|7.
|3.
|Daryn Klein (10K)
Fairview Heights, Il.
|50
|8.
|7.
|Billy Moyer (21)
Batesville, Ar.
|48
|9.
|5.
|Jason Feger (25)
Bloomington, Il.
|46
|10.
|8.
|Rusty Schlenk (CJ1)
Mcclure, Oh.
|44
|11.
|14.
|Frank Heckenast Jr (99JR)
Frankfort, Il.
|42
|12.
|17.
|Mark Oller (67)
Highland, Il.
|40
|13.
|12.
|Shannon Kuhn (11K)
Highland, Il.
|39
|14.
|16.
|Ryan Unzicker (24)
El Paso, Il.
|38
|15.
|21.
|Charles Hummer (25H)
Lyons, Oh.
|37
|16.
|19.
|Paul Stubber (31AUS)
Bunbury, Ar.
|36
|17.
|13.
|Trent Workman (18W)
Highland, Il.
|35
|18.
|20.
|Mike Hammerle (16H)
St Charles, Mo.
|34
|19.
|22.
|Dan Jacober (22)
Highland, Il.
|33
|20.
|18.
|Jordan Bauer (9*)
Highland, Il.
|32
|21.
|9.
|Mark Voigt (30)
Marine, Il.
|31
|22.
|15.
|Brian Diveley (11D)
Springfield, Il.
|30