Ray Bollinger takes Highland Speedway Summit Modified Nationals win!

Modifieds Heat 1
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Kenny Wallace (36)
Imperial, Mo.
|2.
|3.
|Rusty Griffaw (19)
Festus, Mo.
|3.
|5.
|Shaun Hortsmann (54)
Highland, Il.
|4.
|4.
|Tyler Deibert (84)
Highland, Il.
|5.
|2.
|Gary Bentley (A1)
St Charles, Mo.
|6.
|7.
|Mark Clary (94)
Edwardsville, Il.
|7.
|6.
|Jake Trebilock (4T)
Cuseyville, Il.
|8.
|8.
|Eric Goetter (76)
Summerfield, Il.
|9.
|9.
|Len Garson (22)
Pocahontas, Il.
Modifieds Heat 2
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
|2.
|4.
|Robbie Eilers (3E)
Highland, Il.
|3.
|2.
|Chris. Smith (15)
Highland, Il.
|4.
|7.
|Mike McKinney (96m)
Plainfield, Il.
|5.
|6.
|Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.
|6.
|9.
|Mark Enk (117)
St Ann, Mo.
|7.
|8.
|Rob Lee (9L)
Sorento, Il.
|8.
|3.
|Mike Harrison (24H)
Highland, Il.
|9.
|5.
|James Edens (88R)
Lima, Oh.
Modifieds Heat 3
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Ryan Eilers (3)
Highland, Il.
|2.
|2.
|Brian Bielong (70)
Summerfield, Il.
|3.
|3.
|Zeb Moake (87z)
Freeburg, Il.
|4.
|5.
|Chad Sellers (E55)
Breese, Il.
|5.
|4.
|Tj Frazier (5F)
Auiston, Il.
|6.
|7.
|Larry Anderson (95)
Jacksonville, Fl.
|7.
|6.
|Matt Dickerman (18D)
Fenton, Mo.
|8.
|8.
|Joey Lee (662)
Farina, Il.
Modifieds C-Feature
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Mark Clary (94)
Edwardsville, Il.
|2.
|2.
|Mark Enk (117)
St Ann, Mo.
|3.
|5.
|Rob Lee (9L)
Sorento, Il.
|4.
|3.
|Larry Anderson (95)
Jacksonville, Fl.
|17
|5.
|4.
|Jake Trebilock (4T)
Cuseyville, Il.
|16
|6.
|6.
|Matt Dickerman (18D)
Fenton, Mo.
|15
|7.
|9.
|Joey Lee (662)
Farina, Il.
|14
|8.
|8.
|Mike Harrison (24H)
Highland, Il.
|13
|9.
|7.
|Eric Goetter (76)
Summerfield, Il.
|12
|10.
|11.
|James Edens (88R)
Lima, Oh.
|11
|11.
|10.
|Len Garson (22)
Pocahontas, Il.
|10
Modifieds A-Feature
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
|80
|2.
|19.
|Mike Harrison (24H)
Highland, Il.
|75
|3.
|6.
|Brian Bielong (70)
Summerfield, Il.
|70
|4.
|5.
|Robbie Eilers (3E)
Highland, Il.
|65
|5.
|8.
|Chris. Smith (15)
Highland, Il.
|60
|6.
|12.
|Chad Sellers (E55)
Breese, Il.
|55
|7.
|10.
|Tyler Deibert (84)
Highland, Il.
|50
|8.
|7.
|Shaun Hortsmann (54)
Highland, Il.
|48
|9.
|14.
|Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.
|46
|10.
|22.
|James Edens (88R)
Lima, Oh.
|44
|11.
|16.
|Mark Clary (94)
Edwardsville, Il.
|42
|12.
|9.
|Zeb Moake (87z)
Freeburg, Il.
|40
|13.
|18.
|Rob Lee (9L)
Sorento, Il.
|39
|14.
|17.
|Mark Enk (117)
St Ann, Mo.
|38
|15.
|2.
|Ryan Eilers (3)
Highland, Il.
|37
|16.
|4.
|Rusty Griffaw (19)
Festus, Mo.
|36
|17.
|11.
|Mike McKinney (96m)
Plainfield, Il.
|35
|18.
|3.
|Kenny Wallace (36)
Imperial, Mo.
|34
|19.
|20.
|Joey Lee (662)
Farina, Il.
|33
|20.
|21.
|Larry Anderson (95)
Jacksonville, Fl.
|32
|21.
|15.
|Tj Frazier (5F)
Auiston, Il.
|31
|22.
|13.
|Gary Bentley (A1)
St Charles, Mo.
|30