Ray Bollinger takes Highland Speedway Summit Modified Nationals win!

Ray Bollinger

Modifieds Heat 1

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Kenny Wallace (36)
Imperial, Mo.
2. 3. Rusty Griffaw (19)
Festus, Mo.
3. 5. Shaun Hortsmann (54)
Highland, Il.
4. 4. Tyler Deibert (84)
Highland, Il.
5. 2. Gary Bentley (A1)
St Charles, Mo.
6. 7. Mark Clary (94)
Edwardsville, Il.
7. 6. Jake Trebilock (4T)
Cuseyville, Il.
8. 8. Eric Goetter (76)
Summerfield, Il.
9. 9. Len Garson (22)
Pocahontas, Il.

 

Modifieds Heat 2

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
2. 4. Robbie Eilers (3E)
Highland, Il.
3. 2. Chris. Smith (15)
Highland, Il.
4. 7. Mike McKinney (96m)
Plainfield, Il.
5. 6. Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.
6. 9. Mark Enk (117)
St Ann, Mo.
7. 8. Rob Lee (9L)
Sorento, Il.
8. 3. Mike Harrison (24H)
Highland, Il.
9. 5. James Edens (88R)
Lima, Oh.

 

Modifieds Heat 3

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Ryan Eilers (3)
Highland, Il.
2. 2. Brian Bielong (70)
Summerfield, Il.
3. 3. Zeb Moake (87z)
Freeburg, Il.
4. 5. Chad Sellers (E55)
Breese, Il.
5. 4. Tj Frazier (5F)
Auiston, Il.
6. 7. Larry Anderson (95)
Jacksonville, Fl.
7. 6. Matt Dickerman (18D)
Fenton, Mo.
8. 8. Joey Lee (662)
Farina, Il.

 

Modifieds C-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Mark Clary (94)
Edwardsville, Il.
2. 2. Mark Enk (117)
St Ann, Mo.
3. 5. Rob Lee (9L)
Sorento, Il.
4. 3. Larry Anderson (95)
Jacksonville, Fl.		 17
5. 4. Jake Trebilock (4T)
Cuseyville, Il.		 16
6. 6. Matt Dickerman (18D)
Fenton, Mo.		 15
7. 9. Joey Lee (662)
Farina, Il.		 14
8. 8. Mike Harrison (24H)
Highland, Il.		 13
9. 7. Eric Goetter (76)
Summerfield, Il.		 12
10. 11. James Edens (88R)
Lima, Oh.		 11
11. 10. Len Garson (22)
Pocahontas, Il.		 10

 

Modifieds A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.		 80
2. 19. Mike Harrison (24H)
Highland, Il.		 75
3. 6. Brian Bielong (70)
Summerfield, Il.		 70
4. 5. Robbie Eilers (3E)
Highland, Il.		 65
5. 8. Chris. Smith (15)
Highland, Il.		 60
6. 12. Chad Sellers (E55)
Breese, Il.		 55
7. 10. Tyler Deibert (84)
Highland, Il.		 50
8. 7. Shaun Hortsmann (54)
Highland, Il.		 48
9. 14. Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.		 46
10. 22. James Edens (88R)
Lima, Oh.		 44
11. 16. Mark Clary (94)
Edwardsville, Il.		 42
12. 9. Zeb Moake (87z)
Freeburg, Il.		 40
13. 18. Rob Lee (9L)
Sorento, Il.		 39
14. 17. Mark Enk (117)
St Ann, Mo.		 38
15. 2. Ryan Eilers (3)
Highland, Il.		 37
16. 4. Rusty Griffaw (19)
Festus, Mo.		 36
17. 11. Mike McKinney (96m)
Plainfield, Il.		 35
18. 3. Kenny Wallace (36)
Imperial, Mo.		 34
19. 20. Joey Lee (662)
Farina, Il.		 33
20. 21. Larry Anderson (95)
Jacksonville, Fl.		 32
21. 15. Tj Frazier (5F)
Auiston, Il.		 31
22. 13. Gary Bentley (A1)
St Charles, Mo.		 30
