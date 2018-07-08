Tillman Fends Back Gilmore Late Charge At Springfield In USRA Modified Main/ Morton Hangs On In Out Pace USRA B Mod Main

Springfield, Mo.- Current Springfield USRA Modified point leader Jody Tillman held back a charge from Ryan Gilmore in the closing 2 laps to record his 4th feature win Saturday Night At The ” Quick-Quarter” of The Springfield Raceway Saturday Night.

Tillman earned the pole with “Kid” Gilmore on his outside. On the start Tillman got the jump on Gilmore to take the early control as the duo pulled away from the pack as Jim Body, Jerry Lankton and last week’s winner Chase Domer were swapping the 3rd place spot. Up front, Tillman had opened a full straight advantage in the 20 lap caution free event. On lap 15, Gilmore began to reel-in Tillman as Tillman was beginning to catch lapped traffic. With 2 laps left, Gilmore had cut it down to 5 cars and was coming quick while Tillman was moving on the track to search for more grip. As the white flew , Gilmore had his Danny Martin Trucking/ Hoffman in line and right behind Tillman in his Indian Point Marina/ Hoffman/Yeoman Engines as they went bumper to bumper in turn 3 with traffic in front of the leaders but Tillman held back Gilmore for the win with Gilmore right behind while Chase Domer, Jim Body and The Body Truck Repair/Garrettson Engines/Hoffman, and Lankton completing the top 5.

In USRA Out Pace B Modified action, JC Morton was able to hold back several contenders including defending National champion Ryan Gilmore and Springfield point leader Jackie Dalton and Justin Comer in a feature that provided 3 wide action all night long, Rusty Rickard and Morton earned the front row spots over the 32 entries checked into the pits. Morton jumped to the opening lead with Rickard, Gilmore, Taylor Moore and a thundering pack behind. The 1st caution waved for Aaron Speck slowing the pace as his night ended. On the restart, Gilmore shot to the top lane right behind Morton as drivers were moving forward. On lap 5, Rickard jumped the cushion in turn 3 ended his night as the pack got even tighter. On the restart, Gilmore stayed glued to Morton as Justin Comer and Rex Merritt were moving forward. While Morton a former Springfield and USRA National champion stayed top side, Gilmore moved downstairs as they ran door to door until the midway point when Gilmore clipped a tire down low in turn 4 and spun ending his night. This placed Dalton on Morton’s bumper for the restart and The Springfield6) track point leader applied pressure. A late race caution set-up what looked to be some more 3 wide racing as Dalton shot low side and Justin Comer went to the middle of the track as Aaron Scroggins and Rex Merritt were battling for 4th spot and gaining on the lead trio. Morton was able to hold back the repeated attempts to gather the win with Dalton, Comer, Scroggins and Merritt rounding out the top 5.

In other action, Dave Comer survived a late surge from Richard Powell to take The Legends feature by 1/2 a car length after having a large lead until a late caution bunched the field up, Tim Mullins made a late race pass on leader Kyle Bates in grabbing the Midwest Moz Win. Dustin Ladd had a large lead, but slid off the end of turn 4 while leading. This placed Bates in front, but Mullins pulled off the top groove pass and Tyrel Jones held back James Redus in another exciting Pure Stock win.

Action continues next Saturday Night July 13th with USRA Modifieds, USRA B Modifieds, Midwest Modz, Legends and Pure Stocks with racing at 7:45.

For more information visit The Facebook Page or website at WWW.SpringfieldRaceway.Com

USRA Modifieds

1 ( 1) 85-Jody Tillman

2 ( 2) 3366-Ryan Gilmore

3( 5) 227-Chase Domer

4 ( 4) 71-Jim Body

5 ( 3) 35-Jerry Lankton

6 ( 8) 11T-James Thompson

7 ( 9) 155-Terry Kirk

8 ( 11) 33-Danny Martin

9 ( 7) 84-Craig Yeoman

10 ( 6) 8-Nathan Gold

11 ( 10) 33D-Danny DeMasters II

12 ( 13) 120-Bob Kerbs

13 ( 12) 2+12- William Graham Jr.

USRA Out Pace B Modifieds

1 ( 2) 18-JC Morton

2 ( 6) 21-Jackie Dalton

3 ( 7) 112-Justin Comer( Joplin)

4 ( 12) 1/4-Aaron Scroggins

5 ( 11) 25m-Rex Merritt

6 ( 13) 71III-Jimmy Body III

7 ( 3) 00T-Taylor Moore

8 ( 5) 8-Dillion McCowan

9 ( 18) 55B-Bill Schahuber

10 ( 15) D7-Shawn Duncan

11 ( 16) 10-Russell Niehoff

12 ( 14) 30-Rex Harris

13 ( 19) 7x-Ryan Lewis

14 ( 17) 9P-Sam Petty

15 ( 10) 22-Greg Woodcock

16 ( 9) 5W-Derek Watson

17 ( 4) 66-Ryan Gilmore

18 ( 8) 9D-Dwight Niehoff

19 ( 2) 39-Rusty Rickard

20 ( 20) 3A-Aaron Speck

DNS-32-Kelly Hicks, 17-Phillip Caddy, 07-Bobby Maggard Jr., 21x-Cody Rider, 414-Ryan Thomas, 1/4-Ron Scroggins, 10P-Dayton Pursley, 01H-Kyle Hatfield,17R-Rod Inman, 59T-Mike Treadway, 68-Ricky Watkins, 12JR-Olen Stephens

B Ft 1-( Top 4 To A) 1-Jimmy Body III 2) Duncan 3) Petty 4) Lewis 5) Kelly Hicks 6) Phillip Caddy 7) Bobby Maggard Jr. 8) Cody Ryder 9) Ryan Thomas

B Ft. 2-1) Harris 2) R. Niehoff 3) Schahuber 4) Speck 5) Ron Scroggins 6) Dayton Pursley 7) Kyle Hatfield 8) Rod Inman 9) Mike Treadway 10) Ricky Watkins DNS-Olen Stephens

Midwest Modz

1) Tim Mullins 2) Kyle Bates 3) Scott Campbell 4) Elijah Keepper 5) Rob Muilenburg 6) Donnie Aust 7) Jonathon Dean 8) Doug Scism 9) Rick Lampe 10) Robert High 11) Gary Krebs 12) Ken Walker 13) Dustin Ladd 14) Matt Williams 15) Nickki Redus 16) Jerad McIntire 17) Jeremy Lahey 18) Shawn Carlberg

B Ft-( Top 3 To A) 1-Muilenburg 2) Aust 3) Williams 4) Chad Donaldson 5) Justin Yacko DNS-Ian Morisset, Dalton Tidwell, Dusty Sanderson

Pure Stocks

1) Tyrel Jones 2) James Redus 3) Randy High 4) Kyle Purvis 5) Jacob Cater 6) Richard Harrington 7) Dave Wagy 8) Jordan Goddard 9) Brandon Sanders 10) TJ Whited

Legends

1) Dave Comer 2) Richard Powell 3) Wayne Johnston 4) Steve Harshbarger 5) Trenton Simon 6) James McDugle 7) Mike Gilbert 8) Phil Burkybile 9) Shane Lee 10) Jake Comer 11) Darrell McWhirter 12) Colin Bowen 13) Justin Pearish 14) Chance Gilbert