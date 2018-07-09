Brian Shirley picks up Lincoln Speedway’s UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals win!

Late Models Heat 1
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|2.
|Jason Feger (25)
Bloomington, Il.
|2.
|1.
|Frank Heckenast Jr (99JR)
Frankfort, Il.
|3.
|4.
|Brian Shirley (3s)
Chatham, Il.
|4.
|3.
|Ryan Unzicker (24)
El Paso, Il.
|5.
|6.
|Cameron Pearson (10AUS)
Healsville, Ar.
|6.
|5.
|Cody Maguire (32m)
Carlinville, Il.
|7.
|7.
|Roben Huffman (33H)
Clinton, Il.
|8.
|9.
|Cliff Powell (6)
Hannibal, Mo.
|9.
|8.
|Jeffrey Reed (52R)
Blue Mound, Il.
Late Models Heat 2
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Rusty Schlenk (CJ1)
Mcclure, Oh.
|2.
|2.
|Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.
|3.
|3.
|Brian Diveley (11D)
Springfield, Il.
|4.
|7.
|Shannon Babb (18)
Moweaqua, Il.
|5.
|4.
|Collin Alexander (55)
Clinton, Il.
|6.
|5.
|Gordy Gundaker (11G)
St Charles, Mo.
|7.
|6.
|Phil Taylor (48T)
Illiopolis, Il.
|8.
|8.
|Paul Stubber (31AUS)
Bunbury, Ar.
|9.
|9.
|Charles Hummer (25H)
Lyons, Oh.
Late Models A-Feature
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|5.
|Brian Shirley (3s)
Chatham, Il.
|75
|2.
|8.
|Shannon Babb (18)
Moweaqua, Il.
|70
|3.
|1.
|Jason Feger (25)
Bloomington, Il.
|65
|4.
|3.
|Frank Heckenast Jr (99JR)
Frankfort, Il.
|60
|5.
|6.
|Brian Diveley (11D)
Springfield, Il.
|55
|6.
|4.
|Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.
|50
|7.
|9.
|Cameron Pearson (10AUS)
Healsville, Ar.
|48
|8.
|11.
|Cody Maguire (32m)
Carlinville, Il.
|46
|9.
|10.
|Collin Alexander (55)
Clinton, Il.
|44
|10.
|12.
|Gordy Gundaker (11G)
St Charles, Mo.
|42
|11.
|13.
|Roben Huffman (33H)
Clinton, Il.
|40
|12.
|2.
|Rusty Schlenk (CJ1)
Mcclure, Oh.
|39
|13.
|7.
|Ryan Unzicker (24)
El Paso, Il.
|38
|14.
|16.
|Paul Stubber (31AUS)
Bunbury, Ar.
|37
|15.
|17.
|Jeffrey Reed (52R)
Blue Mound, Il.
|36
|16.
|15.
|Cliff Powell (6)
Hannibal, Mo.
|35
|17.
|14.
|Phil Taylor (48T)
Illiopolis, Il.
|10
|18.
|18.
|Charles Hummer (25H)
Lyons, Oh.
|10