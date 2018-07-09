Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Brian Shirley picks up Lincoln Speedway’s UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals win!

Brian Shirley picks up Lincoln Speedway’s UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals win!

Brian Shirley

Late Models Heat 1

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 2. Jason Feger (25)
Bloomington, Il.
2. 1. Frank Heckenast Jr (99JR)
Frankfort, Il.
3. 4. Brian Shirley (3s)
Chatham, Il.
4. 3. Ryan Unzicker (24)
El Paso, Il.
5. 6. Cameron Pearson (10AUS)
Healsville, Ar.
6. 5. Cody Maguire (32m)
Carlinville, Il.
7. 7. Roben Huffman (33H)
Clinton, Il.
8. 9. Cliff Powell (6)
Hannibal, Mo.
9. 8. Jeffrey Reed (52R)
Blue Mound, Il.

 

Late Models Heat 2

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Rusty Schlenk (CJ1)
Mcclure, Oh.
2. 2. Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.
3. 3. Brian Diveley (11D)
Springfield, Il.
4. 7. Shannon Babb (18)
Moweaqua, Il.
5. 4. Collin Alexander (55)
Clinton, Il.
6. 5. Gordy Gundaker (11G)
St Charles, Mo.
7. 6. Phil Taylor (48T)
Illiopolis, Il.
8. 8. Paul Stubber (31AUS)
Bunbury, Ar.
9. 9. Charles Hummer (25H)
Lyons, Oh.

 

Late Models A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 5. Brian Shirley (3s)
Chatham, Il.		 75
2. 8. Shannon Babb (18)
Moweaqua, Il.		 70
3. 1. Jason Feger (25)
Bloomington, Il.		 65
4. 3. Frank Heckenast Jr (99JR)
Frankfort, Il.		 60
5. 6. Brian Diveley (11D)
Springfield, Il.		 55
6. 4. Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.		 50
7. 9. Cameron Pearson (10AUS)
Healsville, Ar.		 48
8. 11. Cody Maguire (32m)
Carlinville, Il.		 46
9. 10. Collin Alexander (55)
Clinton, Il.		 44
10. 12. Gordy Gundaker (11G)
St Charles, Mo.		 42
11. 13. Roben Huffman (33H)
Clinton, Il.		 40
12. 2. Rusty Schlenk (CJ1)
Mcclure, Oh.		 39
13. 7. Ryan Unzicker (24)
El Paso, Il.		 38
14. 16. Paul Stubber (31AUS)
Bunbury, Ar.		 37
15. 17. Jeffrey Reed (52R)
Blue Mound, Il.		 36
16. 15. Cliff Powell (6)
Hannibal, Mo.		 35
17. 14. Phil Taylor (48T)
Illiopolis, Il.		 10
18. 18. Charles Hummer (25H)
Lyons, Oh.		 10


