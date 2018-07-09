Central Illinois Drivers Lead Summer Nationals Into Lincoln Speedway Monday



Late Model Championship Race A Tight One

(Lincoln, IL) The grueling Summer Nationals Hell Tour begins its final week of competition Monday night at Lincoln Speedway, the final night for fans to catch the series in Illinois, this year. Monday’s event is one of the final six to determine a Summer Nationals champion and the two man race at the top happens to be between to Central Illinois drivers.

The tight battle heading into the final week is between Chatham, IL driver, Brian Shirley, and Moweaqua, IL’s Shannon Babb. Babb dominated the first part of this year’s Summer National tour, while Shirley has been the man as of late. Babb has claimed five wins to Shirley’s two, however, Shirley has been slightly more consistent, helping him to a slight edge. Their championship race could easily be decided on the last lap of the last race this week, which makes the Monday event at Lincoln Speedway all that more important. This year’s champion will pocket a $25,000 top prize.

In Summit Modified Nationals action, many fans will be pulling for another local Central Illinois driver on Monday. Ray Bollinger, from Kewanee, IL, is coming off of a Saturday night win at Highland Speedway and is trying to make some ground up in the point race. Bollinger held off the current point leader and many time champion, Mike Harrison, too claim his second victory during the 2018 series. His first came at another local track, Spoon River Speedway, in Canton, IL. Bollinger will have his work cut out for him, as Mike Harrison has been real strong as has Kenny Wallace, who is normally real fast at Lincoln Speedway. The Modifieds may just put on the show of the night.

Rounding out Monday night’s action will be the DIRTcar B-Mods. The division takes the place of the Midgets, who were originally on the schedule. Unfortunately, the Midgets couldn’t make the return to the track for the make-up date but the B-Mods were added after a good turnout and a great show toward the end of May.

Pit gates will open at 3:00 on Monday, while grandstand gates will swing open at 4:00. Hotlaps begin at 6:00 and racing will begin at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $30, while kids 11 and under are $5.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.