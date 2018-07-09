Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Mike Harrison wins Lincoln Speedway’s Summit Modified Nationals!

Mike Harrison wins Lincoln Speedway’s Summit Modified Nationals!

Mike Harrison

Modifieds Heat 1

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
2. 2. Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.
3. 3. Austin Lynn (72A)
Mason City, Il.
4. 4. Mike Brooks (3)
Peoria, Il.
5. 5. Donovan Lodge (32)
Andover, Il.
6. 6. Casey Lappin (48)
Bartonville, Il.
7. 8. Austin Charron (83)
Peoria, Il.
8. 9. Ethan Schnapp (7s)
Springfield, Il.
9. 7. James Sinkhorn (19s)
Taylorsville, Il.

 

Modifieds Heat 2

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Mike Harrison (24H)
Highland, Il.
2. 3. Jeffrey Ledford (18)
Pontiac, Il.
3. 2. Brandon Roberts (35R)
Ashland, Il.
4. 5. Brian Lynn (14)
Mason City, Il.
5. 4. Jeff Leka (3L)
Buffalo, Il.
6. 7. Ryan Blakeman (22)
Jacksonville, Il.
7. 8. Gary Bentley (A1)
St Charles, Mo.
8. 6. Kyle Hammer (45)
Clinton, Il.

 

Modifieds Heat 3

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 2. Mike McKinney (96m)
Plainfield, Il.
2. 1. Kenny Wallace (36)
Imperial, Mo.
3. 4. Curt Rhodes (10R)
Taylorsville, Il.
4. 3. Gordy Gundaker (14G)
St Charles, Mo.
5. 5. Jay Ledford (7L)
Pontiac, Il.
6. 6. Rusty Griffaw (19)
Festus, Mo.
7. 7. Cole Hussong (98C)
Matton, Il.
8. 8. Jared Thomas (43)
Edinburg, Il.

 

Modifieds C-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Casey Lappin (48)
Bartonville, Il.
2. 3. Rusty Griffaw (19)
Festus, Mo.
3. 2. Ryan Blakeman (22)
Jacksonville, Il.
4. 4. Austin Charron (83)
Peoria, Il.		 28
5. 6. Cole Hussong (98C)
Matton, Il.		 0
6. 9. Jared Thomas (43)
Edinburg, Il.		 27
7. 7. Ethan Schnapp (7s)
Springfield, Il.		 26
8. 10. James Sinkhorn (19s)
Taylorsville, Il.		 0
9. 5. Gary Bentley (A1)
St Charles, Mo.		 0
10. 8. Kyle Hammer (45)
Clinton, Il.		 0

 

Modifieds A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 2. Mike Harrison (24H)
Highland, Il.		 75
2. 3. Mike McKinney (96m)
Plainfield, Il.		 70
3. 5. Jeffrey Ledford (18)
Pontiac, Il.		 65
4. 1. Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.		 60
5. 9. Curt Rhodes (10R)
Taylorsville, Il.		 55
6. 8. Brandon Roberts (35R)
Ashland, Il.		 50
7. 4. Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.		 48
8. 11. Brian Lynn (14)
Mason City, Il.		 46
9. 16. Casey Lappin (48)
Bartonville, Il.		 44
10. 15. Jay Ledford (7L)
Pontiac, Il.		 42
11. 13. Donovan Lodge (32)
Andover, Il.		 40
12. 7. Austin Lynn (72A)
Mason City, Il.		 39
13. 6. Kenny Wallace (36)
Imperial, Mo.		 38
14. 10. Mike Brooks (3)
Peoria, Il.		 37
15. 12. Gordy Gundaker (14G)
St Charles, Mo.		 36
16. 22. Cole Hussong (98C)
Matton, Il.		 35
17. 19. James Sinkhorn (19s)
Taylorsville, Il.		 34
18. 21. Kyle Hammer (45)
Clinton, Il.		 33
19. 14. Jeff Leka (3L)
Buffalo, Il.		 32
20. 17. Rusty Griffaw (19)
Festus, Mo.		 31
21. 18. Ryan Blakeman (22)
Jacksonville, Il.		 30
22. 20. Gary Bentley (A1)
St Charles, Mo.		 10
