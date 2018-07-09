Mike Harrison wins Lincoln Speedway’s Summit Modified Nationals!

Modifieds Heat 1
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
|2.
|2.
|Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.
|3.
|3.
|Austin Lynn (72A)
Mason City, Il.
|4.
|4.
|Mike Brooks (3)
Peoria, Il.
|5.
|5.
|Donovan Lodge (32)
Andover, Il.
|6.
|6.
|Casey Lappin (48)
Bartonville, Il.
|7.
|8.
|Austin Charron (83)
Peoria, Il.
|8.
|9.
|Ethan Schnapp (7s)
Springfield, Il.
|9.
|7.
|James Sinkhorn (19s)
Taylorsville, Il.
Modifieds Heat 2
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Mike Harrison (24H)
Highland, Il.
|2.
|3.
|Jeffrey Ledford (18)
Pontiac, Il.
|3.
|2.
|Brandon Roberts (35R)
Ashland, Il.
|4.
|5.
|Brian Lynn (14)
Mason City, Il.
|5.
|4.
|Jeff Leka (3L)
Buffalo, Il.
|6.
|7.
|Ryan Blakeman (22)
Jacksonville, Il.
|7.
|8.
|Gary Bentley (A1)
St Charles, Mo.
|8.
|6.
|Kyle Hammer (45)
Clinton, Il.
Modifieds Heat 3
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|2.
|Mike McKinney (96m)
Plainfield, Il.
|2.
|1.
|Kenny Wallace (36)
Imperial, Mo.
|3.
|4.
|Curt Rhodes (10R)
Taylorsville, Il.
|4.
|3.
|Gordy Gundaker (14G)
St Charles, Mo.
|5.
|5.
|Jay Ledford (7L)
Pontiac, Il.
|6.
|6.
|Rusty Griffaw (19)
Festus, Mo.
|7.
|7.
|Cole Hussong (98C)
Matton, Il.
|8.
|8.
|Jared Thomas (43)
Edinburg, Il.
Modifieds C-Feature
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Casey Lappin (48)
Bartonville, Il.
|2.
|3.
|Rusty Griffaw (19)
Festus, Mo.
|3.
|2.
|Ryan Blakeman (22)
Jacksonville, Il.
|4.
|4.
|Austin Charron (83)
Peoria, Il.
|28
|5.
|6.
|Cole Hussong (98C)
Matton, Il.
|0
|6.
|9.
|Jared Thomas (43)
Edinburg, Il.
|27
|7.
|7.
|Ethan Schnapp (7s)
Springfield, Il.
|26
|8.
|10.
|James Sinkhorn (19s)
Taylorsville, Il.
|0
|9.
|5.
|Gary Bentley (A1)
St Charles, Mo.
|0
|10.
|8.
|Kyle Hammer (45)
Clinton, Il.
|0
Modifieds A-Feature
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|2.
|Mike Harrison (24H)
Highland, Il.
|75
|2.
|3.
|Mike McKinney (96m)
Plainfield, Il.
|70
|3.
|5.
|Jeffrey Ledford (18)
Pontiac, Il.
|65
|4.
|1.
|Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
|60
|5.
|9.
|Curt Rhodes (10R)
Taylorsville, Il.
|55
|6.
|8.
|Brandon Roberts (35R)
Ashland, Il.
|50
|7.
|4.
|Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.
|48
|8.
|11.
|Brian Lynn (14)
Mason City, Il.
|46
|9.
|16.
|Casey Lappin (48)
Bartonville, Il.
|44
|10.
|15.
|Jay Ledford (7L)
Pontiac, Il.
|42
|11.
|13.
|Donovan Lodge (32)
Andover, Il.
|40
|12.
|7.
|Austin Lynn (72A)
Mason City, Il.
|39
|13.
|6.
|Kenny Wallace (36)
Imperial, Mo.
|38
|14.
|10.
|Mike Brooks (3)
Peoria, Il.
|37
|15.
|12.
|Gordy Gundaker (14G)
St Charles, Mo.
|36
|16.
|22.
|Cole Hussong (98C)
Matton, Il.
|35
|17.
|19.
|James Sinkhorn (19s)
Taylorsville, Il.
|34
|18.
|21.
|Kyle Hammer (45)
Clinton, Il.
|33
|19.
|14.
|Jeff Leka (3L)
Buffalo, Il.
|32
|20.
|17.
|Rusty Griffaw (19)
Festus, Mo.
|31
|21.
|18.
|Ryan Blakeman (22)
Jacksonville, Il.
|30
|22.
|20.
|Gary Bentley (A1)
St Charles, Mo.
|10