STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

by Don Martin 7.9.2018

Below are the rankings after last weekend. Scott Bloomquist is still the high point man and is pulling away from the field. He won again last weekend at Cherokee Speedway located in South Carolina. The battle for second is ON !! Madden, Davenport, and Sheppard are all within 3 points of each other. Brian Shirley is the driver on the rise right now. He leads the Summer National points, he picked up two wins and four podium finishes last week and has moved up in the top ten in the rankings. Just a week ago he was 70 points behind Babb. He currently sits 8th in the STLRacing.com rankings. Tim McCreadie has been struggling as of late and has dropped out of the top ten. Look for TMAC to bounce back this week, he is usually pretty decent at both Tri-City and Wheatland. Tim is still looking for his first Lucas win of the season. Gregg Satterlee won his first Lucas event of the year, he took home the checkers last week at Muskingum County Raceway located in Zanesville, Ohio. The win has moved Gregg in the Top 25 for the first time this season. The Robbie Allen prepared Rocket seems to be picking up some momentum of late.

Last week we saw Tanner English, Chad Zobrist, and Gordy Gundaker pick up big wins on the Summer National tour. Shannon Babb had some more bad luck, he broke while leading at Clarksville and Farmer City, also was involved in an accident at Fayette County. Meanwhile Brian Shirley broke a rear end while leading at Macon. Brian still had a great week picking up wins at Fayette County and Quincey. The Fayette County race was awesome as always, the place is one of the best kept secrets around. Mr. Smooth Billy Moyer after being absent after his crash at LaSalle was back in action last Friday at Farmer City. Billy bounced back and took home the $10,000 check.

The Hell Tour will wrap up this week racing 6 nights in a row. Monday will be Lincoln, before heading to Indiana, Michigan for two shows before the finale at Oakshade Raceway for a double header. Brian Shirley has close to a 50 point lead over Babb so anything can happen over the last 6 races. Jason Feger sits 3rd in the points.

The World of Outlaws were racing in Iowa and Minnesota last weekend Brandon Sheppard won the event at Dubuque and Mike Marlar won at Deer Creek. Brian Birkhofer came out of retirement for the events driving for Jason Rauen. Brian finished in the top ten both nights and came home fourth in his home state Friday night. I hope Jason Rauen will put that guy in the seat some more, it was great having him back and we all know he is great for the sport.

Pennsylvania’s Gregg Satterlee won his first Lucas race in Zanesville last week and Bloomer won the event at Cherokee. The series will be back in action this week at Tri-City Speedway Friday night before heading to Wheatland on Saturday. If you have never been to Wheatland, go and check it out it is the Diamond of Race Tracks.

Race fans this Friday is the last Lucas race in Illinois for the season. It all happens at Tri-City Speedway, the event will pay $12,000 to win. You can expect all the heavy hitters in the house including Bloomquist, Davenport, Richards, McCreadie, Pierce, Bronson, Satterlee, Owens, Pearson, Erb, and the father and son combination of Don and Hudson O’Neal.

StlRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings 7.9.2018

1 Scott Bloomquist

2 Chris Madden

3 Brandon Sheppard

4 Jonathan Davenport

5 Mike Marlar

6 Bobby Pierce

7 Dale McDowell

8 Brian Shirley

9 Shannon Babb

10 Josh Richards

11 Tim McCreadie

12 Jimmy Owens

13 Chris Simpson

14 Don O’Neal

15 Billy Moyer

16 Devin Moran

17 Brandon Overton

18 Shane Clanton

19 Hudson O’Neal

20 Earl Pearson Jr.

21 Ricky Weiss

22 Tyler Erb

23 Ryan Unzicker

24 Michael Page

25 Gregg Satterlee

Enjoy the races and keep supporting your local dirt tracks !! Plans this week include the Lucas event at Tri-City Speedway Friday night at the home of the Gundakers.

Dirty Don – see you at the races !!