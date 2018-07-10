12th annual CMH Diamond Nationals set for Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway

on Saturday

WHEATLAND, Missouri (July 10, 2018) – The stars of Dirt Late Model racing return to Lucas Oil Speedwayfor one of the speedway’s marquee events, the 12th annual CMH Diamond Nationals.

The full field of competitors from the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and Lucas Oil MLRA come together to chase the $12,000 winner’s share and diamond ring that goes along with it. In addition, the Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds will be in action with a full program, capped by a $1,000-to-win feature.

“This is the final appearance of the season for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Lucas Oil Speedway and if it’s anything like the action we had back on Memorial Day Weekend at the Show-Me 100, fans are in for a treat,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Dan Robinson said. “It’s always a great show when these guys come to town – and don’t sell the MLRA drivers short. They are very capable of contending with the national guys on the home turf.”

Dirt Late Model legend Scott Bloomquist captured the Show-Me 100 back on May 26. He took over the lead when Jimmy Owens spun on lap 70 while leading the race and Bloomquist went on to capture his sixth Show-Me 100 – and first at Lucas Oil Speedway.