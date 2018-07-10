Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> 12th annual CMH Diamond Nationals set for Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway

12th annual CMH Diamond Nationals set for Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, Missouri (July 10, 2018) – The stars of Dirt Late Model racing return to Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday for one of the speedway’s marquee events, the 12th annual CMH Diamond Nationals.

The full field of competitors from the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and Lucas Oil MLRA come together to chase the $12,000 winner’s share and diamond ring that goes along with it. In addition, the Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds will be in action with a full program, capped by a $1,000-to-win feature.

“This is the final appearance of the season for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Lucas Oil Speedway and if it’s anything like the action we had back on Memorial Day Weekend at the Show-Me 100, fans are in for a treat,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Dan Robinson said. “It’s always a great show when these guys come to town – and don’t sell the MLRA drivers short. They are very capable of contending with the national guys on the home turf.”

Dirt Late Model legend Scott Bloomquist captured the Show-Me 100 back on May 26. He took over the lead when Jimmy Owens spun on lap 70 while leading the race and Bloomquist went on to capture his sixth Show-Me 100 – and first at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Bloomquist, of Mooresburg, Tennessee, is coming off his fifth Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season last Friday at the 20th annual Grassy Smith Memorial in Gaffney, S.C. He’s one feature win away from No. 600 in his career entering this weekend, which begins with Friday’s Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt event at Tri-City Speedway.

Defending Diamond Nationals winner and reigning Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series champion Josh Richards of Shinnston, West Virginia, enters this weekend 120 points behind series leader Jonathan Davenport in the championship chase. Bloomquist sits 135 behind the Richards.

It was a year ago at the Diamond Nationals when Richards used the race win as a launching pad to seven more victories the rest of the season that propelled him to his first Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series title.

Meanwhile, the Lucas Oil MLRA Series finds Will Vaught of Crane, Missouri as the driver to watch. Vaught swept both ends of an MLRA doubleheader last weekend at Lake Ozark Speedway to give him three MLRA victories in 2018. Vaught trails series leader Chad Simpson of Mount Vernon, Iowa, by 76 points with Tony Jackson Jr. of Lebanon, Missouri, 62 behind the leader.

For complete points standings and tour schedule from the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series visit LucasDirt.com and for more on the Lucas Oil MLRA Series go to MLRARacing.com.

In the Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds, Darron Fuqua of Mayetta, Kansas will be looking for his seventh victory of the season at Lucas Oil Speedway. Fuqua leads USRA Modified national points and is 102 in front of Jeff Cutshaw in the Lucas Oil Speedway track standings.

Grandstand gates open at 4 p.m. on Saturday with hot laps at 6:30 and opening ceremonies at 7.

Admission prices:
Adults (16 and over) $30
Seniors (62 and over)/Military $27
Youth (6-15) $10
Kids (5 and under) FREE
Family pass $60
Pit pass $40

For ticket information on all events at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2018, contact admission director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or by email at nichole@LucasOilSpeedway.com. Fans also can go online to purchase tickets for any event on the 2018 schedule.
Citizens Memorial Hospital (CMH) is location in Bolivar, Missouri and serves eight counties in southwest Missouri. A 2014 and 2010 Missouri Quality Award recipient, CMH is a Level III Trauma Center and has implemented a STEMI Program. CMH also has 32 primary and specialty physician clinics, seven long-term care facilities, and other ancillary services. Go to CitzensMemorial.com for more information.
Complete Lucas Oil Speedway event information, archived stories, ticket information and 2018 schedule can be found by visiting LucasOilSpeedway.com.
Lucas Oil Speedway is located at Highways 83 and 54 in Wheatland, Missouri. A campground with shower and bathroom facilities is also available. With its entrance located just outside the pit gate this sprawling scenic camping facility will continue to enhance the racing experience at the Diamond of Dirt Tracks.

Click LucasOilSpeedway.com for more information and detailed directions to the speedway or call the Track Hotline at (417) 282-5984.
In addition, fans can get social with Lucas Oil Speedway by following @LucasSpeedway on Twitter, clicking “Like” at www.facebook.com/LucasOilSpeedway and on www.youtube.com/LucasOilSpeedway
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. 9th Annual CMH Diamond Nationals and Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Finale this Saturday & Sunday, July 11th & 12th!
  2. 8th Annual CMH Diamond Nationals this Saturday, July 12th!
  3. 23rd Annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Event Information for Sunday, July 12th!
  4. 6th Annual CMH Diamond Nationals to Shine on Saturday Night!
  5. Bloomquist on a roll entering 10th annual CMH Diamond Nationals at Lucas
  6. $10,000 to Win on Saturday for the 7th Annual CMH Diamond Nationals!

Tagged with:

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2018 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy