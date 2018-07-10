12th annual CMH Diamond Nationals set for Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway

The full field of competitors from the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and Lucas Oil MLRA come together to chase the $12,000 winner’s share and diamond ring that goes along with it. In addition, the Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds will be in action with a full program, capped by a $1,000-to-win feature.
“This is the final appearance of the season for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Lucas Oil Speedway and if it’s anything like the action we had back on Memorial Day Weekend at the Show-Me 100, fans are in for a treat,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Dan Robinson said. “It’s always a great show when these guys come to town – and don’t sell the MLRA drivers short. They are very capable of contending with the national guys on the home turf.”
Dirt Late Model legend Scott Bloomquist captured the Show-Me 100 back on May 26. He took over the lead when Jimmy Owens spun on lap 70 while leading the race and Bloomquist went on to capture his sixth Show-Me 100 – and first at Lucas Oil Speedway.
Defending Diamond Nationals winner and reigning Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series champion Josh Richards of Shinnston, West Virginia, enters this weekend 120 points behind series leader Jonathan Davenport in the championship chase. Bloomquist sits 135 behind the Richards.
It was a year ago at the Diamond Nationals when Richards used the race win as a launching pad to seven more victories the rest of the season that propelled him to his first Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series title.
Meanwhile, the Lucas Oil MLRA Series finds Will Vaught of Crane, Missouri as the driver to watch. Vaught swept both ends of an MLRA doubleheader last weekend at Lake Ozark Speedway to give him three MLRA victories in 2018. Vaught trails series leader Chad Simpson of Mount Vernon, Iowa, by 76 points with Tony Jackson Jr. of Lebanon, Missouri, 62 behind the leader.
For complete points standings and tour schedule from the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series visit LucasDirt.com and for more on the Lucas Oil MLRA Series go to MLRARacing.com.
In the Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds, Darron Fuqua of Mayetta, Kansas will be looking for his seventh victory of the season at Lucas Oil Speedway. Fuqua leads USRA Modified national points and is 102 in front of Jeff Cutshaw in the Lucas Oil Speedway track standings.
Grandstand gates open at 4 p.m. on Saturday with hot laps at 6:30 and opening ceremonies at 7.
Admission prices:
Adults (16 and over) $30
Seniors (62 and over)/Military $27
Youth (6-15) $10
Kids (5 and under) FREE
Family pass $60
Pit pass $40