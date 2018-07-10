Mike McKinney takes Shadyhill Speedway Summit Modified Nationals win!

Modifieds Heat 1
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Frank Marshall (28m)
Valparaiso, In.
|2.
|2.
|Devin Wright (37)
Rensselher, In.
|3.
|3.
|Josh Hesson (18)
Rensselger, Ia.
|4.
|5.
|Dylan Caldwell (23)
Demotte, In.
|5.
|4.
|Josh Lolmaugh (25L)
Columbia City, In.
|6.
|6.
|Tom Bell (31)
Wheatfield, In.
|7.
|7.
|Kyle Cooper (24C)
Wheafield, In.
|8.
|8.
|Riley Misch (21M)
Wheatfield, In.
|9.
|9.
|David Pries (D27)
Medaryville, In.
Modifieds Heat 2
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Mike McKinney (96m)
Plainfield, Il.
|2.
|3.
|Jamie Lomax (36L)
Lake Village, In.
|3.
|2.
|Zeke McKenzie (24z)
Claypool, In.
|4.
|4.
|Nick Allen (21A)
Wheatfield, In.
|5.
|5.
|Ed Thomas (01)
Stregt, Ia.
|6.
|7.
|Kenny Carlson (21c)
Hobart, In.
|7.
|8.
|Corey Bevard (8c)
Union City, Mi.
|8.
|9.
|Aaron Rearden (11R)
North Judson, In.
|9.
|6.
|Adam Pockrus (48)
Lowell, In.
Modifieds Heat 3
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Bobby Stremme (53s)
South Bend, In.
|2.
|4.
|Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.
|3.
|3.
|Roger Carness (11)
Francesville, In.
|4.
|5.
|Brad Deyoung (7)
Wheatfield, In.
|5.
|2.
|Dustin Golden (14A)
Bedford, In.
|6.
|8.
|Curt Spalding (5S)
Watervliet, Mi.
|7.
|7.
|Jason Berry (66)
North Judson, In.
|8.
|9.
|Jarrett Rendel (06)
Clayton, Mi.
|9.
|6.
|Brad Johnson (53)
Bryan, Oh.
Modifieds C-Feature
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|3.
|Curt Spalding (5S)
Watervliet, Mi.
|2.
|1.
|Tom Bell (31)
Wheatfield, In.
|3.
|2.
|Kenny Carlson (21c)
Hobart, In.
|4.
|11.
|Adam Pockrus (48)
Lowell, In.
|17
|5.
|6.
|Jason Berry (66)
North Judson, In.
|16
|6.
|9.
|Jarrett Rendel (06)
Clayton, Mi.
|15
|7.
|4.
|Kyle Cooper (94C)
Wheafield, In.
|14
|8.
|10.
|David Pries (D27)
Medaryville, In.
|13
|9.
|5.
|Corey Bevard (8c)
Union City, Mi.
|12
|10.
|7.
|Riley Misch (21M)
Wheatfield, In.
|11
|11.
|8.
|Aaron Rearden (11R)
North Judson, In.
|10
|12.
|12.
|Brad Johnson (53)
Bryan, Oh.
|10
Modifieds A-Feature
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|2.
|Mike McKinney (96m)
Plainfield, Il.
|80
|2.
|1.
|Frank Marshall (28m)
Valparaiso, In.
|75
|3.
|3.
|Bobby Stremme (53s)
South Bend, In.
|70
|4.
|5.
|Jamie Lomax (36L)
Lake Village, In.
|65
|5.
|4.
|Devin Wright (37)
Rensselher, In.
|60
|6.
|11.
|Nick Allen (21A)
Wheatfield, In.
|55
|7.
|6.
|Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.
|50
|8.
|16.
|Curt Spalding (5S)
Watervliet, Mi.
|48
|9.
|9.
|Roger Carness (11)
Francesville, In.
|46
|10.
|12.
|Brad Deyoung (7)
Wheatfield, In.
|44
|11.
|8.
|Zeke McKenzie (24z)
Claypool, In.
|42
|12.
|17.
|Tom Bell (31)
Wheatfield, In.
|40
|13.
|20.
|Adam Pockrus (48)
Lowell, In.
|39
|14.
|13.
|Josh Lolmaugh (25L)
Columbia City, In.
|38
|15.
|7.
|Josh Hesson (18)
Rensselger, Ia.
|37
|16.
|18.
|Kenny Carlson (21c)
Hobart, In.
|36
|17.
|10.
|Dylan Caldwell (23)
Demotte, In.
|35
|18.
|21.
|Jason Berry (66)
North Judson, In.
|34
|19.
|15.
|Dustin Golden (14A)
Bedford, In.
|33
|20.
|19.
|Corey Bevard (8c)
Union City, Mi.
|32
|21.
|14.
|Ed Thomas (01)
Stregt, Ia.
|31
|22.
|22.
|Riley Misch (21M)
Wheatfield, In.
|30