Mike McKinney takes Shadyhill Speedway Summit Modified Nationals win!

Mike McKinney

Modifieds Heat 1

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Frank Marshall (28m)
Valparaiso, In.
2. 2. Devin Wright (37)
Rensselher, In.
3. 3. Josh Hesson (18)
Rensselger, Ia.
4. 5. Dylan Caldwell (23)
Demotte, In.
5. 4. Josh Lolmaugh (25L)
Columbia City, In.
6. 6. Tom Bell (31)
Wheatfield, In.
7. 7. Kyle Cooper (24C)
Wheafield, In.
8. 8. Riley Misch (21M)
Wheatfield, In.
9. 9. David Pries (D27)
Medaryville, In.

 

Modifieds Heat 2

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Mike McKinney (96m)
Plainfield, Il.
2. 3. Jamie Lomax (36L)
Lake Village, In.
3. 2. Zeke McKenzie (24z)
Claypool, In.
4. 4. Nick Allen (21A)
Wheatfield, In.
5. 5. Ed Thomas (01)
Stregt, Ia.
6. 7. Kenny Carlson (21c)
Hobart, In.
7. 8. Corey Bevard (8c)
Union City, Mi.
8. 9. Aaron Rearden (11R)
North Judson, In.
9. 6. Adam Pockrus (48)
Lowell, In.

 

Modifieds Heat 3

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Bobby Stremme (53s)
South Bend, In.
2. 4. Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.
3. 3. Roger Carness (11)
Francesville, In.
4. 5. Brad Deyoung (7)
Wheatfield, In.
5. 2. Dustin Golden (14A)
Bedford, In.
6. 8. Curt Spalding (5S)
Watervliet, Mi.
7. 7. Jason Berry (66)
North Judson, In.
8. 9. Jarrett Rendel (06)
Clayton, Mi.
9. 6. Brad Johnson (53)
Bryan, Oh.

 

Modifieds C-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 3. Curt Spalding (5S)
Watervliet, Mi.
2. 1. Tom Bell (31)
Wheatfield, In.
3. 2. Kenny Carlson (21c)
Hobart, In.
4. 11. Adam Pockrus (48)
Lowell, In.		 17
5. 6. Jason Berry (66)
North Judson, In.		 16
6. 9. Jarrett Rendel (06)
Clayton, Mi.		 15
7. 4. Kyle Cooper (94C)
Wheafield, In.		 14
8. 10. David Pries (D27)
Medaryville, In.		 13
9. 5. Corey Bevard (8c)
Union City, Mi.		 12
10. 7. Riley Misch (21M)
Wheatfield, In.		 11
11. 8. Aaron Rearden (11R)
North Judson, In.		 10
12. 12. Brad Johnson (53)
Bryan, Oh.		 10

 

Modifieds A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 2. Mike McKinney (96m)
Plainfield, Il.		 80
2. 1. Frank Marshall (28m)
Valparaiso, In.		 75
3. 3. Bobby Stremme (53s)
South Bend, In.		 70
4. 5. Jamie Lomax (36L)
Lake Village, In.		 65
5. 4. Devin Wright (37)
Rensselher, In.		 60
6. 11. Nick Allen (21A)
Wheatfield, In.		 55
7. 6. Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.		 50
8. 16. Curt Spalding (5S)
Watervliet, Mi.		 48
9. 9. Roger Carness (11)
Francesville, In.		 46
10. 12. Brad Deyoung (7)
Wheatfield, In.		 44
11. 8. Zeke McKenzie (24z)
Claypool, In.		 42
12. 17. Tom Bell (31)
Wheatfield, In.		 40
13. 20. Adam Pockrus (48)
Lowell, In.		 39
14. 13. Josh Lolmaugh (25L)
Columbia City, In.		 38
15. 7. Josh Hesson (18)
Rensselger, Ia.		 37
16. 18. Kenny Carlson (21c)
Hobart, In.		 36
17. 10. Dylan Caldwell (23)
Demotte, In.		 35
18. 21. Jason Berry (66)
North Judson, In.		 34
19. 15. Dustin Golden (14A)
Bedford, In.		 33
20. 19. Corey Bevard (8c)
Union City, Mi.		 32
21. 14. Ed Thomas (01)
Stregt, Ia.		 31
22. 22. Riley Misch (21M)
Wheatfield, In.		 30
