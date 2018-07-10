Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Doubleheader at Windy Hollow July 13th, Brownstown July 14th

GLASGOW, KY – JULY 9, 2018

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series will return to action with a doubleheader of racing action Friday, July 13th at Windy Hollow Speedway in Owensboro, KY and Saturday, July 14th at Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, IN. Both events will pay $2,000 to win and $200.00 to start.

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series will visit Windy Hollow Speedway in Owensboro, KY on Friday, July 13th. The tour will be in competition with a full program of practice, A-B group time trials, qualifying heat races, B-Mains, and the 30-lap, $2,000 to win/$200 to start A-Main event. Other divisions joining the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series in action at Windy Hollow Speedway will be Cruisers, Rusty Bolt, Bombers, and Mini Stocks. Entry fee for the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series is $50. All drivers that start a B-Main, but do not transfer to the A-Main will receive $50 tow money.

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series A-Main Purse at Windy Hollow Speedway on July 13, 2018:

1st- $2,000, 2nd-$1,000, 3rd- $650, 4th- $550, 5th- $500, 6th- $400, 7th- $375, 8th-$350, 9th- $325, 10th- $300, 11th-$240, 12th-$235, 13th-$230, 14th- $225, 15th- $200, 16th $200, 17th- $200, 18th- $200, 19th- $200, 20th- $200, 21st- $200, 22nd- $200

Windy Hollow Speedway is located at 4731 Windy Hollow Rd, Owensboro, KY 42301. For more information about Windy Hollow Speedway, contact Misty Westerfield at (270) 929-6392, Jimmy Westerfield at (270) 256-4449, or via social media at www.whspeedway.com and like on Facebook (Windy Hollow Speedway).

On Saturday July 14th, the tour will visit the Brownstown Speedway located in Brownstown, IN. The tour will be in competition with a full program of practice, A-B group time trials, qualifying heat races, B-Mains, and the 30-lap, $2,000 to win/$200 to start A-Main event. Other divisions joining the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series at Brownstown Speedway will be Super Late Models, Indiana Pro Late Models, Super Stocks, Pure Stocks. Entry fee for the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series is $50. All drivers that start a B-Main, but do not transfer to the A-Main will receive $50 tow money. Transponder rental fee will be $10 (must have own pouch).

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series A-Main Purse at Brownstown Speedway on July 14, 2018: 1st- $2,000, 2nd-$1,000, 3rd- $650, 4th- $550, 5th- $500, 6th- $400, 7th- $375, 8th-$350, 9th- $325, 10th- $300, 11th-$240, 12th-$235, 13th-$230, 14th- $225, 15th- $200, 16th$200, 17th- $200, 18th- $200, 19th- $200, 20th- $200, 21st- $200, 22nd- $200

Brownstown Speedway is located at 476 E County Rd 100 S in Brownstown, IN 47220. For more information about Windy Hollow Speedway, contact Promoter Jim Price at (812) 620-0751, track phone at (812) 358-5332, or via social media at www.brownstownspeedway.com and like on Facebook (Brownstown Speedway).

2018 Tire Rule

Under the guideline of the 2018 DIRTcar UMP Modified rules, only tires approved for DIRTcar competition are the Hoosier: M-30S and M-60 compounds in the DIRTcar plated tire 26.5/8.0/15 or 27.5/8.0/15. The maximum width of the tire will be 9 inches. The M-60 may be used as a right rear option tire. NO GROOVING ALLOWED. Siping permitted on M-30 and M-60.

Activities for the event at Windy Hollow Speedway on Friday July 13th will see both the pit area and general admission area open at 5:00 P.M. The driver’s meeting will be at 7:15 P.M. with practice laps set to begin at 7:30 P.M. Time Trials will immediately follow practice laps at 7:45 P.M. and racing will begin at 8:10 P.M. All times are CST. Ticket prices for Windy Hollow Speedway on Friday, July 13th in the general admission area will be $12 and pit admission will be $35.

Activities for the event at Brownstown Speedway on Saturday July 14th will see the pit area and general admission area will open at 3 P.M. The driver’s meeting will be at 5:30 P.M with practice laps set to begin at 6:00 P.M. Time Trials will immediately follow practice laps at 6:30 P.M and racing will immediately follow time trials. All times are EST. Ticket prices for Brownstown Speedway on Saturday July 14th in the general admission area will be $15 and pit admission will be $30.

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series presents UMP Dirt Car Modified sanctioned dirt track entertainment at racing venues throughout Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, West Virginia, and Ohio. For more information concerning the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series, contact series race director Jeff Evans at (859) 358-7178 or by email at jdevans@live.com.

For the latest breaking news concerning the American Modified Series, including the latest series standings, 2018 tour schedule, and more visit the official website at www.americanmodifiedseries.com

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Upcoming 2018 Schedule of Events

July 13 (Friday) Windy Hollow Speedway (Owensboro, KY): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

July 14 (Saturday) Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, IN): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

July 20 (Friday) Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

July 21 (Saturday) Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY): 30 laps/$3,000 to win/$200 to start

August 17 (Friday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

August 18 (Saturday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 50 laps/$5,000 to win/$500 to start

August 31 (Friday) Farmer City Speedway (Farmer City, IL): 35 laps/$3,000 to win/$250 to start

September 1 (Saturday) Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL): 50 laps/$10,000 to win/$600to start – 6th Annual Casey’s AMS Modified Nationals

September 2 (Sunday) Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL): 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$300 to start

September 21-22 Mansfield Motor Speedway (Mansfield, OH): $10,000 to win Summit Racing Equipment Shawshank 100 / American Modified Series Championship Weekend

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2018 Official Sponsors

Summit Racing Equipment: “Title Sponsor for the American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat Race #1

ALLSTAR Performance: “Official Hard Charger of the Race” Award Sponsor at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events

FAST Fuel/Air/Spark/Technology: “Official Ignition System” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat Race #4”

KBC Graphics: “Official Graphics Company” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

Maxima Racing Oil: “Official Oil” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and Tough Fifth Place Award Sponsor

Quick Car Racing Products: “$100 Fast Qualifier Award” at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events

VP Racing Fuels: “Official Race Fuel” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

Wilwood: “Official Brakes” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and “Lucky 7” Award Sponsor

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2018 Marketing Partners

Bandit Race Cars

Brucebilt Performance

Fast Shafts (“Sponsor of Heat Race #3”)

Fox Shocks

Hypercoils (“Sponsor of Heat Race #2”)

Impressive Race Cars

Maximum Energy Development

Mullins Race Engines

Oakley Motorsports

Out-Pace Race Products (Official B-Mains Sponsor)

Print Worx

RACEceiver

UMP Dirt Car

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Top Ten Point Standings after 07/01/18

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME POINTS

1 10y Trent Young 2180

2 22 Josh Harris 2040

3 80 Rich Dawson 1490

4 1s Brian Shaw 1180

5 K7 Gabriel Kirtley 1075

6 55 Blaze Melton 1025

7 18 Tait Davenport 1020

8 81c Chris Cole 900

9 24h Mike Harrison 895

10 16c John Clippinger 895

Chris Westerfield (AMS)

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

P.O. Box 1741

Glasgow, KY 42142

www.americanmodifiedseries.com