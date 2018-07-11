Kyle Bronson Back in a XR1 Rocket Chassis Starting Friday at Granite City!

(BRANDON, FLORIDA) Following a thirteenth place effort against the stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in the 20th Annual ‘Grassy Smith Memorial’ last Friday night, July 6 at Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, South Carolina, Kyle Bronson and his #40b team made their way to Shinnston, West Virginia this week to put together a XR1 Rocket Chassis. Kyle plans to debut the new ride, which will carry a primarily blue paint scheme similar to the one he had last year when he drove Rocket cars, this weekend ( July 13-14 ) in the next two Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series battles.

on Friday evening for the ‘NAPA Know How 50.’ The doubleheader weekend will then wrap up on Saturday at the state-of-the-art Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri with the 12th edition of the ‘Diamond Nationals.’ Both single-day shootouts will pay $12,000 to the winner and $1,000 just to start the 50-lap main event. Kyle comes into the weekend fourteenth in the latest version of the heated LOLMDS point standings – only 40 points out of twelfth and only 215 markers out of the top ten. More information on these races can be found online at Up first will be a trip to Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinoisevening for the ‘NAPA Know How 50.’ The doubleheader weekend will then wrap upat the state-of-the-art Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri with the 12th edition of the ‘Diamond Nationals.’ Both single-day shootouts will pay $12,000 to the winner and $1,000 just to start the 50-lap main event. Kyle comes into the weekend fourteenth in the latest version of the heated LOLMDS point standings – only 40 points out of twelfth and only 215 markers out of the top ten. More information on these races can be found online at www.lucasdirt.com

“I can’t thank Mark (Richards) and all of the guys at Rocket Chassis enough for all of their help,” quoted Bronson today from the Rocket headquarters. “They are first class people to deal with and obviously build a great racecar. We had a lot of success in their cars in the past and I’m looking forward to working closely with Rocket Chassis again starting this weekend at Granite City and Wheatland!”

The Kyle Bronson Motorsports (KBM) team has two Sweet-Bloomquist racecars for sale – one used and one brand new. Contact Kyle at 813-516-8300 for pricing and more information. Serious inquiries only!

UPCOMING RACE SCHEDULE:

July 13 | Tri-City (IL) Speedway, Lucas Oil | $12,000 to win

July 14 | Lucas Oil (MO) Speedway, Lucas Oil | $12,000 to win

July 17 | Brown County (SD) Speedway, Lucas Oil | $10,000 to win

July 18 | Jackson (MN) Motorplex, Lucas Oil | $10,000 to win

July 19 | I-80 (NE) Speedway, Lucas Oil | $10,000 to win

August 24-25 at Mansfield Motor Speedway in Mansfield, Ohio. Please visit In other news, Kyle has officially registered for the ‘Dirt Million’ onat Mansfield Motor Speedway in Mansfield, Ohio. Please visit https://www.dirtmillion.com/ kylebronson/ to purchase tickets, camping, merchandise, etc. for the ‘Dirt Million’ and help support the Kyle Bronson Motorsports (KBM) team. Each dollar spent at checkout selecting Kyle Bronson will earn him reward points and the top four drivers in the Driver Reward Points Rankings will receive provisionals into the ‘Dirt Million’ main event, which at this point will pay almost $170,000 to win! Kyle appreciates your support!!!

