Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Returns to Tri-City Speedway, July 13th

GRANITE CITY, ILL (July 10, 2018) – The captivating stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series return to Tri-City Speedway on Friday night, July 13th, for the NAPA Know How 50. A complete show is on tap, which includes: Hot Laps, Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and the $12,000 to win, 50-lap main event. Other divisions in competition on July 13th include the UMP Open Wheel Modifieds, competing for $1,000-to-win, and B-Modifieds also chasing a $1,000 top prize.

The festivities will get underway with Pit Gates opening at Noon, followed by Grandstand Gates opening at 4:00pm. A mandatory drivers meeting is set to take place at 6:00pm with Hot Laps slated for 6:30pm. Ticket prices in the General Admission area will be $30 for adults with Children ages 12 and under admitted for FREE. A pit pass is $40 for adults; $15 for children ages 12 and under.

The nation’s elite dirt late model teams are expected to challenge a strong contingent of local and regional stand-outs at the 3/8-mile dirt oval. Josh Richards returns as the defending NAPA Know How 50 Champion after dominating the event in 2017. Scott Bloomquist will look to capitalize on his recent success while vying for his 600th career victory.

The battle for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Championship is heating up. Jonathan Davenport currently holds a 120-point lead over Defending National Champion, Josh Richards. Scott Bloomquist is third, while Earl Pearson Jr. and Don O’Neal round out the top five in championship standings. Sixth through fourteenth are: Tim McCreadie, Bobby Pierce, Hudson O’Neal, Jimmy Owens, Darrel Lanigan, Gregg Satterlee, Dennis Erb Jr., Mason Zeigler, and Kyle Bronson.

Tri-City Speedway is located at 5100 Nameoki Road in Granite City, Illinois, just off I-270 at Exit 3. For information, call 618-931-7836 (track), or (636) 448-9111. Also, visit: www.tricityspeedway.net for additional information.

For the latest breaking news concerning the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, including the latest series standings, 2018 tour schedule, driver information, and more, visit the official website at: www.lucasdirt.com.