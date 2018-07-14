Earl Pearson, Jr. wins NAPA Know How 50 at Tri-City Speedway!

CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS FROM THIS EVENT!

GRANITE CITY, ILL. (July 13, 2018) – Earl Pearson Jr. bolted from his ninth starting spot to win Friday night’s NAPA Know How 50 at Tri-City Speedway. Pearson took the lead on lap 37 from Jimmy Owens and went on to his third Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season. Owens finished in second with Tim McCreadie coming home in third. Completing the top five were Mason Zeigler and Bobby Pierce.

Tony Jackson Jr. grabbed the lead at the start of the main event and led the first 32 circuits before Owens forged. Pearson quickly began to pressure Owens for the top spot and was able to gain the advantage with 13 laps to go.

“Jimmy [Owens] was awful good tonight. I watched him in the heat race and knew he would be hard to beat tonight. I just married myself to the bottom,” said the 46-year-old Pearson in Lucas Oil Victory Lane. “He [Owens] slipped up just a little bit down there in the corner and I held my line around the bottom. Thanks to my crew: J.C. Wright, Garrett Alberson, and Marshall Hooter, they all did a great job tonight.”

“I told Kevin Gundaker on the stage during driver’s introductions that a hurricane was about to blow into Tri-City tonight so watch out. They had a little ring around the bottom and I just stayed there. The track was in great shape tonight. You could run anywhere on the track. Hats off to Kevin and his entire track crew. I know the fans saw a terrific race.”

Owens, who led four laps during the race, was pleased with his runner-up finish as he congratulated his good friend in Victory Lane. “Thanks to Leon Ramirez of Ramirez Motorsports, my crew, and all of my sponsors and especially to that number one car that won the race. I hope the fans enjoyed that race.”

McCreadie finished third despite smoke from the car in the final laps. “I really didn’t see the smoke, I nursed it to the end. I don’t know what damage there is in the motor. We have to quit digging ourselves a hole at the start of the night. The car was really good over the last half of the race tonight. I just need a little more off of the corners to run with these guys. We will keep on working on this Longhorn Chassis to make it better.”

Pearson’s 35th career LOLMDS win came aboard the Ronnie and Terri Stuckey-owned, Black Diamond Chassis which is powered by a Clements Racing Engine and sponsored by: Lucas Oil Products, P&W Sales, Tegeler Wrecker and Crane, David Petersen Motorsports, Midwest Sheet Metal, Rauen Precision and Machining, Papich Construction, Sunoco Race Fuels, DriveWFX.com, 5-Star Shop Service, and Cooper’s Country Meat Packers.

Completing the top ten were Josh Richards, Don O’Neal, Tony Jackson Jr., Jonathan Davenport, and Hudson O’Neal.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Friday, July 13, 2018

NAPA Know How 50

Tri-City Speedway – Granite City, IL

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Josh Richards / 14.798 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Mason Zeigler / 15.083 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Josh Richards, Mason Zeigler, Don O’Neal, Tim Manville, Jonathan Davenport, Darrell Lanigan, Kolby Vandenbergh, Joey Moriarty, Scott Henseler

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Tony Jackson, Jr., Tim McCreadie, Dennis Erb, Jr., Hudson O’Neal, Gregg Satterlee, Rickey Frankel, Billy Laycock, Clay Daly, Mike Hammerle

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Jimmy Owens, Earl Pearson, Jr., Bobby Pierce, Kyle Bronson, Daryn Klein, Austin Rettig, Blaze Burwell

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 9 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $12,800 2 6 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $6,300 3 5 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $4,200 4 4 25Z Mason Zeigler ® Chalk Hill, PA $2,850 5 12 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $2,950 6 1 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $2,900 7 7 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $2,300 8 2 56 Tony Jackson, Jr. Lebanon, MO $1,300 9 13 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $2,100 10 11 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,800 11 8 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $1,775 12 14 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA $1,750 13 10 33T Tim Manville St. Jacob, IL $1,025 14 15 40B Kyle Bronson ® Brandon, FL $1,000 15 23 32B Clay Daly Salinas, CA $1,000 16 19 15V Kolby Vandenbergh Ashland, IL $1,000 17 22 51M Joey Moriarty Phoenix, AZ $1,000 18 3 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $1,800 19 24 44 Blaze Burwell Mt. Vernon, IL $1,000 20 21 94 Austin Rettig Sikeston, MO $1,000 21 18 10K Daryn Klein Fairview Height, IL $1,000 22 16 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $1,700 23 20 82 Billy Laycock Marine, IL $1,000 24 25 3 Scott Henseler South Roxana, IL $1,000 25 17 33F Rickey Frankel Quincy, IL $1,000 26 26 16H Mike Hammerle St Charles, MO $1,000

Race Statistics

Entrants: 26

Lap Leaders: Tony Jackson Jr. (Laps 1 – Lap 33); Jimmy Owens (Laps 34 – 36) Earl Pearson Jr. (Laps 37)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Earl Pearson Jr.

Margin of Victory: 3.491 seconds

Cautions: Kyle Bronson (Lap 18); Darrell Lanigan (Lap 19)

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Earl Pearson Jr. (Advanced 8 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Bobby Pierce

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Earl Pearson Jr.

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Mason Zeigler

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Clements Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Black Diamond Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Garrett Alberson (Earl Pearson Jr.)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Scott Bloomquist (Lap #2 – 15.675 seconds)

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Tony Jackson Jr. (33 Laps)

Dirty Girl Racewear Farthest Traveler: Kyle Bronson

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Tony Jackson Jr.

Time of Race: 21 minutes 48 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 4740 $124,000 2 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 4645 $107,450 3 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 4560 $141,000 4 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 4440 $97,350 5 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 4340 $69,450 6 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 4330 $82,175 7 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 4310 $95,750 8 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 4250 $81,225 9 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 4205 $67,900 10 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 3940 $52,800 11 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA 3910 $58,475 12 25Z Mason Zeigler ® Chalk Hill, PA 3830 $39,675 13 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 3815 $41,250 14 40B Kyle Bronson ® Brandon, FL 3760 $60,150

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*