Josh Harris Tops Summit Racing Equipment AMS Action at Windy Hollow Speedway

OWENSBORO, KY – JULY 13, 2018 WINDY HOLLOW

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series made their next stop at Windy Hollow Speedway Friday night. Kentucky’s Josh Harris would sweep the entire event and claim the $2,000 victory in his #22 MBR chassis.

Harris would begin the event by taking the QuickCar “Fast Time Award” with a time of 17.160 seconds. Heat race action would see Harris and Trent Young claim victory in their respective heat races. Harris and Young would lead the field to green in the 30-lap main event. The top two drivers in the 2018 championship point standings would battle side-by-side on the opening lap with Young taking point out front off turn four. Harris would continue to pressure Young for the lead and eventually take over the top spot on lap five. After a lap twelve caution, the restart would see Harris and Young battle into turn-one. Young would drift high and would fall to eighth position. Young’s misfortune would allow Chad Boone to have his turn to challenge Harris for the top spot. Young would battle his way back to the third position throughout the mid-point of the event. The event’s final caution would fly on lap-25 for a tangle in turn four between Gabriel Kirtley and John Clippinger. The final restart would see Harris, Boone, and Young battle three wide for the top spot with Harris emerging as the leader off turn four. Harris would lead the remainder of the event and claim his second series victory of 2018. Trent Young would take second while Chad Boone would complete the podium finishers. Tait Davenport would take fourth position and Blaze Melton would round out the top five.

The remainder of the top ten at the completion of the Summit Racing Equipment A-Main at Windy Hollow Speedway would be “Allstar Performance Hard Charger” Rich Dawson, John Clippinger, Marty Lindeman, Mark Cole, and Gabriel Kirtley.

The next event for the Summit Racing Equipment Modified Series will be July 14th at Brownstown Speedway. The event will pay $2,000.00 to the winner.

Race Summary

Friday, July 13, 2018

Windy Hollow Speedway (Owensboro, KY)

Quick Car Racing Products Overall Fast Time: Josh Harris (17.160 seconds)

Fast Time Group A: Trent Young (17.430 seconds)

Fast Time Group B: Josh Harris (17.160 seconds)

Summit Racing Equipment Heat #1 Finish (10 laps): Trent Young, Blaze Melton, Zach Dennis, Gabriel Kirtley, Marty Lindeman, John Clippinger, Mark Cole

Hypercoils Heat #2 Finish (10 laps): Josh Harris, Chad Boone, Tait Davenport, Don Brantley, Rich Dawson, Chris Cole, Carson Rudd

A-Main Finish (30 laps):

FINISH CAR # DRIVER NAME

1 22 Josh Harris

2 10y Trent Young

3 1 Chad Boone

4 18 Tait Davenport

5 55 Blaze Melton

6 80 Rich Dawson

7 16c John Clippinger

8 MB4 Marty Lindeman

9 81 Mark Cole

10 K7 Gabriel Kirtley

11 5 Carson Rudd

12 81c Chris Cole

13 03 Zach Dennis

14 5B Don Brantley

Race Statistics

• Entrants: 14

• Race Leaders: 2 (Trent Young 1-4) / (Josh Harris 5-30)

• Cautions: 9

• Red Flags: 0

• Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Provisionals: none

• Time of Race: n/a

• Margin of Victory: n/a

• Quick Car Racing Products Fast Time Award ($100 cash): Josh Harris

• Allstar Performance Hard Charger Award ($100 certificate): Rich Dawson

• Maxima Racing Oil Tough Fifth Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): Blaze Melton

• Wilwood Lucky Seven Award ($50 certificate): John Clippinger

• Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #1 Winner ($50 certificate): Trent Young

• Hypercoil Springs Heat Race #2 (certificate for one spring): Josh Harris

• Fast Shafts Heat Race #3 ($75 certificate): n/a

• FAST Ignition Systems Heat Race #4 ($250 certificate): n/a

• Out Pace Racing Products B-Main Awards ($75 certificate): n/a

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Top Ten Point Standings (after 07/13/18)

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME POINTS

1 10y Trent Young 2420

2 22 Josh Harris 2300

3 80 Rich Dawson 1690

4 K7 Gabriel Kirtley 1255

5 18 Tait Davenport 1230

6 55 Blaze Melton 1230

7 1s Brian Shaw 1180

8 16c John Clippinger 1090

9 81c Chris Cole 1070

10 81 Mark Cole 1055

*Points are unofficial until close of business on the Tuesday following race day*

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Upcoming 2018 Schedule of Events

• July 14 (Saturday) Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, IN): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

• July 20 (Friday) Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

• July 21 (Saturday) Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY): 30 laps/$3,000 to win/$200 to start

• August 17 (Friday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

• August 18 (Saturday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 50 laps/$5,000 to win/$500 to start

• August 31 (Friday) Farmer City Speedway (Farmer City, IL): 35 laps/$3,000 to win/$250 to start

• September 1 (Saturday) Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL): 50 laps/$10,000 to win/$600 to start – 6th Annual Casey’s AMS Modified Nationals

• September 2 (Sunday) Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL): 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$300 to start

• September 21-22 (Friday & Saturday) Mansfield Motor Speedway (Mansfield, OH): $10,000 to win – American Modified Series Championship Weekend

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2018 Official Sponsors

• Summit Racing Equipment: “Title Sponsor for the American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat Race #1”

• ALLSTAR Performance: “Official Hard Charger of the Race” Award Sponsor at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events

• FAST Fuel/Air/Spark/Technology: “Official Ignition System” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat Race #4”

• KBC Graphics: “Official Graphics Company” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

• Maxima Racing Oil: “Official Oil” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and Tough Fifth Place Award Sponsor

• Quick Car Racing Products: “$100 Fast Qualifier Award” at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events

• VP Racing Fuels: “Official Race Fuel” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

• Wilwood: “Official Brakes” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and “Lucky 7” Award Sponsor

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2018 Marketing Partners

• Bandit Race Cars

• Brucebilt Performance

• Fast Shafts (“Sponsor of Heat Race #3”)

• Fox Shocks

• Hypercoils (“Sponsor of Heat Race #2”)

• Impressive Race Cars

• Maximum Energy Development

• Mullins Race Engines

• Oakley Motorsports

• Out-Pace Race Products (Official B-Mains Sponsor)

• Print Worx

• RACEceiver

• Reaper Race Cars

• UMP Dirt Car

For the latest breaking news concerning the American Modified Series, including the latest series standings, 2018 tour schedule, and more visit the official website at www.americanmodifiedseries.com.

