Bloomquist Celebrates 600th Career Victory

WHEATLAND, MO (July 14, 2018) – Scott Bloomquist took the lead on lap 32 and then pulled away to his 600th career victory on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Speedway during the CMH Diamond Nationals. The Hall-of-Fame driver picked up his sixth Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season and his all-time series leading 92nd victory.

Jimmy Owens led the first 31 laps of the race as he looked to capitalize on his past Lucas Oil Speedway success. Bloomquist, who re-started third on the grid after a caution for debris, went around both Owens and Mason Zeigler for the lead which he stretched out over the final laps of the race.

Zeigler finished in second with Friday night’s winner at Tri-City Speedway, Earl Pearson Jr. earning another podium finish for the weekend by coming home in third. Will Vaught led the home-state contingent with a fourth-place finish and Owens rounded out the top five.

In Lucas Oil Victory Lane, Bloomquist stated that there were so many people to thank as he reached his milestone 600th career victory. “It seems like it’s been a few years since we got number 500 at Brownstown. It’s basically been me and Cody Mallory the last few years. We put in so many hours in the shop. It was a good race for the fans. They may have finally got the track to where it’s right up there with the best in the country. We are going to keep working hard and maybe we can get to 700 someday.”

Zeigler was pleased with his second podium finish of the month as the Pennsylvania driver maintained his lead in the rookie-of-the-year chase. “We keep knocking on the door for a win. I can’t thank my wife enough, she is pregnant and going up and down the road with us, and we enjoy it. I want to thank Brian and Buck. I want to than JLE Industries, without them I couldn’t run up and down the road.”

Pearson advanced from his fifth starting spot to finish third. “We got into traffic and it was good battle with Zeigler. I hope we put on a good show for the fans. I had some people here tonight from Jacksonville and I hope they enjoyed the show as well. Thanks to Ronnie and Terri Stuckey and all of my crew, it was another good points night.”

The winner’s Sweet-Bloomquist Chassis is powered by a Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by: CatSpot, New Direction AG, Sweet Manufacturing, Reece Monument Company, Sorbera Chiropractic, Penske Shocks, Valvoline, Crossfit by Overton, Petroff Towing, and Horton Coal.

Completing the top ten were Jonathan Davenport, Bobby Pierce, Logan Martin, Chad Simpson, and Hudson O’Neal.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Saturday, July 14, 2018

CMH Diamond Nationals

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, Mo.

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Clay Daly / 16.697 seconds

Fast Time Group B: Jimmy Owens / 16.694 seconds (overall)

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Clay Daly, Earl Pearson, Jr., Payton Looney, Kyle Bronson, Gregg Satterlee, Tony Jackson, Jr., Jeremy Grady, Hudson O’Neal

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Chad Simpson, Don O’Neal, Mitch McGrath, Tim McCreadie, Blonde Bomber, Joey Stark, Jonathan Davenport

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Will Vaught, Dennis Erb, Jr., Bobby Pierce, Josh Richards, Terry Phillips, Austin Siebert, Reid Millard

QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Mason Zeigler, Logan Martin, Austin Rettig, Scott Crigler, Darrell Lanigan, Joey Moriarty, Jeff Roth, Joe Godsey

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Tony Jackson, Jr., Josh Richards, Tim McCreadie, Darrell Lanigan, Terry Phillips, Jonathan Davenport, Gregg Satterlee, Joey Moriarty, Hudson O’Neal, Jeff Roth, Joey Stark, Reid Millard, Blonde Bomber, Austin Siebert, Jeremy Grady-DNS, Joe Godsey-DNS

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 3 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $12,800 2 4 25Z Mason Zeigler ® Chalk Hill, PA $6,300 3 5 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $4,300 4 6 1V Will Vaught Crane, MO $2,750 5 2 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $3,150 6 22 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $2,700 7 14 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $2,200 8 8 36 Logan Martin West Plains, MO $1,300 9 7 25 Chad Simpson Mt. Vernon, IA $1,200 10 23 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,800 11 11 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,875 12 19 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $1,750 13 18 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $2,025 14 10 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $1,000 15 13 40B Kyle Bronson ® Brandon, FL $1,000 16 15 74m Mitch McGrath Waukesha, WI $1,000 17 21 75 Terry Phillips Springfield, MO $1,000 18 20 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $1,700 19 1 32B Clay Daly Salinas, CA $1,000 20 16 12 Scott Crigler Alton, MO $1,000 21 12 94 Austin Rettig Sikeston, MO $1,000 22 24 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA $1,700 23 25 14R Jeff Roth Bentonville, AR $1,000 24 17 56 Tony Jackson, Jr. Lebanon, MO $1,000 25 9 15P Payton Looney Republic, MO $1,000

Race Statistics

Entrants: 32

Lap Leaders: Jimmy Owens (Laps 1 – 31); Scott Bloomquist (Laps 32 – 50)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Scott Bloomquist

Margin of Victory: 2.662 seconds

Cautions: Darrell Lanigan (Lap 4); Payton Looney (Lap 25); Debris (Lap 30)

Series Provisionals: Hudson O’Neal, Gregg Satterlee

Lucas Oil MLRA Provisional: Jeff Roth

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Jonathan Davenport (Advanced 16 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Hudson O’Neal

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Earl Pearson Jr.

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Mason Zeigler

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Sweet-Bloomquist Race Cars

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Cody Mallory (Scott Bloomquist)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Mason Zeigler (Lap #5 – 16.2131 seconds)

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Jimmy Owens (31 Laps)

Dirty Girl Racewear Farthest Traveler: Clay Daly

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Clay Daly

Time of Race: 23 minutes 15 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 4940 $126,700 2 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 4810 $153,800 2 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 4810 $109,475 4 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 4660 $101,650 5 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 4510 $71,200 6 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 4505 $97,950 6 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 4505 $84,050 8 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 4430 $83,025 9 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 4420 $71,050 10 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 4080 $54,500 11 25Z Mason Zeigler ® Chalk Hill, PA 4060 $45,975 12 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA 4035 $60,175 13 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 3975 $42,250 14 40B Kyle Bronson ® Brandon, FL 3915 $61,150

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*