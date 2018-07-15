Bloomquist Celebrates 600th Career Victory

WHEATLAND, MO (July 14, 2018) – Scott Bloomquist took the lead on lap 32 and then pulled away to his 600th career victory on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Speedway during the CMH Diamond Nationals. The Hall-of-Fame driver picked up his sixth Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season and his all-time series leading 92nd victory.
Jimmy Owens led the first 31 laps of the race as he looked to capitalize on his past Lucas Oil Speedway success. Bloomquist, who re-started third on the grid after a caution for debris, went around both Owens and Mason Zeigler for the lead which he stretched out over the final laps of the race.
Zeigler finished in second with Friday night’s winner at Tri-City Speedway, Earl Pearson Jr. earning another podium finish for the weekend by coming home in third. Will Vaught led the home-state contingent with a fourth-place finish and Owens rounded out the top five.
In Lucas Oil Victory Lane, Bloomquist stated that there were so many people to thank as he reached his milestone 600th career victory. “It seems like it’s been a few years since we got number 500 at Brownstown. It’s basically been me and Cody Mallory the last few years. We put in so many hours in the shop. It was a good race for the fans. They may have finally got the track to where it’s right up there with the best in the country. We are going to keep working hard and maybe we can get to 700 someday.”
Zeigler was pleased with his second podium finish of the month as the Pennsylvania driver maintained his lead in the rookie-of-the-year chase. “We keep knocking on the door for a win. I can’t thank my wife enough, she is pregnant and going up and down the road with us, and we enjoy it. I want to thank Brian and Buck. I want to than JLE Industries, without them I couldn’t run up and down the road.”
Pearson advanced from his fifth starting spot to finish third. “We got into traffic and it was good battle with Zeigler. I hope we put on a good show for the fans. I had some people here tonight from Jacksonville and I hope they enjoyed the show as well. Thanks to Ronnie and Terri Stuckey and all of my crew, it was another good points night.”
The winner’s Sweet-Bloomquist Chassis is powered by a Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by: CatSpot, New Direction AG, Sweet Manufacturing, Reece Monument Company, Sorbera Chiropractic, Penske Shocks, Valvoline, Crossfit by Overton, Petroff Towing, and Horton Coal.
Completing the top ten were Jonathan Davenport, Bobby Pierce, Logan Martin, Chad Simpson, and Hudson O’Neal.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
Saturday, July 14, 2018
CMH Diamond Nationals
Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, Mo.
Miller Welders Time Trials
Fast Time Group A: Clay Daly / 16.697 seconds
Fast Time Group B: Jimmy Owens / 16.694 seconds (overall)
Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Clay Daly, Earl Pearson, Jr., Payton Looney, Kyle Bronson, Gregg Satterlee, Tony Jackson, Jr., Jeremy Grady, Hudson O’Neal
FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Chad Simpson, Don O’Neal, Mitch McGrath, Tim McCreadie, Blonde Bomber, Joey Stark, Jonathan Davenport
Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Will Vaught, Dennis Erb, Jr., Bobby Pierce, Josh Richards, Terry Phillips, Austin Siebert, Reid Millard
QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Mason Zeigler, Logan Martin, Austin Rettig, Scott Crigler, Darrell Lanigan, Joey Moriarty, Jeff Roth, Joe Godsey
Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Tony Jackson, Jr., Josh Richards, Tim McCreadie, Darrell Lanigan, Terry Phillips, Jonathan Davenport, Gregg Satterlee, Joey Moriarty, Hudson O’Neal, Jeff Roth, Joey Stark, Reid Millard, Blonde Bomber, Austin Siebert, Jeremy Grady-DNS, Joe Godsey-DNS
Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):
|FINISH
|START
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|EARNINGS
|1
|3
|0
|Scott Bloomquist
|Mooresburg, TN
|$12,800
|2
|4
|25Z
|Mason Zeigler ®
|Chalk Hill, PA
|$6,300
|3
|5
|1
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|$4,300
|4
|6
|1V
|Will Vaught
|Crane, MO
|$2,750
|5
|2
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|$3,150
|6
|22
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|$2,700
|7
|14
|32
|Bobby Pierce
|Oakwood, IL
|$2,200
|8
|8
|36
|Logan Martin
|West Plains, MO
|$1,300
|9
|7
|25
|Chad Simpson
|Mt. Vernon, IA
|$1,200
|10
|23
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|$1,800
|11
|11
|5
|Don O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|$1,875
|12
|19
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|$1,750
|13
|18
|1R
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|$2,025
|14
|10
|28
|Dennis Erb, Jr.
|Carpentersville, IL
|$1,000
|15
|13
|40B
|Kyle Bronson ®
|Brandon, FL
|$1,000
|16
|15
|74m
|Mitch McGrath
|Waukesha, WI
|$1,000
|17
|21
|75
|Terry Phillips
|Springfield, MO
|$1,000
|18
|20
|14
|Darrell Lanigan
|Union, KY
|$1,700
|19
|1
|32B
|Clay Daly
|Salinas, CA
|$1,000
|20
|16
|12
|Scott Crigler
|Alton, MO
|$1,000
|21
|12
|94
|Austin Rettig
|Sikeston, MO
|$1,000
|22
|24
|22
|Gregg Satterlee
|Indiana, PA
|$1,700
|23
|25
|14R
|Jeff Roth
|Bentonville, AR
|$1,000
|24
|17
|56
|Tony Jackson, Jr.
|Lebanon, MO
|$1,000
|25
|9
|15P
|Payton Looney
|Republic, MO
|$1,000
Race Statistics
Entrants: 32
Lap Leaders: Jimmy Owens (Laps 1 – 31); Scott Bloomquist (Laps 32 – 50)
Wrisco Feature Winner: Scott Bloomquist
Margin of Victory: 2.662 seconds
Cautions: Darrell Lanigan (Lap 4); Payton Looney (Lap 25); Debris (Lap 30)
Series Provisionals: Hudson O’Neal, Gregg Satterlee
Lucas Oil MLRA Provisional: Jeff Roth
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Jonathan Davenport (Advanced 16 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport
Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Hudson O’Neal
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Earl Pearson Jr.
Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Mason Zeigler
COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines
Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Sweet-Bloomquist Race Cars
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Cody Mallory (Scott Bloomquist)
Fastest Lap of the Race: Mason Zeigler (Lap #5 – 16.2131 seconds)
STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Jimmy Owens (31 Laps)
Dirty Girl Racewear Farthest Traveler: Clay Daly
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Clay Daly
Time of Race: 23 minutes 15 seconds
Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:
|POS
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|4940
|$126,700
|2
|0
|Scott Bloomquist
|Mooresburg, TN
|4810
|$153,800
|2
|1R
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|4810
|$109,475
|4
|1
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|4660
|$101,650
|5
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|4510
|$71,200
|6
|32
|Bobby Pierce
|Oakwood, IL
|4505
|$97,950
|6
|5
|Don O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|4505
|$84,050
|8
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|4430
|$83,025
|9
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|4420
|$71,050
|10
|14
|Darrell Lanigan
|Union, KY
|4080
|$54,500
|11
|25Z
|Mason Zeigler ®
|Chalk Hill, PA
|4060
|$45,975
|12
|22
|Gregg Satterlee
|Indiana, PA
|4035
|$60,175
|13
|28
|Dennis Erb, Jr.
|Carpentersville, IL
|3975
|$42,250
|14
|40B
|Kyle Bronson ®
|Brandon, FL
|3915
|$61,150
*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*