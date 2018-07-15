Body Finally Nabs Springfield USRA Modified Feature/Gilmore Gets Hard Earned B Mod Win

Springfield, Mo.- Action was again Quick and exciting at The ” Quick-Quarter” of The Springfield Raceway as Jim Body and Ryan ” The Kid” Gilmore topped Hayden Machinery Night at the races as the slogan of the fans leaving wanting even more proved to be evident wth door to door action all night long.

Jim Body has been close in the last 4 USRA Modified features, but Saturday night Body had everything working near perfect as Body not only captured his qualifying heat, but gathered enough passing points to start the 20 lap feature on the pole. Getting the quick jump on the start over Andrew Smith and had his Body Truck Repair/ Shaw By Bone/Yeoman Engines number 71 on a rail in a dominant race. With Body in full control, the real race was between point leader Jody Tillman and Jesse ” The Undertaker” Stovall as the duo were slicing and dicing for the runner-up spot with Tillman getting the nod.

For Body, it was a total focus on the win after learning of the loss of Tony Bone Friday night who lost his battle with cancer. ” Where we are located at in Diamond, you are close to the 4 corners area of Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas and Oklahoma and everyone in the racing world is close. Tony was a friend and it didn’t matter what type of chassis you ran, Tony wanted everyone to go fast and have a good night racing. When you hear about that it really makes you think about friends and people. We lost Skip Rutledge who was a very important and close to us. This win was for them tonight.” We have been working hard on my son’s B Mod and the A Mod. We have been right there and just a tick behind Tillman and Gilmore. Tonight everything went right.

In USRA Out Pace B Modified action, defending National champion Ryan “The Kid” Gilmore took command from leader Rex Merritt at the mid point of the 20 lap feature and then held back current track point leader Jackie Dalton in grabbing the win with only 3 cautions slowing the super fast and racy feature.

Merritt earned the pole spot with Ron Scroggins on his outside with Merritt grabbing the opening lead. Merritt had the 25 dialed-in on the bottom lane. Justin Comer brought out the 1st caution with problems after contact while running 3 wide slowing the pace. On the restart, Merritt found a sweet spot on the track and launched away as the pack sorted things out. Gilmore and Aaron Scroggins were battling hard with Gilmore who started 5th and Dalton who started 10th. Both drivers were picking up the pace as Bobby Pearish was moving quickly on to spin in turn 1 slowing the pace. Gilmore picked the bottom lane on the restart but swung to the top groove as the duo went door to door with Gilmore finally getting the top spot as Dalton was coming fast. Both of these drivers looked like in there heat rce it might be B feature time,but a late caution changed the outcome placing both in the A feature. Dalton was able to move around Merritt on the top side as a late caution for Mikey Joplin and Mark Wolfe set-up the final run. Gilmore was able to fend back Dalton’s restart in taking the win with Merritt, Aaron Scroggins and a hard charging Jimmy Body III completiing the top 5.

Other winners on Hayden Machinery Night included Tyrel Jones ( Pure Stocks), Dave Comer ( Legends), and donnie Aust ( Midwest Moz) as 3 of the 5 features went caution free. With over 84 cars plus in the pits, the program was completed in 2.5 Hours.

The USRA Summit Racig Series Weekly action continues next Saturday Night with USRA Modified, USRA B Modifieds, Midwest Modz, Legends and Pure Stocks with Racing at 7:45 with a mechanics race slated after the racing action. For more information visit The Facebook page and Website at WWW.SpringfieldRaceway.Com

Springfield Raceway Results-Hayden Machinery Night

USRA Modifieds

1) Jim Body 2) Jody Tillman 3) Jesse Stovall 4) John Yeoman 5) Andrew Smith 6) James Thompson 7) Danny Martin 8) Colson Kirk 9) Nathan Gold DNS-Ryan Gilmore

USRA B Modifieds

1) Ryan Gilmore 2) Jackie Dalton 3) Rex Merritt 4) Aaron Scroggins 5) Jimmy Body III 6) Sawyer Crigler 7) Cory Johnson 8) Andy Beauchamp 9) Bill Schahuber 10) Shawn Duncan 11) Kelly Hicks 12) Cory Janasek 13) Micheal Foster 14) Aaron Speck 15) Ron Scroggins 16) Gene Sisco 17) Mark Wolfe 18) Austin Johnson 19) Bobby Pearish 20) Justin Comer

B Ft ( Top 6 To A) 1) Beauchamp 2) Wolfe 3) Foster 4) Schahuber 5) Hicks 6) Duncan 7) Ricky Watkins 8) Jace Parmaley 9) Cody Rider 10) Kyle Long 11) Jack Moad DNS-Rod Inman

Midwest Modz

1) Donnie Aust 2) Rob Muilenburg 3) Elijah Keepper 4) Coly Cheevers 5) Tim Mullins 6) Scott Campbell 7) Gary Krebs 8) Chad Donaldson 9) Rick Lampe 10) Jerad McIntire 11) Ken Walker 12) Shawn Carlberg 13) Nikki Redus 14) Dakota Maggard 15) Ian Morisset DQ-Robert High DQ-Dewayne Hobbs DNS-Kyle Bates

B Ft( Top 3 To A) 1) Lampe 2) Walker 3) Krebs 4) Jeremy Lahey 5) Jonathon Dean 6) Dalton Tidwell 7) Justin Yacko 8) Justin Wald DNS-Timothy Johnson, Dustin Ladd,Caleb Starnes,Cody Rogers

Legends

1) Dave Comer 2) Justin Comer- 3) Richard Powell 4) Wayne Johnston 5) James McDugle-Didn’t get full results for 6th -14th

Pure Stocks

1) Tyrel Jones 2) Randy High 3) James Redus 4) Kyle Purvis 5) Jacob Cater 6) Richard Sparks 7) Dave Wagy 8) Jordan Goddard