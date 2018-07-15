Central Missouri Speedway Extreme Action Race Report – Logan Contractors Race Night Wins go to Schultz, Schutt, Raffurty, Foster, and Ryun!

Unsanctioned: Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mod-Lites, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks

Central Missouri Speedway, Warrensburg, MO

Event #11, July 14, 2018

(Warrensburg, MO) Racing resumed at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) after a weekend off for the staff and drivers last Saturday for Logan Contractors Race Night. A late afternoon thunder shower moved in over Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) but the race program went on as planned with 91 drivers checked in for action. The field of drivers included 14 Pure Stocks, 20 B-Mods, 19 Mod-Lites, 25 Street Stocks, and 12 Modifieds. The Street Stock drivers were on hand for their annual $1,500-to-win track special event.

Preliminary Action Recap: Josh Helm became the first winner of the night as he took command of the opening Pure Stock heat race ahead of Jonathan Evans. Darrin ‘The Bear’ Christy had to get up on the wheel as we say as he collected a hard-fought victory in the second Pure Stock heat over Jason Ryun. Cody Brill dominated the opening B-Mod heat as he outpaced Bobby Russell for the win. Dakota Foster shot to the front in heat two as he picked up the win ahead of Chad Staus. The final heat race went to Chris Brockway in a fierce battle with Steven Clancy. Mod-Lites were next in the action with David Raffurty establishing his own zip code to win the opening heat over brother Jeff Raffurty. Donnie Dannar collected the heat two win over Nathan Wolfe while Dillon Raffurty sailed away in heat three for the win over Travis Alexander.

The Street Stocks continued the heat race action for the special event with four races to determine the main event lineup later in the night. Bobby Ruff drove a stellar race to collect the opening heat race ahead of Eric Hammons. Brian Inlow prevailed in a hard-fought heat race number two and collected the victory over a strong run by Danny McKenzie. Brian Schutt ran strong on the high side to collect the victory ahead of James Flood. In the final heat for the Street Stocks, Jay Lamoms was victorious over Larry Ferris. A pair of Modified heats finished up the night with Dean Wille running a strong race with Dalton Kirk finishing second.

Main Events Recap: With another round of weather on the way, the staff were instructed to move the program along briskly under a rain schedule. Pure Stocks were first to hit the track for their 15-lap main event. The opening laps were action packed as Josh Helm had the lead until lap six with Jason Ryun took command. Ryun ultimately went on to collect his 18th career CMS win over Darrin Christy and Josh Helm. B-Mods took to the track next with Steve Clancy running strong to pace the field up front but Dakota Foster took command late in the event to collect his fourth CMS victory over Clancy and Jacob Ebert. Mod-Lites then returned for the 20-lap main event with Donnie Dannar and David Raffurty up front. Raffurty took command at the start in a fierce battle with Dannar and Dillon Raffurty, who was going for his 11th Mod-Lite win in a row. Dillon Raffurty took the lead in lapped traffic on lap 16 and went on to collect his 15th CMS win over Father David Raffurty and Danner.

Street Stocks then hit the track for their 25-lap main event, which unfortunately opened with a red-flag incident as Jay Lamoms contacted the outside wall in turn four and hung up along the wall and eventually stalled in turn one leaving several cars nowhere to go as they were racing hard for the $1,500-to-win special. Fortunately, Lamons walked away from the incident after the contact sent his car over on its hood. After the restart, it was smooth sailing for the next 24 laps as Brian Schutt fought hard for the lead with early leader Bobby Ruff. As the fast pace continued, Schutt took command of the event and went on to collect the big payday over seventh-starting James Flood and Clayton Campbell inside the top three. Modifieds were the last evet of the night for their 25-lap main event as Danny Scrogham looked very strong pacing the early laps through the first third of the race. A pair of mid-race cautions slowed the field and unfortunately on the restart both Scrogham and Blackburn retired from the event after contact. When the race resumed, Dean Wille took command for the next laps but Terry Schultz found a way around Wille and went on to collect his 65th career CMS victory with Wille placing a strong second place with Kyle Covert recording a CMS-best finish of third at the checkers.

A-Main Results from 7-14-18

PURE STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 5. Jason Ryun (27)

Kansas City, Mo. 100 2. 1. Darrin Christy (3B)

Kansas City, Ks. 95 3. 2. Josh Helm (49SR)

Odessa, Mo. 91 4. 7. Dakkota Brisbin (42)

Richmond, Mo. 87 5. 13. Dave Doelz (4D)

Warsaw, Mo. 84 6. 4. Byron Glotzbach (59)

Topeka, Ks. 81 7. 11. Joey Harper (21J)

Buckner, Mo. 78 8. 6. Larry Norris (53K)

Lone Jack, Mo. 76 9. 3. Jonathan Evans (89)

Knob Noster, Mo. 74 10. 10. Gale Harper (28JR)

Warrensburg, Mo. 72 11. 12. Dustin Dillon (22)

Warrensburg, Mo. 70 12. 14. Scott Martin (12)

Warrensburg, Mo. 68 13. 9. Rodger Detherage (25x)

Windsor, Mo. 66 14. 8. Jay Prevete (25xxx)

Windsor, Mo. 64

B MOD A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 4. Dakota Foster (05x)

Edgerton, Ks. 100 2. 2. Steve Clancy (12c)

Odessa, Mo. 95 3. 7. Jacob Ebert (94)

Oak Grove, Mo. 91 4. 15. Jake Richards (7J)

Lansing, Ks. 87 5. 17. Jeremy Lile (05)

Higginsville, Mo. 84 6. 6. Chad Staus (c3)

Otterville, Mo. 81 7. 1. Bobby Russell (7B)

Smithville, Mo. 78 8. 3. Cody Brill (96)

Harrisonville, Mo. 76 9. 8. Dallas White (1)

Centerview, Mo. 74 10. 11. Doug Wetzel (10W)

Leeton, Mo. 72 11. 12. Derek Nevels (44)

Corder, Mo. 70 12. 18. Richard Streker (R4)

Lee’s Summit, Mo. 68 13. 9. Olen Stephens (12JR)

Warrensburg, Mo. 66 14. 14. Austen Raybourn (57)

Odessa, Mo. 64 15. 13. Cody Watson (3W)

Fulton, Mo. 62 16. 20. Michael King (14K)

Warrensburg, Mo. 60 17. 19. Bill Small (28s)

Holden, Mo. 58 18. 10. Vic Tranckino (21V)

Basehor, Ks. 56 19. 5. Chris Brockway (03)

Knob Noster, Mo. 55 20. 16. Glenn Wilson (8UP)

Peculiar, Mo. 54

MOD LITE A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 4. Dillon Raffurty (46)

Kansas City, Mo. 100 2. 2. David Raffurty (64)

Kansas City, Mo. 95 3. 1. Donnie Dannar (171)

Oak Grove, Mo. 91 4. 5. Travis Alexander (36)

Tonganoxie, Ks. 87 5. 3. Jeff Raffurty (98)

Holt, Mo. 84 6. 7. Justin Raffurty (75)

Kansas City, Mo. 81 7. 10. Kevin White (33)

Desoto, Ks. 78 8. 8. Tony Sterner (14T)

Harrisonville, Mo. 76 9. 11. Tony Kerr (73)

Grandview, Mo. 74 10. 9. Michael Raffurty (41)

Kansas City, Mo. 72 11. 6. Nathan Wolfe (3)

Lee’s Summit, Mo. 70 12. 17. Anthony Lane (02)

Belton, Mo. 68 13. 12. Robert Baslee (4R)

Holden, Mo. 66 14. 14. Mark Lane (33L)

Grain Valley, Mo. 64 15. 15. Josh Crump (157)

Urich, Mo. 62 16. 16. David Thomas (85)

Kansas City, Mo. 60 17. 13. Jessie Wright (67w)

Peculiar, Mo. 58 18. 18. Josh Guy (09)

Knob Noster, Mo. 56 19. 19. Tyler Furrell (34)

Belton, Mo. 55

STREET STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 3. Brian Schutt (51x)

Lebanon, Mo. 0 2. 7. James Flood (42)

Crane, Mo. 0 3. 9. Clayton Campbell (30c)

Otterville, Mo. 0 4. 13. Derek Brown (11)

Stoutland, Mo. 0 5. 6. Eric Hammons (5H)

Smithton, Mo. 0 6. 17. Marc Carter (21)

Warrensburg, Mo. 0 7. 8. Larry Ferris Ii (14)

Kansas City, Ks. 0 8. 14. Jimmy Ngo (60)

Independence, Mo. 0 9. 16. Brett Wood (7)

Warrensburg, Mo. 0 10. 2. Robert Ruff (X15)

Raymore, Mo. 0 11. 18. Jay Prevete (25xxx)

Windsor, Mo. 0 12. 12. Jerry Schmidt (11X)

Lee’s Summit, Mo. 0 13. 1. Brian Inlow (43)

Concordia, Mo. 0 14. 15. Josh Paul (14P)

Grain Valley, Mo. 0 15. 10. Devin Irvin (67)

Cleveland, Mo. 0 16. 19. Larry McCrackin (44)

Edgerton, Mo. 0 17. 21. Chad Eickleberry (09)

Warrensburg, Mo. 0 18. 11. Michael Mullins (M20)

Kingsville, Mo. 0 19. 4. Jay Lamoms (0)

Savonburg, Ks. 0 20. 23. Jaren Powrie (8up)

Nevada, Mo. 0 21. 24. Chris Kircher (28K)

Drexel, Mo. 0 22. 20. Ethan Mullins (5E)

Sedalia, Mo. 0 23. 22. Randy Jester (51)

Odessa, Mo. 0 25. 25. Scott Johnson (7J)

Nevada, Mo. 0 DNS. 5. Danny McKenzie (77)

Warrensburg, Mo. 0

MODIFIED A-Feature