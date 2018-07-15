Tyler Nicely Victorious in Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series at Brownstown Speedway

BROWNSTOWN, IN – JULY 14, 2018

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series completed the weekend doubleheader at Brownstown Speedway Saturday night. Owensboro, KY’s Tyler Nicely would take home the $2,000 victory in his #25 Elite Chassis entry.

The 30-lap main event was scheduled to see Tyler Nicely and Devin Gilpin lead the field to green; however, Gilpin would suffer mechanical failures on the opening pace laps that would end his night prematurely. Nicely stormed to the lead off turn two on the opening lap followed closely by Trent Young. Nicely and Young would quickly start to edge away as the remainder of the field would see several three-wide battles throughout. Utilizing high side momentum, Young would continue to pressure the low-line running Nicely throughout the main event; however, Nicely proved to be too strong as he would lead flag-to-flag to claim his second series victory of 2018. Adam Stricker would take the third position, while Scott James would take fourth and Brian Shaw would round out the top five.

The remainder of the top ten at the completion of the Summit Racing Equipment A-Main at Brownstown Speedway would be Ryan Thomas, “Allstar Performance Hard Charger” Tim Rivers, Lucas Lee, Marty Lindeman, and Ricky Arms.

The next event for the Summit Racing Equipment Modified Series will be July 20th at Cedar Ridge Speedway. The event will pay $2,000.00 to the winner.

Race Summary

Saturday, July 14, 2018

Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, IN)

Quick Car Racing Products Overall Fast Time: Josh Harris (14.678 seconds)

Fast Time Group A: Josh Harris (14.678 seconds)

Fast Time Group B: Lucas Lee (14.950 seconds)

Summit Racing Equipment Heat #1 Finish (10 laps): Tyler Nicely, Josh Harris, Earl Plessinger, Marty Lindeman, Peyton Harlow, Roy Bruce, Jr., Dustin Golden, John Trowbridge, Blaze Melton, Andy Carver

Hypercoils Heat #2 Finish (10 laps): Trent Young, John Clippinger, Brian Shaw, Ryan Thomas, Dustin Beck, Jarrod Fleetwood, Jamey Wilson, Jug Wethington, Ricky Arms, Rob Burdette

Fast Shafts Heat #3 Finish (10 laps): Lucas Lee, Tim Prince, Matt Boknecht, Rich Dawson, Tim Rivers, Brayden Watson, Billy Vaughn, Dennis Boknecht, Chris Cole, Mark Cole

F.A.S.T. Heat #4 Finish (10 laps): Devin Gilpin, Adam Stricker, Scott James, Josh Eads, Jeremy Owens, Lucas Wehmiller, Matthew Tiller, Austin Burton, Jarod Deckard, Logan Mounce

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #1 Finish (12 laps): Peyton Harlow, Ricky Arms, Dustin Beck, Roy Bruce Jr., Dustin Golden, Blaze Golden, Blaze Melton, John Trowbridge, Jug Wethington, Jarrod Fleetwood, Rob Burdette, Jamey Wilson

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #2 Finish (12 laps): Jeremy Owens, Tim Rivers, Brayden Watson, Billy Vaughn, Austin Burton, Lucas Wehmiller, Chris Cole, Dennis Boknecht, Logan Mounce, Matthew Tiller, Jarod Deckard, Mark Cole

A-Main Finish (30 laps):

FINISH CAR # DRIVER NAME

1 25 Tyler Nicely

2 10y Trent Young

3 68 Adam Stricker

4 18 Scott James

5 1s Brian Shaw

6 T9 Ryan Thomas

7 46 Tim Rivers

8 12L Lucas Lee

9 MB4 Marty Lindeman

10 4 Ricky Arms

11 155 Peyton Harlow

12 22x Matt Boknecht

13 80 Rich Dawson

14 00 Jeremy Owens

15 55 Blaze Melton

16 08 Josh Eads

17 75 Dustin Beck

18 39 Earl Plessinger

19 16c John Clippinger

20 81c Chris Cole

21 P1 Tim Prince

22 1G Devin Gilpin

Race Statistics

• Entrants: 40

• Race Leaders: 1 (Tyler Nicely 1-30)

• Cautions: 3

• Red Flags: 0

• Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Provisionals: Blaze Melton & Chris Cole

• Time of Race: 19 mins 31 secs

• Margin of Victory: 0.834 secs

• Quick Car Racing Products Fast Time Award ($100 cash): Josh Harris

• Allstar Performance Hard Charger Award ($100 certificate): Tim Rivers

• Maxima Racing Oil Tough Fifth Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): Brian Shaw

• Wilwood Lucky Seven Award ($50 certificate): Tim Rivers

• Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #1 Winner ($50 certificate): Tyler Nicely

• Hypercoil Springs Heat Race #2 (certificate for one spring): Trent Young

• Fast Shafts Heat Race #3 ($75 certificate): Lucas Lee

• FAST Ignition Systems Heat Race #4 ($250 certificate): Devin Gilpin

• Out Pace Racing Products B-Main Awards ($75 certificate): Roy Bruce Jr. & Brayden Watson

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Top Ten Point Standings (after 07/14/18)

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME POINTS

1 10y Trent Young 2650

2 22 Josh Harris 2360

3 80 Rich Dawson 1855

4 1s Brian Shaw 1385

5 55 Blaze Melton 1385

6 K7 Gabriel Kirtley 1255

7 18 Tait Davenport 1230

8 16c John Clippinger 1225

9 81c Chris Cole 1200

10 81 Mark Cole 1155

*Points are unofficial until close of business on the Tuesday following race day*

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Upcoming 2018 Schedule of Events

• July 20 (Friday) Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

• July 21 (Saturday) Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY): 30 laps/$3,000 to win/$200 to start

• August 17 (Friday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

• August 18 (Saturday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 50 laps/$5,000 to win/$500 to start

• August 31 (Friday) Farmer City Speedway (Farmer City, IL): 35 laps/$3,000 to win/$250 to start

• September 1 (Saturday) Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL): 50 laps/$10,000 to win/$600 to start – 6th Annual Casey’s AMS Modified Nationals

• September 2 (Sunday) Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL): 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$300 to start

• September 21-22 (Friday & Saturday) Mansfield Motor Speedway (Mansfield, OH): $10,000 to win – American Modified Series Championship Weekend

