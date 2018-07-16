STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

by Don Martin 7.16.2018

Below are the rankings after last weekend. Scott Bloomquist is still the high point man and is pulling away from the field. He won again last weekend at Wheatland. The Lucas Oil Speedway has been kind to Bloomquist, he won the Show-Me 100 this past May. The win Saturday night was Scott’s 600 feature win. Brandon Sheppard moved up to second in the rankings, he finished second at both World of Outlaw shows at Grand Forks, North Dakota and Ogilvie, Minnesota. Chris Madden and Mike Marlar are both still solid in the Top 5. Each of them picked up Outlaw wins over the weekend.

Brian Shirley as expected won the Summer National Championship. The Hell Tour Championship was worth $25,000 to the Chatham, Illinois driver. West Virginia’s Zach Dohm is in the Top 25 with his Summer National sweep at the Oakshade Raceway in Wauseon, Ohio. Zach took home $15,000 last weekend.

Also this past week on the Summer National tour Illinois favorite Jason Feger won his first Summer National event and Billy Moyer won his 100th Summer National event. In other action Dale McDowell won Ray Cook’s Southern National race at Wythe Raceway. The win was worth $10,000 to the Georgia driver.

Kent Robinson and Mason Ziegler are now both in the Top 25 this week. Robinson was very strong at Oakshade finished 2nd this past Saturday night and Ziegler finished 4th at Tri-City Speedway with the Lucas Oil Series and backed it up with a second place finish at Wheatland Saturday night behind Bloomquist.

Earl Pearson Jr. was the man on the move in the rankings last week, He won the Lucas event at Tri-City Speedway last Friday night and finished 4th at Wheatland. He moved from 20th in the rankings to 13th.

The Lucas event at Tri-City Speedway last Friday was excellent. The 3/8 mile oval promoted by Kevin and Tammy Gundaker was in excellent shape. It was smooth and slick, and Jimmy Owens told me after the race it was one of the best race tracks he has raced on in over two months. He didn’t win the race but it wasn’t the race track’s fault, he later told me. “ You could run the top, bottom, and middle. It was good and Earl came out of nowhere to win the race, he did a great job”.

The World of Outlaws are idle this weekend before heading to Davenport next Tuesday. After that all eyes on the dirt late model scene will focus on Fairbury, Illinois for the Prairie Dirt Classic which I will preview next week.

The Lucas series kicks off again this Tuesday night in Aberdeen, South Dakota before heading to Jackson, Minnesota. The series than will head to Nebraska for the Silver Dollar Nationals at the I-80 Speedway located in Greenwood, Nebraska. Joe Kosiski is the promoter and is paying $53,000 to win on the ½ mile banked oval. Lucas action kicks off at I-80 Thursday night for a $10,000 to win event before preliminary action takes place on Friday with features on Saturday.

The only thing that is really going on this weekend in our area is Farmer City Raceway is paying $3,000 to win Friday night for the Super Late Models.

StlRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings 7.16.2018

1 Scott Bloomquist

2 Brandon Sheppard

3 Chris Madden

4 Jonathan Davenport

5 Mike Marlar

6 Dale McDowell

7 Bobby Pierce

8 Brian Shirley

9 Shannon Babb

10 Josh Richards

11 Tim McCreadie

12 Jimmy Owens

13 Earl Pearson Jr.

14 Billy Moyer

15 Chris Simpson

16 Don O’Neal

17 Devin Moran

18 Brandon Overton

19 Shane Clanton

20 Hudson O’Neal

21 Ricky Weiss

22 Zach Dohm

23 Tyler Erb

24 Kent Robinson

25 Mason Ziegler

Enjoy the races and keep supporting your local dirt tracks !!

Dirty Don – see you at the races !!